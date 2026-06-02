Whether it's spectacular landscaping, outdoor kitchens, water features, stylish daybeds, or naturalistic lighting, hotels lay claim to some of the most luxurious gardens in the country, and provide plenty of inspiration to take home with you after a suitably lavish stay.

But how can you make your own garden feel like The Newt in Somerset or Beaverbrook in Surrey? After speaking with landscapers and head gardeners at some of the most beautiful hotel gardens, there seem to be plenty of ways. "Mix formal topiary with casual planting; choose native wildlife-friendly species; incorporate winding paths; and, for that extra hotel feel, carve out cozy seating areas to create a relaxed, memorable retreat,” shares Magdalena Snyman, head gardener at Wiltshire-based Lucknam Park.

Anton Blackie, head gardener at Estelle Manor in Oxfordshire, adds: "Luxury hotel and estate gardens often succeed because they balance atmosphere with practicality. It is about creating spaces that feel immersive and restorative, whilst still being genuinely usable throughout the year." Here are five things that'll help you achieve that in your own garden.

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1. Channel a Country Estate with Outdoor Sculptures

Cast in jesmonite — a stone and cementitious compound, the Sheep Bench is both a practical seat and sculptural object. (Image credit: Sarah Frances Kelley. Designer: Them Outdoors)

I'm calling it 'al fresco art'. If you thought sculptures were just for indoors, you (and your garden) are missing out. Just think of the balancing stones on the lawns of the HYLL Hotel in the Cotswolds — a garden sculpture gives you a reason to look, wander, and explore.

"Not only do garden sculptures create a focal point, but they add character and depth, while giving you a deeper connection to your outdoor space," explains Tabi Jackson Gee, an award-winning garden designer, writer, and founder of Them Outdoors, which offers everything from abstract sculpture to objets d’art and decorative planters.

"The fun thing about garden sculpture is it can double up as other things — a bird bath, a support for climbing plants, or even a seat or planter," she adds. When it comes to choosing a sculpture for your own garden, Tabi says to think about scale and proportion, no matter the size of your garden. "It’s also about finding the right artist and materials that resonate with you," she adds.

Tabi Jackson Gee Garden Designer Tabi Jackson Gee is an award-winning garden designer, writer, and the founder of Them Outdoors. Tabi seeks out creatively ambitious and imaginative clients to collaborate with on both residential and commercial projects in town and country. She has won awards with the Society of Garden Designers, and her installation at RHS Chelsea in 2024 with Kent Wildflower Seeds won a Silver Gilt medal. Tabi is based in Wiltshire but works across the UK and occasionally abroad.

2. Recreate a Resort Vibe With a Daybed

Providing somewhere to lounge and relax, daybeds provide instant hotel style for your garden. (Image credit: Tribu)

When you picture yourself by the pool at a luxury hotel, are you on the floor? No, of course not — you're on a daybed. Inspired by the beach clubs of Mykonos, St Tropez, and Ibiza, as well as hotels like The NICI in Bournemouth, daybeds are appearing in British gardens in increasing numbers.

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Garden daybeds combine the best of both a sofa and a bed, providing somewhere comfortable and spacious to lounge and relax. "Many of us have experienced that wonderful sense of escape that comes from lounging on a daybed at a luxury hotel or spa," says Mark Latchford, director of landscape, architecture, and interiors studio HollandGreen.

"A well-chosen daybed elevates an outdoor space, turning a terrace or poolside seating area into a sophisticated retreat for unwinding in style," he adds. "It’s about bringing that holiday feeling home, creating a personal sanctuary to be enjoyed all summer long."

3. A Water Feature That Calls for Reflection

It's not just what they look like, but what the sound of water features brings to a garden. (Image credit: The Newt in Somerset)

"Water features have long been associated with luxury hotels, particularly in lobbies and gardens, because they create an immediate sense of calm," says interior designer Portia Fox, who recently created a spectacular water feature (pictured above) with The Gardenists for a home in Chelsea.



