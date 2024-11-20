How to Draft-Proof Windows — 6 Stylish Solutions to Banish Cold Spots From Your Home

Although the beauty of sunlight streaming in through windows goes into hibernation during the winter, there are a couple of other reasons you'd want to sit by the glass and romanticize the season. Whether it be snow-watching, admiring the rain, or simply yearning for that tiny bit of natural light that graces your space if you're lucky.

But the problem with spending time by windows or even sitting in any room that's window-clad is the fact that they tend to double as frigid spots. Aside from taking away your window time, this can potentially lead to cold air wisping through and sullying the cozy environment you (and your heater) have worked so hard to create. So while you winterize your home, these glass portals are factors you won't want to neglect.

To help you prepare your windows and lock off any and all points of entry for the nippy air outdoors, we have collected some tips that we think will come in very handy. From weatherstripping to window treatments, here are some expert tips you won't regret adopting.

1. Use Window Insulation Film

While it is recommended that you open your windows in winter, when they are latched shut, they should not be letting in any cool drafts. Interior designer Nina Lichtenstein tells us that installing weatherstripping is a clever hack to prevent any chilly air from entering through your windows.

"Cover windows with transparent insulation film to create an additional barrier against the cold," she advises. "This temporary solution reduces heat loss while maintaining visibility."

This Duck Brand Rolled Insulation Film from Walmart is an easy-to-use solution that'll help reduce the possibility of indoor drafts.

2. Install Weatherstripping

"One effective method I recommend is using weatherstripping," says Kevin McLaughlin, window expert and owner of Heritage Exteriors. "I recommend opting for V-strip or tension-seal weatherstripping for its durability and flexibility."

Nina also encourages the application of adhesive weatherstripping along window edges to seal gaps. "It’s affordable, easy to install, and highly effective for keeping drafts out," she affirms.

We found this Transparent Window Weather Sealing Tape on Amazon and apart from being well-rated it's amazingly priced too.

3. Caulk Gaps and Cracks

"Another option for window draft-proofing is to use caulk to seal any gaps or cracks around window frames," says Kevin. "This helps effectively block airflow and keep your home perfectly insulated."

Kevin also shares that he has observed clients experience a 10 - 15% reduction in energy bills after proper draft proofing. So, if you notice any cracks by your sill, we recommend adding this GE Silicone All Purpose Sealant from Walmart to your cart now.

Similar to the process followed while draft-proofing an entryway, Nina tells us to inspect the edges of window frames for cracks and seal them with caulk for added protection.

4. Apply Draft Stoppers

While draft stoppers are typically used to block cold air from entering through the lower gap by the foot of the door, Nina tells us that they can also be used by other spots like windows.

"Place draft stoppers or window snakes firmly on the sill to prevent cold air from seeping through the bottom of the window," she suggests. And if you're worried about them tampering with the aesthetic of your interiors, you shouldn't be.

We found this chic Minimalist Natural Linen Window Draft Stopper on Etsy and the best part is that it's completely customizable to your heart's content.

5. Seasonally Upgrade Your Window Treatments

As the temperatures dip and you bring out your fuzzy blankets and velvet robes, it's only right that you dress your windows in thicker materials as well. We find that winter window treatments are the easiest and most stylish way to prevent drafts from entering and Nina agrees.

"Hang heavy thermal curtains or insulated blinds to block drafts," she advises. "These options also provide an extra layer of insulation and enhance privacy."

When shopping for window treatments to shield your home from cold drafts, it's better to opt for dense fabrics in place of the airy materials that are made for summer.

Striped Velvet Curtain Panel View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $298

Color: Natural Oat Lulu & Georgia's curtains are so stunning you won't need any more reason to bring them home, but this thick velvet material is just another point to the pro column for winter prep. Velvet Slub Blackout Curtain View at Anthropologie Price: $308

Color: Atlantic Another beautiful option for window treatments in velvet comes from Anthropologie with their Slub Blackout Curtains. We're particularly crushing on this regal blue hue. Sun Zero Thermal Roman Shade View at Wayfair Price: $73

Color: Sage Green Wayfair's collection of insulating window treatments is very impressive and these Sun Zero Thermal Roman Shades draped in this trendy sage green tint are proof that thermal does not equal eyesore.

6. Use Foam Tape

Last but not least, Nina tells us that foam tape is another clever solution that could be the answer to all of your drafty window woes. Although it's not as glamorous as velvet curtains, it's this product's technical benefits that come to advantage.

"For older windows with uneven edges, apply foam tape around the frame," she says. "It compresses to fit snugly, sealing any and all gaps while allowing the window to close properly."

This Self-Stick Foam Insulation Tape from Walmart is available in a variety of sizes so you can pick what works best for your window dimensions, guaranteeing a seamless finish.

Trust us when we tell you that windows are one of the biggest troublemakers when it comes to restless drafts fighting to get in. And the last thing you need messing with your warm, comfy indoor ambiance is the whistle of chilly air bringing the vibe down.

Instead of waiting until the last minute and having to winterize your windows in the midst of having guests over or festive celebrations, we recommend tending to these cold spots now.

That way you can retain the snug environment inside your home and avoid racking up high energy bills too. Plus, a couple of fashionable layered curtains can only help beautify your home.

FAQs

Why is it Important to Draft-Proof Your Windows?

According to Nina, draft-proofing windows is an essential step in winterizing your home, and we couldn't agree more. She goes on to explain that draft-proofing your windows is the key to maintaining a cozy, energy-efficient home during colder months.

"It helps reduce heating costs and prevents chilly drafts," she notes. "And also improves overall comfort by keeping the indoor temperature stable."