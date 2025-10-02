Psst — Anthropologie's Christmas Collection Always Goes Fast, and I'm Predicting Pearls to Be This Year's Sell-Out Style

Coco Chanel once famously quipped that "a woman needs ropes and ropes of pearls." In 2025, it seems we're translating it to the tree. Yes, we're bidding bye-bye to bows (or at least, giving them a backseat for now) — there's one brand you can always trust to know what's what, and this year, Anthropologie's Christmas collection is covered in pearls... ropes and ropes of them.

Pearl-encrusted ornaments, pearl tree toppers, pearl wreaths, pearl garlands, and even pearl-shaped string lights. You name it. The iridescent beads look so much like snow that it's made me wonder why we haven't seen this Christmas decorating idea before. Draped down our trees, across our mantels, on our front doors, it's the perfect layer of frosting that looks so expensive. And, honestly, is there anything more timeless than pearls?

Below, discover my edit of the prettiest pearl Christmas decorations from Anthropologie's offering — but yes, there's more online, if you choose to go look.

But when it comes to Anthropologie and the festive holiday, you can't go past the brand's iconic Christmas houses, and this year they're cuter than ever.

