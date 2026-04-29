For a hot summer’s day, the main wish is always the same: to stay cool. Literally, sure, but also aesthetically. And if there’s one furniture category that’s undergone a real transformation since the early 2020s, it’s outdoor furniture. What was once purely functional is now design-led, visually appealing, and central to creating a space that actually feels cool in every sense.

That's predominantly because outdoor furniture brands have finally shrugged off the obsession with rattan. Once the only option, now it's looking dated and tired. "Outdoor furniture was once always rattan, or sometimes wood," agrees interior designer Manuela Hamilford, founder of Hamilford Design. "And my gosh, that looks outdated now. Firstly, it tends not to weather very well, and secondly, outdoors are all about entertaining and having fun, so why would you want all your furniture to be a dull shade of brown?"

She — and a host of other leading designers — have started avoiding rattan outdoor furniture at all costs, instead favoring powder-coated metal because it feels fresh, current, and very now, comes in many colors, and — thankfully — the world's leading design brands are favoring it, too.

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Why to Choose Powder-Coated Metal Outdoor Furniture

Erica sun lounger with a powder-coated finish, by Antonio Citterio for B&B Italia. (Image credit: Federico Cedrone/B&B Italia)

"Powder-coated metal outdoor furniture can come in any color — you can go as crazy as you want — it's fun and inviting and dynamic and joyful," shares Manuela Hamilford. "B&B Italia does powder-coated outdoor pieces really well, in greens and reds and burgundies. It's so much cooler than the brown tones of rattan; so much more suited to outdoor life."

And then there's the way you layer it in your space. "You can put a bright red powder-coated piece of furniture [try this Harris Garden Armchair in Rust from Cult Furniture] against the backdrop of greens you associate with the outdoors, and the whole space just pops," says Manuela. "The more fun you have with your color choice, the more fabulous it all feels!"

Manuela Hamilford Social Links Navigation Designer Manuela Hamilford is the founder of Hamilford Design, the London-based studio that has worked all over the world. Her projects are both residential and commercial, and has recently completed Sale e Pepe Mare, a restaurant in London's iconic Langham Hotel.

LA-based interior designer Brigette Romanek also says she reaches for powder-coated outdoor furniture a lot these days. Her aesthetic centers around little demarcation between indoors and out. "The outdoors is just another part of the house," she says, "and in the same way I've put trees in the middle of my living room, I've wanted outdoor furniture that feels like it could live indoors, too."

She similarly praises the range of colors powder-coated metal outdoor furniture comes in. "It can look great in just white, but a client of mine has orange as her favorite color, and now that we've awoken to the fact that outdoor furniture can come in any shade, we're doing her some powder-coated orange pieces," she shares. "They're just so fun, exactly the vibe you want for outdoors." (This Cali Metal Patio Set in Orange from Habitat is further proof of that.)

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Brigette Romanek Social Links Navigation Designer LA-based interior designer Brigette Romanek has had many high-profile clients, including Beyoncé and Gwyneth Paltrow. Her work has been featured in Livingetc, AD, and Vogue, and she has collaborated with brands such as Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams and Our Place.

How gorgeous is this Nolo powder-coated outdoor table by S-CAB? (Image credit: S-CAB)

Powder-coated metal in a kaleidoscope of colors was big news at Milan Design Week earlier this month, too. Brands such as S-CAB, B&B Italia, and Poliform showcased a rainbow of colorful outdoor furniture, from red to white, and everything in between.

"Powder-coated pieces are more playful in an outdoor context," agrees designer Bryan O'Sullivan. "We like bringing color into outdoor areas and making them a little more fun." When he designed the outdoor space for the Maybourne Riviera in Montecarlo, he chose powder-coated furniture in a mix of pastel shades. "We were inspired by the colors of a sunset," he adds.

With outdoor season looming, and if your rattan set is looking past its best, then be brave with your choice of what to replace it with. "Honestly, I can't stress enough how much more exciting a terrace feels when it's filled with colorful furniture," Manuela says. "Have a little fun with it, go for bright colors, mix and match, and play around. The bolder you go, the better."

Here's how I'd do it.

These days, the way we style our outdoor spaces should be treated just the same as any space inside your home. So, to ensure it doesn't end up looking dated and uncool, it's worth scrubbing up on the latest outdoor furniture trends.

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