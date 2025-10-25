It's Undoubtedly the Color of the Season, but Are You Bold Enough for a Burgundy Christmas Tree? Designers Say "Do It" — And Here's How

Christmas decorating is only temporary, so why not use it as an excuse to test out a new trend?

burgundy christmas tree
(Image credit: Next)
Emma Breislin's avatar
By
published
in Features

If there's one thing you can always count on social media for, it's to surface the next 'big' thing when it comes to our Christmas trees. We've had them drenched in bows, draped in strands of tinsel, and left completely bare before. And while we've pushed the way we decorate them in all sorts of directions, have you ever considered experimenting with the color of your tree itself?

It's not something I've personally done before — the phrase 'colored Christmas tree' calls to mind kitschy pinks (not the cool kind) and artificial blues; even a certain president's controversial red Christmas trees from 2018, generally regarded as unnaturally jarring and detached from nature. But, hey, if the Kardashians can do it, so can we.

Burgundy is undoubtedly the biggest color trend right now, so when I stumbled upon a faux Christmas tree in the same rich red hue, I stopped. Could this actually be chic? I think so, but it all comes down to how you decorate it, so for that, I tapped some of the best designers and stylists to find out exactly how they'd do it.

When it comes to Christmas decorating ideas, dare to be different, I say. It's the most wonderful time of the year, and while it's nice to have a home that feels cohesive, considered, and curated, Christmas decorations are only temporary, so it's the perfect opportunity to test out some bold new styles, trends, or colors in your space.

Luke Arthur Wells is an interior stylist and regular contributing writer for Livingetc. Coincidentally, he's also styled his own burgundy Christmas tree in the past, and says there are many ways to approach it: "I could imagine dressing it as a total color block, going tone-on-tone with all burgundy decorations, but I'm also into the idea of slightly clashing shades like dark brown to draw the burgundy into neutral territory, and see if it makes it feel slightly more nuanced and sophisticated."

a burgundy christmas tree in a neutral living room next to an ornate fireplace with a sculptural mirror hanging above, and shelves on the side decorated with vases and candles
Luke Arthur Wells is well ahead of trends, and decorated a burgundy Christmas tree last year.
Image credit: Luke Arthur Wells
close up of burgundy baubles on a table with burgundy hydrangeas and flowers
He went for a tone-on-tone approach, with burgundy baubles and inspired florals.
Image credit: Luke Arthur Wells

If you can't see yourself committing completely to a burgundy tree, £150 might be a bit much, but don't fear — Habitat has a 6ft red Christmas tree for just £60 that you could test out instead (although it doesn't look quite as fluffy as the one from Next).

Either way, if you're ready to join me on this journey, here's exactly (down to the specific decoration) how three stylish designers would decorate a burgundy Christmas tree.

1. Lean Into Characterful Color Contrasts

Sophie Rowell, founder of Côte de Folk, isn't afraid to play with color and pattern, and when it comes to decorating a burgundy Christmas tree, she'd go for striking contrasts and plenty of character.

2. Complement With Rich Touches of Gold

Rebecca Udall is the founder of her eponymous homewares brand, stocking collections designed in England, crafted by artisans, all with a focus on heritage and craftsmanship — no surprise, her selections are elegant, classic, and storied.

3. Take a Tone-On-Tone Approach

Roselind Wilson, creative director of Roselind Wilson Design, has a beautiful, classical aesthetic that gives her projects a timeless quality. When it comes to decorating a burgundy Christmas tree, she says she'd take a tone-on-tone approach.

4. Balance the Burgundy With a Minimalist Scheme

"As quite a maximalist tree, it needs a more pared-back, minimalist approach," says interior stylist, Luke Arthur Wells. "That means simpler baubles, and playing with color and texture subtly."

So, would you be bold enough to embrace a burgundy Christmas tree this year? Something tells me, 'tis the season. But if not, don't worry — there are plenty of other Christmas tree ideas out there.

Emma Breislin
Emma Breislin
Interiors Editor

Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, one of Australia's leading interiors websites, where she wrote for some of the country's top publications including Australian House & Garden and Belle magazine. Before that she was the Content Producer for luxury linen brand, CULTIVER, where she nurtured a true appreciation for filling your home with high-quality and beautiful things. At Livingetc, she spends her days digging into the big design questions — from styling ideas to color palettes, interior trends and home tours. Outside of work hours, Emma can often be found elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time or mentally renovating every room she walks into. Having just moved to London, she's currently starting from scratch when it comes to styling her home, which, while to many may sound daunting, to her, is just an excuse to switch up her style.