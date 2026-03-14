The minutiae of a perfectly orchestrated night gathering is something we have dived into time and time again at Livingetc. But with the Oscars 2026 award ceremony returning tomorrow evening, we have reasons to think we might not be the only ones after some last-minute hosting tips for a memorable viewing party. Enter Edward Perotti, a celebrity-trusted event designer whose dramatic, ornate soirees have served as a dreamy backdrop to performances by Nick Jonas and Ariana Grande.

We connected with the seasoned Californian entertaining tastemaker to discuss the easiest and chicest way to bring some red carpet magic home in time for the 98th Academy Awards and craft essentially beautiful spaces that, rooted in a sense of atmosphere, foster conversation, engagement, and awe without requiring you to have an A-list budget. Mind you: this is unlike any other of your past dinner parties.

Edward Perotti Social Links Navigation Celebrity Event Designer With over 27 years of experience in the event production industry, Edward Perotti is a globally recognized, award-winning designer who pairs impeccable detail with refined sophistication to create unimagined, immersive, one-of-a-kind events. Whether crafting an exquisitely ornate wedding, a lavish gala for the world's elite, or an intimate concert, his goal is always the same: making room for remarkable moments to remember. These soirees include electrifying performances by top artists, including Ariana Grande and Nick Jonas, hosted in landmarks like the Louvre and the Palace of Versailles. From the Basilica Cistern in Istanbul to the Great Wall of China, Edward and his dynamic team traverse the globe to provide comprehensive destination event experiences.

How to Throw an Oscars 2026 Viewing Party With Celebrity Event Designer Edward Perotti

Nowadays, luxury event design goes well beyond traditional 'party planning': "every detail, from signature fragrances to custom decor, and unique tablescapes, contributes to telling a story," Perotti shares. The same vision should guide your Oscars 2026 viewing party, which, like any self-respecting event, should have one "clear theme," he suggests.

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For an Academy Awards-themed evening, pick colors like gold, black, and deep red, and carry them through every detail, "including the invitations, table linens, glassware, and even the scented candles you integrate for atmosphere," Perotti suggests. Ultimately, "consistency is what turns a decorated room into a thoughtfully designed space," he explains. "The focus is not just on how things look, but on creating an experience that engages all five senses, surprises guests, and leaves a lasting impression. Something you can only achieve by being intentional." And by sticking to the steps below.

1. Recreate That Red Carpet Magic — At Home

London-based caterer Opus 11 captures all the lavishness of the Oscars ceremony in this drape-heavy tablescape — and it's got plenty of viewing party inspiration. (Image credit: Opus 11)

"Rolling out a red carpet is the best way to make a big impression at your entrance," the celebrity event designer says, adding it's the best way to "instantly add Hollywood style to your party."

To welcome your guests in true stardom mode, Perotti suggests placing a reusable runner measuring either 2,6 by 30 or 3 by 50 feet, like these easy-to-find HOMBYS or LEMONSODA options, in front of your entry patio. For those who haven't got an entrance of their own, a satin red tablecloth will act as a valid indoor alternative.

Weave in velvet ropes and stanchions to let your friends know they are in for something extra special and, as they head to the party area, meet them with a DIY Walk of Fame. Place star decals with their names on the floor to create a fun transition from the entrance to the main celebration."

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2. Note the Dos and Don'ts to Keep Things "Curated, Authentic, and Sophisticated"

For Peretti, when it comes to throwing a truly legendary, elevated party, less is more: keep clutter away, retain negative space, and allow for conversations and interactions to flow. (Image credit: Sophie Lou Jacobsen)

Throwing an Oscars viewing party gives you the perfect excuse to experiment with accessories you wouldn't normally use. But, Perotti warns, "the most common mistake is overdoing it." "Filling every table, wall, and corner with decorations can make a space feel crowded and chaotic," he explains. More isn't always better, and, in this case, a few thoughtfully chosen pieces will look more stylish than a room packed with themed props.

If you think that pushing all the furniture against the wall will allow your guests to roam around more freely on special evenings like this, know this is another no-go, "as it makes it harder for people to talk," Perotti says.

"A few things matter more for a great party than music, lighting, food, drinks, and good company, but good flow is key," the celebrity event designer explains. The best parties have spaces for wandering, hanging out, having private chats, and meeting new people, and "pointing all the seats at the TV won't create that atmosphere". Instead, it's important to know that the devil is in the details.

A well-curated bar station, media unit, or coffee table can do more for the room's atmosphere than any banner or balloon, insists Perotti, as being creative with what you have should always be the plan. While setting up your Oscars 2026 viewing party, you may realize that some of your regular home decor clashes with the decorations. Don't despair: "if this means that a chair needs to take a nap in the garage for a couple of hours, well... night, night," Perotti smiles.

3. Give Your TV a Chic Style Twist

It may not be a gilded picture or have a mirror frame (just yet), but the hidden-in-plain-sight TV of this cocooning living room is Oscar viewing party material. (Image credit: Simon Brown. Design: De Rosee Sa)

Knowing how to place a TV in a living room in a way that doesn't disrupt its overall ambiance is a hard enough task year-round. But what happens when the screen is meant to be both the protagonist and, really, a background companion during an Oscar viewing party? Perotti, of course, has solved the mystery.

