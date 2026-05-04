Cold plunges, hot tubs, outdoor baths, and infrared saunas — they’ve all had a moment in the sun lately (literally!). But the most sought-after feature for your garden in 2026? The humble outdoor shower. Google searches have just hit an all-time high with 673,000 this past month alone, undoubtedly inspired by design-y hotels like The Newt in Somerset and members' club, Soho Farmhouse.

And it makes sense. Garden trends in 2026 are leaning right into home wellness, with biophilic design and outdoor living playing leading roles in creating spa-like sanctuaries that revitalize. More specifically, outdoor showering has been linked to the wellness practice of 'forest bathing,' a Japanese tradition that links physical and mental well-being with time spent immersed in nature.

"Showering outside slows your pace and heightens awareness of your surroundings," explains Alex Woods, bathroom expert at Victorian Plumbing. "Outdoor showers encourage more mindful experiences. They usually employ cooler water temperatures — not dissimilar to cold plunges — which in turn benefit muscle recovery and circulation, while stepping out of cold water regulates your body temperature to improve sleep quality." Plus, don't forget the design possibilities.

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What to Know About Outdoor Showers

This outdoor shower is designed with Maroc Wool and Lombok Sand tiles from Ca' Pietra. (Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

Health and well-being benefits aside, an outdoor shower should be first and foremost practical. And that starts with the basics. "Decide whether you’ll need hot or cold water and how it will connect to your home," explains Victorian Plumbing's Alex Wood. "The easiest way to do this is by attaching a splitter to an outdoor tap (available on Amazon), running a hose to the shower unit, and using a connector."

Alternatively, you can connect to interior water pipes by using a T-fitting (from Victorian Plumbing) to branch out, he adds. For something less technical, Alex suggests a gravity-fed drainage system, which requires digging a gravel or soil pit around 3ft deep to allow water to filter into nearby soil. For this, you'll also need to build a stable foundation out of weather-resistant materials to stand on.

How to Design a Stylish Outdoor Shower

Blending outdoor and indoor living, this outdoor shower design sits alongside a lounging and entertaining zone. (Image credit: Ellie Walpole. Design: HollandGreen)

And after plumbing and practicalities? A sympathetic and considered design, according to Mark Latchford, landscape design director of HollandGreen. "The success of an outdoor shower lies in its integration," he explains. "It should never feel like an afterthought, but rather a deliberate and considered extension of the home’s living space."

So, how do you do that? Mark says to start by considering the journey (an often overlooked element in any garden design). "It's how you move from the house to the shower, the relationship to a pool or sauna, and the views it captures," he adds. "Placement is everything."

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He adds that HollandGreen designs outdoor showers that focus on privacy, "through architectural screening or layers of planting, while still feeling open and connected to the landscape."

Case in point: the studio's outdoor shower in a contemporary, lakeside garden in the Cotswolds (pictured above) featuring a California-inspired outdoor shower, spa, and infinity-edge pool. "Done well, an outdoor shower elevates a simple, practical function into a moment of genuine sanctuary," Mark says.

Mark Latchford Landscape Design Director Mark Latchford is the landscape design director at HollandGreen. He’s one of the UK’s leading voices in landscape and garden design with a body of work spanning everything from refined urban gardens to expansive country estates. His approach is rooted in long-term thinking — landscapes designed not just for immediate impact, but to evolve, mature, and endure.

Not just framing the view, this outdoor shower sits on the path between beach to house. (Image credit: Design: De Rosee Sa)

It also works to let your landscape lead when designing an outdoor shower. That's what architecture and design studio De Rosee Sa did at the home in Cornwall, pictured above.

"The outdoor shower is used when the clients come back from the beach and allows them to wash off sand before going inside," explains senior project architect George Yallop. As such, "It’s positioned along the side approach from the coastal path, forming part of the sequence of spaces as you move towards the house, while still maintaining a view back to the sea."

His advice for creating something similar? "Think about placing yours within the natural flow of movement and, where possible, borrowing a view,” he says.

Trending Tiles for Outdoor Showers

This outdoor shower is finished in Ca' Pietra's Stone Glaze Ceramic Lemongrass Gloss Brick tiles. Image credit: Ca' Pietra The best outdoor showers are a considered part of a garden's design. Image credit: Ca' Pietra

Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at artisanal tile brand Ca’ Pietra, thinks outdoor showers deserve to be treated as more than a hose and a wall. "The difference comes down to materials, and tiles are what turn it into something that feels part of the garden rather than something added on later," she adds.

Porcelain tiles are a good place to start, she says. "It’s durable, low in porosity, and able to handle changing temperatures, while underfoot, a higher slip-rating such as R11 is essential in a space that will be constantly wet, giving you grip without disrupting the look."

When it comes to the latest tile trends for outdoors, "Styles with tonal variation or a slightly imperfect finish tend to sit more naturally outside, as they echo the textures already in the garden, whereas anything too polished or uniform can feel out of place," she says. "It’s also worth paying attention to the details that are less visible, such as frost-resistant adhesives and grouts that allow the space to last beyond one season."

Grazzie Wilson Head of Creative Grazzie has worked in the interiors industry for more than a decade. At Ca’ Pietra, one of the UK’s leading stone and tile brands, she heads up creative, overseeing product collections as well as the company’s distinctive brand, look and feel. Her stylists’ eye and passion for the technical side of tiling is unparalleled.

This design-y outdoor shower mixes Ca' Pietra's Stone Glaze Atlantic, Petrol, and Lemongrass tiles. (Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

Shop Outdoor Showers

And while a plumbed-in outdoor shower will look the neatest and most intentional in your garden, there are freestanding options if you don't quite feel like making the full commitment. Below, I've rounded up three at varying price points.

11% Off Bay Isle Home Design Free Standing Outdoor Shower and Footwash Spout £118.99 at Wayfair UK For something modern but with a touch of rustic charm, this Bay Isle Home design is just the thing. The free-standing design is wrapped in a poly-rattan fabric complemented by silver accents on the tap and head. Seletti Aquart Shower £325 at uk.seletti.it Beautifully crafted from weatherproof materials, this outdoor shower by Italian brand Seletti combines a sturdy concrete base with an elegant copper body. The red taps add a splash of color and a utilitarian element that balances the stylish design. ABI Interiors Sola Freestanding Outdoor Shower Set £1,999 at abiinteriors.co.uk For something ultra-luxurious, this outdoor shower from ABI Interiors lets you switch between overhead and hand-held functions. It’s a thing of beauty made from stainless steel in several colorways — my pick is brushed brass.

Ca' Pietra's Maroc Teal tiles pop in this outdoor shower nook. (Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

And once you've got your outdoor shower set up, why not consider an outdoor sauna to go with it — it's perhaps the most luxurious addition to your garden, and adds real value to your property.

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