If Ramadan has a habit of sneaking up on you, meaning your Iftar table will end up styled with the same stuff as last year, then IKEA’s new GOKVÄLLÅ collection couldn’t have come at a better time. Consider it a gentle refresh of thoughtful serving pieces, soft layers of color, and that reassuring price point that lets you upgrade without overthinking it.

The collection takes clear cues from Middle Eastern design, but keeps everything pared back enough to slip seamlessly into real homes, year-round. Especially homes like mine, where pieces have been slowly collected over the years, often inherited rather than curated — my mother’s red and gold soup tureens, brought out faithfully every Ramadan, feel worlds away from my typical minimalist style. And yet, I can already picture them comfortably set on the table alongside the cups, placemats, and serving pieces in IKEA's product collection. Proof that the old and new don’t just coexist; they can actually complement one another.

What I appreciate most, though, is IKEA’s restraint. The simplicity feels intentional. Ramadan, after all, isn’t about excess; it’s about community, gratitude, and slowing down. Instead, priorities quietly shift outward. Food is made to be shared, tables are extended, and generosity becomes second nature. This collection feels like it was designed with that in mind, inviting sharing with loved ones, neighbors, and those in need. Below are some of my favorite picks.

But, of course, there is way more out there than just IKEA when it comes to setting your Iftar table for Ramadan. Below, I've searched far and wide to find some other colorful, cool, fit-for-purpose pieces that will absolutely elevate your setting this year (and would also just so happen to complement IKEA's GOKVÄLLÄ collection, too).

Ramadan, for me, has always been about the feeling around the table rather than what’s on it. The familiar dishes, the shared laughter, the quiet gratitude that settles in as the sun goes down. IKEA's collection doesn’t try to outshine those moments; it simply slips into them, making space for both new memories and old traditions to sit side by side.