"Using a gilded picture or mirror frame to style your TV adds a touch of drama to it, and who doesn't want drama in their design?" he asks rhetorically. A richly gilded frame with ornate carvings will work especially well in traditional rooms, adding old-world elegance that pairs nicely with jewel tones and dark wood.

For your Oscars 26 viewing party, the celebrity event designer recommends choosing a Regency or Baroque-style gold frame, whether real or DIY. "It reflects the grandeur of the Academy Awards and turns your screen into a theatrical centerpiece instead of just another electronic device."

4. Know That Lighting Can Make or Break a Party — And the Gram...

Three layers of lighting are a must at all times when seeking to craft an environment that's welcoming, cocooning, and warm, and NYC's Quarters salon ticks them all off. (Image credit: William Jess Laird for Quarters . Design: In Common With)

Even with the most beautifully curated event setups, you never know how pictures will turn out. "But the difference between a room that looks great in photos and one that doesn't is one: lighting choices," Perotti warns. "Lighting is the soul of an event — the feeling that greets guests when they walk into a space," he adds. And that's why it should never be overlooked.

Adjusting its brightness, color, and intensity, you can guide emotions, set the tone, and complement every stage of a celebration. To do so, there are a few things to note. First, to avoid an odd or unnatural look, "the color temperature of your lights — the Kelvin range of your bulbs, lamps, and uplights — should be consistent throughout," explains the celebrity event designer. Warmer settings are preferred for a cozy, glamorous, and intimate vibe, ideal for an Oscars 2026 viewing party.

Just remember: food should never be captured nor lit up from above. Play with candles and suffused back lighting for an Instagram-worthy moment. (Image credit: Natalia Criado c/o Porta)

Secondly, it's important to light up your spaces in layers. For this, you'll need three different types of lighting: "ambient lighting to illuminate the whole environment, accent lighting to highlight decor or features, and task lighting for things like dining". Only when you include all three does the space feel balanced, and you'll get "a rich, cinematic aesthetic that photographs beautifully," promises Perotti.

Candles soften faces, highlight textures, and add depth that electric lights can't match. Plus, they do justice to any food you might have cooked — just make sure to light it from the side or behind when photographing it, never from above.

A bonus tip for people wanting to document their Oscars 2026 soiree is that "lower lighting always makes people look better," the celebrity event designer says. It's a simple and effective hack, he explains: "just dim your main lights and use lamps or candles instead. You'll feel more comfortable, look more attractive, and take better photos. It's free and only takes a few seconds."

5. Love, Marry, Kill — Spot Which Materials Make for a Photogenic Feast

"The mix of shiny metallics and soft natural fabrics is what makes a space feel inviting," explains Perotti. While not necessarily Oscars 2026-themed, this stunning living room looks ready to host a viewing party. (Image credit: Jake Curtis. Styling: Hannah Franklin)

"What looks amazing in person often looks very different on camera, so you always need to pick your materials wisely," Perotti explains. And if there's one thing he has no doubts about, it's velvet. Absorbing light from one direction and reflecting it from another, this timeless fabric creates a natural, shifting depth that looks great on camera — "the most photogenic choice you can make".

Mirrors and metallic finishes can help brighten a room by reflecting both natural and artificial light, making the space feel larger and more luminous. Accents in brass, gold, polished nickel, or chrome can bounce light around the room, while sequined table linens or runners add a glamorous layer that catches the light without overwhelming the overall design.

However, balance is key. "We naturally connect shiny surfaces with value, whether it is precious metals, polished stone, or clear glass," Perotti explains, but too many reflective materials can make a space feel cold and disorienting. He recommends mixing metallics with softer textures — like velvet, linen, or wool — to absorb light and create warmth. "The mix of shiny metallics and soft natural fabrics is what makes a space feel inviting."

6. Sit Back, Relax, and "Become Part of the Story"

Ultimately, event design is for people to enjoy. So tune into the Oscars 2026 ceremony, and soak in the beauty of well-spent time in good company. (Image credit: CasaLatina)

"Modern luxury is all about emotion and how an experience makes you feel," Perotti says about the growing appeal of the event design industry. Standout food, decor, and drinks are all top prerogatives today, but creating immersive setups, whether for large-scale, professional ventures or intimate occasions like this Oscars 2026 viewing party, should ultimately be about transporting "people into themed, multi-sensory environments".

"These events blur the line between the audience and the performance," the celebrity event designer explains. "So that, instead of just watching from a distance, guests can become part of the story."

We hope that's how you and your guests will feel, even if just for the duration of a night — like in the most romantic films — thanks to these easily replicable entertaining style tricks.

The Oscars 2026 ceremony will stream exclusively on ITV1 and streaming platform ITVX in the UK, with Oscars Live starting from 10.15PM GMT this Sunday, March 15