It's Undoubtedly the Color of the Season, but Are You Bold Enough for a Burgundy Christmas Tree? Designers Say "Do It" — And Here's How

If there's one thing you can always count on social media for, it's to surface the next 'big' thing when it comes to our Christmas trees. We've had them drenched in bows, draped in strands of tinsel, and left completely bare before. And while we've pushed the way we decorate them in all sorts of directions, have you ever considered experimenting with the color of your tree itself?

It's not something I've personally done before — the phrase 'colored Christmas tree' calls to mind kitschy pinks (not the cool kind) and artificial blues; even a certain president's controversial red Christmas trees from 2018, generally regarded as unnaturally jarring and detached from nature. But, hey, if the Kardashians can do it, so can we.

Burgundy is undoubtedly the biggest color trend right now, so when I stumbled upon a faux Christmas tree in the same rich red hue, I stopped. Could this actually be chic? I think so, but it all comes down to how you decorate it, so for that, I tapped some of the best designers and stylists to find out exactly how they'd do it.

Everlands Burgundy Red Fir Flocked 7ft Christmas Tree £150 at Next UK Making a bold statement for sure, this 7ft faux Christmas tree has a generous 127cm diameter (don't forget to measure your space first!). It's flocked finish not only gives it the rich burgundy color, but also a bit of a whimsical, wintery feel, too. While there aren't any current reviews to go off, you can register online for a 12 year warranty, and Next offers returns within 28 days.

When it comes to Christmas decorating ideas, dare to be different, I say. It's the most wonderful time of the year, and while it's nice to have a home that feels cohesive, considered, and curated, Christmas decorations are only temporary, so it's the perfect opportunity to test out some bold new styles, trends, or colors in your space.

Luke Arthur Wells is an interior stylist and regular contributing writer for Livingetc. Coincidentally, he's also styled his own burgundy Christmas tree in the past, and says there are many ways to approach it: "I could imagine dressing it as a total color block, going tone-on-tone with all burgundy decorations, but I'm also into the idea of slightly clashing shades like dark brown to draw the burgundy into neutral territory, and see if it makes it feel slightly more nuanced and sophisticated."

Luke Arthur Wells is well ahead of trends, and decorated a burgundy Christmas tree last year. Image credit: Luke Arthur Wells He went for a tone-on-tone approach, with burgundy baubles and inspired florals. Image credit: Luke Arthur Wells

If you can't see yourself committing completely to a burgundy tree, £150 might be a bit much, but don't fear — Habitat has a 6ft red Christmas tree for just £60 that you could test out instead (although it doesn't look quite as fluffy as the one from Next).

Either way, if you're ready to join me on this journey, here's exactly (down to the specific decoration) how three stylish designers would decorate a burgundy Christmas tree.

1. Lean Into Characterful Color Contrasts

Sophie Rowell, founder of Côte de Folk, isn't afraid to play with color and pattern, and when it comes to decorating a burgundy Christmas tree, she'd go for striking contrasts and plenty of character.

Anthropologie Cottage Bow Ornament £18 at Anthropologie “The contrast between the acid green and burgundy is so striking," says Sophie. "I would just use the green bows [Anthropologie offerss multiple colors] to give your tree a bold, modern look, while still feeling festive. It gives a creative twist on traditional holiday colors.” SELFRIDGES EDIT Olive Christmas Decoration £17 at Selfridges “I love these kind of decorations, you can tailor them to everyone in the family," says Sophie. "From Disney characters to olives (like this one) to ketchup bottles! They make great stocking fillers and can be used year after year on the tree." H&M 6-Pack Paper Christmas Decorations £9.99 at H&M (US) “Paper decorations are such a sustainable choice, and I love the idea of using these to create a completely tonal tree," says Sophie. "Simple, eco-friendly, and elegant." What's not to love?

2. Complement With Rich Touches of Gold

Rebecca Udall is the founder of her eponymous homewares brand, stocking collections designed in England, crafted by artisans, all with a focus on heritage and craftsmanship — no surprise, her selections are elegant, classic, and storied.

Rebecca Udall Natalia Bauble in Gold/Amber £68 at Rebecca Udall "To decorate my traditional tree, I use a mix of burgundy and gold baubles from the collection, but as we already have burgundy in abundance with this style, I would introduce gold accents instead," says Rebecca. Rebecca Udall Chiara Bauble in Gold/Amber £68 at Rebecca Udall "Both the Natalia and Chiara baubles are crafted in a family-owned workshop in Italy," she adds. "Every bauble is individually hand-painted by a female artisan with real gold detailing; they are a true heirloom that I will look forward to using each year," no matter the color of your tree. Rebecca Udall Set of 12 Freya Baubles £200 at Rebecca Udall "Handcrafted in Germany using a centuries-old papier mâché recipe, the delicate design of the Freya Baubles will pop against a traditional tree, or in this case, the burgundy backdrop, with gold detailing creating a cohesive decorating scheme," says Rebecca. "Each set contains various sizes and shapes for layered and interesting styling."

3. Take a Tone-On-Tone Approach

Roselind Wilson, creative director of Roselind Wilson Design, has a beautiful, classical aesthetic that gives her projects a timeless quality. When it comes to decorating a burgundy Christmas tree, she says she'd take a tone-on-tone approach.

Habitat 6 Red Velvet Bows £5 at Habitat UK "The rich burgundy colour and texture of the tree are decorative enough to let it shine as a feature on its own. So rather than trying to soften or minimise its impact, the idea is to lean into that richness with a refined ensemble of complementary textures," says Roselind." H&M Pearl Christmas Tree Bauble £9.99 at H&M (US) "I’ve chosen these smooth white baubles with pearl detail, which feel streamlined and sophisticated while adding subtle movement," adds Roselind. "Paired with the velvet and beaded bows, they introduce a soft, organic flow that enhances the tree’s natural form." M&S Hanging Beaded Bow Decoration £5 at Marks and Spencer UK "To create a strong visual structure, I’d place these elements in a noughts and crosses style pattern of alternating concentric circles around the tree," adds Roselind. "The classic red and white palette keeps everything feeling elegantly festive and undeniably Christmassy."

4. Balance the Burgundy With a Minimalist Scheme

"As quite a maximalist tree, it needs a more pared-back, minimalist approach," says interior stylist, Luke Arthur Wells. "That means simpler baubles, and playing with color and texture subtly."

H&M 2-Pack Glass Baubles £9.99 at H&M (US) "I have the vision that this brown color would make a subtle, tonal contrast against a darker burgundy tree," say Luke. Premier Decorations White Warm Ultrabright LED Christmas Lights £24 at Next UK "As it's an unlit tree, you'll want to invest in some good lights," he adds. "I like these as they fill a lot of space — lighting is the one place you should go maximalist for Christmas magic, even on a minimalist tree." M&S Red Glass Metallic Bauble £5 at Marks and Spencer UK "For a bit more gravitas from a simple bauble, a traditional, heavier style like this lends some classic good looks," says Luke.

So, would you be bold enough to embrace a burgundy Christmas tree this year? Something tells me, 'tis the season. But if not, don't worry — there are plenty of other Christmas tree ideas out there.