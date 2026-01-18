If Ramadan has a habit of sneaking up on you, meaning your Iftar table will end up styled with the same stuff as last year, then IKEA’s new GOKVÄLLÅ collection couldn’t have come at a better time. Consider it a gentle refresh of thoughtful serving pieces, soft layers of color, and that reassuring price point that lets you upgrade without overthinking it.

The collection takes clear cues from Middle Eastern design, but keeps everything pared back enough to slip seamlessly into real homes, year-round. Especially homes like mine, where pieces have been slowly collected over the years, often inherited rather than curated — my mother’s red and gold soup tureens, brought out faithfully every Ramadan, feel worlds away from my typical minimalist style. And yet, I can already picture them comfortably set on the table alongside the cups, placemats, and serving pieces in IKEA's product collection. Proof that the old and new don’t just coexist; they can actually complement one another.

What I appreciate most, though, is IKEA’s restraint. The simplicity feels intentional. Ramadan, after all, isn’t about excess; it’s about community, gratitude, and slowing down. Instead, priorities quietly shift outward. Food is made to be shared, tables are extended, and generosity becomes second nature. This collection feels like it was designed with that in mind, inviting sharing with loved ones, neighbors, and those in need. Below are some of my favorite picks.

IKEA GOKVÄLLÄ Serving Bowl With Lid in Gold £12 at IKEA Across Muslim cultures worldwide, Iftar tables can look wildly different — but chances are, there’s one thing they all have in common: a bowl of dates. IKEA’s serving bowl feels like it’s made for that ritual. Perfect for breaking your fast, but just as likely to stay on the table for Suhur snacks or post-Iftar sweets. In many homes, that date bowl never really leaves the table, and this one earns its spot. IKEA GOKVÄLLÄ Kava Cup, Set of 6 £10 at IKEA The patterned cups were an instant yes for me. The motif reminds me of the mosques we visit each evening for prayers, and there’s something quietly nostalgic about them. They feel familiar without being literal. Whether you’re a tea during the Iftar person or someone who can’t skip their post-meal coffee, these are the kind of cups that get used every single day of Ramadan. IKEA GOKVÄLLÄ Ceramic Soup Tureen £29 at IKEA Growing up in a Moroccan household, Harira was non-negotiable. A rich, hearty tomato soup that my mother insisted on serving every night. I’ll admit, as a child I was far more interested in the briwat, but now I find myself missing the moment when the lid lifts and the aroma fills the room. IKEA’s soup tureen echoes the silhouette of a traditional tagine, and the handles are a small but thoughtful detail that makes it feel both practical and elevated. IKEA GOKVÄLLÄ Floor Cushion in Brown £19 at IKEA I also love that IKEA included a floor cushion in its GOKVÄLLÄ collection. It’s one of those pieces that feels culturally familiar yet completely versatile. Easy to move, easy to store, and useful all year-round. The brown tone is grounding and warm (and yes, there’s a matching cushion too). IKEA GOKVÄLLÄ Table-Runner in Beige/Brown £5 at IKEA The table runner is a quiet standout for me. It's made from cotton and jute, and reportedly works just as well indoors as it does for those hot outdoor Iftars. The tassels add a playful touch, but the neutral palette means it won’t feel dated next year, or the year after that. IKEA GOKVÄLLÄ Two-Tier Serving Stand in Gold £25 at IKEA Then there’s the gold two-tier serving stand, easily one of my favorites. It adds height and elegance to the table without tipping into anything too formal. Ideal for dried fruit and nuts, or for displaying cultural sweets when you’re hosting. It’s decorative, but still very much about function, which feels right for Ramadan.

But, of course, there is way more out there than just IKEA when it comes to setting your Iftar table for Ramadan. Below, I've searched far and wide to find some other colorful, cool, fit-for-purpose pieces that will absolutely elevate your setting this year (and would also just so happen to complement IKEA's GOKVÄLLÄ collection, too).

Oliver Bonas Tami Splatter Ceramic Triple Dip Bowl £29.50 at Oliver Bonas Because the core pieces in IKEA's collection are intentionally minimal, they'd pair beautifully with more expressive items. I’d mix the soup tureen with this triple dip bowl. With a hand-applied rainbow speckle glaze, it'd bring warmth and contrast to the table. H&M Home Stoneware Serving Bowls, Pack of 3 £19.99 at H&M (US) And then there are the practical details we all forget about until the food is ready: the condiments. The jam, hummus, or muhammara need somewhere to go. A small stoneware set with wooden spoons and a tray like this one from H&M makes sure your table looks intentional right down to the last detail. Marks & Spencer Glass Speckle Jug £20 at Marks and Spencer UK The first thing my mom always reached for was the water jug. Hydration came first, every single time, poured quietly before anything else touched the table. This speckle glass jug from M&S replicates the ritual in a modern fashion. The warm, earthy tone sits beautifully alongside the GOKVÄLLÅ pieces, and its generous shape makes it ideal for passing around the table. Ferm Living Shard Coasters, Set of 4 £29 at Anthropologie If you grew up with a tablecloth that only came out for special occasions, you’ll understand the quiet panic of a cup placed directly on fabric. These glass shard-inspired coasters by Ferm Living feel like a small but thoughtful safeguard, protecting inherited linens while adding a splash of sparkle to the table. Habitat Mango Wood Folding Taper Candle Holder £16 at Habitat UK Everyone knows candles are essential to any table setting. They’re the easiest way to soften a space and set a reflective mood. A wooden candleholder makes a beautiful centerpiece and can be reused throughout the year. Nothing seasonal, nothing wasteful. Gcroet Essential Oil Burner £8.49 at Amazon UK Finally, scent. One of my favorite rituals growing up was burning Oud. The perfect way to cleanse the space, set intentions, and mark the start of the evening. If oud isn’t accessible, an oil burner is a lovely alternative. Brass tones pair effortlessly with IKEA’s collection, and scent has a way of anchoring memories. Choose one you love, and it might forever remind you of this Ramadan.

Ramadan, for me, has always been about the feeling around the table rather than what’s on it. The familiar dishes, the shared laughter, the quiet gratitude that settles in as the sun goes down. IKEA's collection doesn’t try to outshine those moments; it simply slips into them, making space for both new memories and old traditions to sit side by side.

Now, to make space for all your guests: here are our best small space hosting tips.

