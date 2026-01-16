It's one thing to feel cold when you're out and about, but arriving home to be greeted with the same, inescapable chill is a whole other dilemma. It's a struggle I, unfortunately, know all too well, and, as of late, my flooring seems to be the number one culprit.

For the past few months, I've had to resort to wearing two pairs of thick, fluffy socks at home to protect myself from the feeling of frostbitten toes — it's not ideal. And, as it turns out, I'm not alone in experiencing the woes of freezing floors. It also seems that addressing said cold floors is one of the best ways to make a cold room feel warmer without touching the heating.

So I reached out to the experts to break down all the possible causes of cold floors and how best to fix them, so that I (and you) can enjoy a cozier winter, starting from the ground up.

1. Poor Material Choice

The material of your flooring can have a drastic impact on how you experience the temperature within your home, and whether your floors feel cold or not.

To determine whether your material choice is to blame, you'll need to determine the conductive qualities of your floor type. Materials like tile, stone, or porcelain are high conductors of heat, meaning that they'll draw heat from your body, creating a cold sensation underfoot.

So, even though the material might be the same temperature as another — such as a softer material, like cork or carpet — the conductive quality will leave you feeling colder.

However, if you have underfloor heating, the reverse is true. "For example, thick carpet can act as insulation and restrict heat transfer," explains Isabel Fernandez, director of Quorn Stone. "By comparison, porcelain and natural stone tiles conduct and retain heat efficiently, allowing warmth to transfer efficiently into the room, making them a far more effective and dependable option."

2. Insulation Issues

Insulation issues will be particularly prevalent in older, period properties. (Image credit: Boz Gagovski. Design: Laura Stephens Interiors.)

More often than not, cold floors will come back to an issue with your underfloor insulation.

As Adam Cain from Electricity Rates explains, "The most common causes are poor or missing insulation below the floor (especially over basements, crawl spaces, or garages). In winter, those cold surfaces pull heat from the room, making the space feel colder and forcing the heating system to work harder." Which, in turn, will increase your electricity bills, even though you'll still be left feeling like an icicle.

Even after the costly addition of underfloor heating, poor insulation can cause you problems. "We’ve often visited properties with underfloor heating that doesn’t work effectively as it should," says John Law, director at Woodhouse & Law. "This can often be caused by poor insulation in the floor, allowing heat to escape, rather than heating the flooring material itself, ultimately making it highly inefficient."

The only way to truly remedy this problem is by adding insulation beneath the floor. "Adding insulation to basement ceilings or crawl space floors can significantly raise surface temperatures above," says Adam.

John Law Director at Woodhouse and Law John worked in the advertising and design industries in London for six years before retraining as an interior designer and qualifying with distinction from the highly regarded Ivy House Design School. John has managed and worked across a range of successful high-end residential and commercial projects. He is passionate about design and education, having worked alongside Bath Spa University and Cotswold Gardening School.

3. Surprise Drafts

Take care to check around windows and doors for any potential gaps and spaces where cold air can enter through. (Image credit: Barlow & Barlow)

When establishing the causes of cold floors, don't underestimate drafts. "The biggest culprit is drafts from under doors, the edges of skirting boards, or older windows that may have gaps," explains Stephen Day, from iHeat.

Although these leaks or gaps may not directly lead to your floors, cold air sinks, "meaning it pools on the floor, which can leave it feeling noticeably chillier than the rest of the room above it," says Stephen.

The first step in solving this issue is to figure out where the cold air is entering from. Check for any gaps or breaks around your windows and doors, and investigate any other potential pathways for cold air to enter.

"Once you’ve identified the issue, draft-proofing is usually pretty simple. For windows and doors, foam strips can help to block most drafts, while silicone sealant can fix any gaps on skirting boards.

"For suspended wood floors, look at insulating the void underneath, ideally with mineral wool or insulation boards, as this stops cold air circulating beneath the floorboards and drawing heat out of the room above."

When fixing the insulation directly isn't an option, Stephen instead suggests, "Focusing on reducing heat loss elsewhere in the room, such as improving window insulation with thicker curtains or installing door brush strips on external doors to reduce heat loss," says Stephen.

"Rugs are an easy, cost-effective fix, as they add an insulating layer to the floor, making rooms feel warmer and reducing the cold ‘shock’ you can feel underfoot from bare floors." It also pays to have some good winter window treatments, too.

4. Thermal Bridging

Cold floors are often a result of weak areas within your home. (Image credit: Valerie Wilcox. Design: Katelyn Rempel at Studio Sonny and Lisa Lev at Lisa Lev Design)

Thermal bridging may sound intimidatingly scientific, but in reality, it's something you're probably already all too familiar with. In simple terms, thermal bridging refers to the weak spots in your home where heat can escape.

"Thermal bridging and poor air tightness are the most common reasons for floor-freezing conditions within most residential buildings," explains Dean Mahmoud, the ceo at EcoGen America.

If your floor is above a crawl space or basement, this can increase your chances of chillier conditions. To fix this, Dean says, "It is essential to install rigid foam board insulation to the ceiling, to create a thermal barrier that maintains a consistent temperature."

If you're looking for a more low-maintenance solution, knowing where to buy the best rugs is a great place to start. He says, "Placing high-density wool rugs over cold and conductive surfaces will help provide temporary relief from the cold by providing an air gap that insulates the feet from the cold substrate."

5. Problematic Layouts

Orient your furniture towards the center of your room for a warmer underfoot experience. (Image credit: Brotherton Lock. Design: Albion Nord)

Did you know the layout of your room can impact the temperature of your flooring? I'll be honest, it was news to me, but as Julia Kendell, founder of Kendell + Co, explains, "Room layout plays a surprisingly large role in thermal comfort."

"Floors tend to feel coldest near external walls, over unheated spaces like garages, or above ventilated voids where heat loss is greatest," she says.

Paying attention to the external conditions of your floor plan and planning your living room layout accordingly can help prevent any unnecessary heat loss.

"Move seating and frequently used areas away from the coldest zones, while storage, joinery, or service runs can act as informal buffers along external walls," says Julia.

Julia Kendell Interior Design Expert With over 30 years' experience as an interior design professional, property renovator, and kitchen specialist, Julia specializes in interior transformations that uplift and energize to have a positive impact on wellbeing. Julia is best known as the interior designer on BBC1’s hugely popular DIY SOS. Julia is also a regular on ITV1’s 60 Minute Makeover series, having been on the interior design team for nine series and ITV’s “Rebuild Our Home”, with Nicky Campbell.

Although some of the causes of cold floors require more laborious fixes, some of the low-lift solutions can make a big difference.

If you're looking for an alternative heating method for cold kitchen floors, then this is a great idea for warding off cold floors when underfloor heating isn't an option.