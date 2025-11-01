Tinsel is Making Its Comeback in 2025 — Here's Where to Shop the Most Stylish, Shiny Takes for Christmas

Two years ago, I wouldn't have been caught dead styling tinsel on my Christmas tree. Last year, I fashioned my own sculptural DIY tree from a branch I found on the side of the road and long tinsel stands (it looked much better than it sounds — see below). This year, tinsel decorations are everywhere again, and I have to admit: I think I'm finally ready for their return.

Of course, it's not the classic tinsel garlands you might remember. No, this time around it's all about shape, shininess, and unexpected applications. As with most of the biggest Christmas decorating ideas for 2025, there's a touch of nostalgia, sure, but it's done in a whole new way. Think scalloped shapes, pom-poms, and playing with scale.

Kitsch can be a tricky aesthetic to navigate. The line between tacky and tactful is as fine as... well, a strand of tinsel. So, to help you navigate the new take on this tinsel, I've found 12 shiny yet still stylish takes on the trend to shop below.

The unique 'tinsel tree' I DIYed using a branch from the side of the road last year. (Image credit: Future / Emma Breislin)

And just to prove I can put my money where my mouth is, here's the tinsel tree I made for Christmas last year. I liked it so much, I left it up well into January because it wasn't in-your-face Christmas and felt just as appropriate for New Year's Eve and beyond — and that subtlety is the real beauty of alternative Christmas tree ideas.