“In residential gardens, water features offer the same effect, especially in cities where the sound of moving water softens background noise and creates a more relaxing atmosphere," she adds, noting that she uses water features to anchor a garden, and "particularly around seating areas, as they naturally encourage pause and reflection."

The key, she adds, is ensuring the feature suits your garden's scale and style, and that "Factors like maintenance, sound level, placement and materiality should also be considered early on."

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4. A Glasshouse for Summer Entertaining

The impressive glasshouse in the ground of Estelle Manor in Oxfordshire. (Image credit: Mark Anthony Fox. Hotel: Estelle Manor)

Summerhouse? So last year. The latest trend is for greenhouses, an outdoor structure from the Victorian era, beloved by Cate Blanchett, the Beckhams, and Ed Sheeran. In terms of hotels, you'll find one on the grounds of Updown Farmhouse, The Pig, and Petersham Nurseries.

For so much more than just your plants, these coveted buildings extend our houses and have become the hottest place to entertain at home (or enjoy a spot of yoga or even an art studio, if you fancy).



Nelly Hall, creative brand director of Alitex, the bespoke glasshouse maker that supplied David and Victoria’s as well as a customized structure for Lime Wood hotel in Hampshire, says: "Increasingly, people are looking for rooms that feel connected to nature whilst still offering the comfort and functionality of the home, and a glasshouse answers that beautifully. They create a calming, light-filled environment that can be used for everything from growing and entertaining to dining, working, or simply taking time to slow down."

Alitex Glasshouses have become a favourite amongst the rich and famous, as well as hotels. (Image credit: Jake Eastham. Designer: Alitex)

“What’s particularly exciting," Nelly adds, "is how glasshouses can now sit alongside both traditional and contemporary architecture. While classic Victorian designs remain timeless, modern glasshouses can also work beautifully with clean-lined contemporary homes, creating a striking contrast between glass, metal, and planting."

The key, she explains, is designing a structure that feels sympathetic to its surroundings, "both architecturally and within the landscape." Plus adding all the bells and whistles, like LED lighting, mechanical ventilation, a misting system, and underfloor heating.

Nelly Hall Creative Brand Director Nelly Hall, the passionate co-owner and creative brand director of Alitex Glasshouses, combines horticulture with creativity that runs through the heart of the business. She cultivates a culture of engagement and sustainability, ensuring Alitex is renowned for being authentic and an expert within the field.

5. A Balanced 70/30 Planting Style

The gardens at The Newt in Somerset blend a mix of natural planting with more sculpted, structured shrubs. (Image credit: The Newt in Somerset)

But what if you don't have the space for an entire new structure or stretched-out daybed in your garden? You can capture a 'luxury hotel grounds' feel by balancing curated design and natural planting, says garden expert Katie Rushworth, speaking as part of her partnership with Wickes.

"It’s about effortless contrasts," she says. "I often advise clients to follow the ‘70/30’ rule — keeping around 70% of the space meticulously managed with crisp lines, manicured paths, and structured borders, while allowing the remaining 30% to embrace a softer, wilder beauty."

To keep hotel gardens colorful through to August and September, gardeners often purposely delay blooms, choosing Mediterranean favorites like lavender that can thrive through dry spells.

"With British summers swinging from blazing sun to torrential rain, I choose plants that can handle both," adds Katie. "Hardy wild shrubs like Sambucus are reliable, drought-tolerant perennials are resilient, and simple watering solutions, like soaker hoses or easy irrigation kits from Wickes, keep plants lush without waste."



Remember: you don't need the sprawling grounds of a luxury hotel to capture the same feeling. Little corners can accommodate the grandest of ideas; nooks can set the stage for sculpture; and stylish furniture can fill forgotten spaces.

And if none of that captures your imagination, an outdoor shower can help make your garden feel like a luxe spa.

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