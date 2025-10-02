Psst — Anthropologie's Christmas Collection Always Goes Fast, and I'm Predicting Pearls to Be This Year's Sell-Out Style
Bid goodbye to last year's bow trend — Anthropologie always knows what's what, and this year, its Christmas collection is covered in pearls.
Coco Chanel once famously quipped that "a woman needs ropes and ropes of pearls." In 2025, it seems we're translating it to the tree. Yes, we're bidding bye-bye to bows (or at least, giving them a backseat for now) — there's one brand you can always trust to know what's what, and this year, Anthropologie's Christmas collection is covered in pearls... ropes and ropes of them.
Pearl-encrusted ornaments, pearl tree toppers, pearl wreaths, pearl garlands, and even pearl-shaped string lights. You name it. The iridescent beads look so much like snow that it's made me wonder why we haven't seen this Christmas decorating idea before. Draped down our trees, across our mantels, on our front doors, it's the perfect layer of frosting that looks so expensive. And, honestly, is there anything more timeless than pearls?
Below, discover my edit of the prettiest pearl Christmas decorations from Anthropologie's offering — but yes, there's more online, if you choose to go look.
Skip the tacky tinsel this year and opt for this unique pearled tree topper. I'm obsessed with the way it drapes downwards, rather than wrapping around like we'd expect of the dressing. All connected at a central topper, it's also possibly the easiest way to dress a tree — I'd argue no other decorations are even necessary.
The easiest way to make an entryway more Christmassy is with a beautiful wreath on your front door, and how utterly gorgeous is this pearl style? A playful take on the classic berry style, it's perfect for minimalists, and doesn't shout 'Christmas' too loudly.
Perhaps the most fun piece from the collection, these light-up pearl ornaments are oversized (each pearl is 9cm wide) and an easy way to add character to a classic aesthetic. They also comes as a light-up pearl garland, but it's currently sold out.
Okay, okay, I know I said bye-bye to bows, but of course, they're back. This time, oversized and pearl-encrusted. It's also available in an ivory color, and looks just as good (if not better) hung on your front door.
The same brand that created the coupes above has also designed a few pearl utensils, including this spoon set, but also pearl forks and a pearl cake server, so you can set the whole table in the style.
But when it comes to Anthropologie and the festive holiday, you can't go past the brand's iconic Christmas houses, and this year they're cuter than ever.
Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, one of Australia's leading interiors websites, where she wrote for some of the country's top publications including Australian House & Garden and Belle magazine. Before that she was the Content Producer for luxury linen brand, CULTIVER, where she nurtured a true appreciation for filling your home with high-quality and beautiful things. At Livingetc, she spends her days digging into the big design questions — from styling ideas to color palettes, interior trends and home tours. Outside of work hours, Emma can often be found elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time or mentally renovating every room she walks into. Having just moved to London, she's currently starting from scratch when it comes to styling her home, which, while to many may sound daunting, to her, is just an excuse to switch up her style.