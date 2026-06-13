Windows are one of the most important elements in a room, but they’re also one of the trickiest to get right. A one-size-fits-all approach to framing your view rarely works: blinds need to be custom-made, curtains have to be hemmed and hung ‘just so’, and the accompanying hardware often has to be individually tweaked. Get your windows wrong, and the whole space ends up looking awkward or slightly bare, or, at the other end of the spectrum, too fussy and a little overdone.

For modern window treatments, take your inspiration from countries like Norway, Denmark, and Sweden. “Scandinavians are, quite simply, light-worshippers,” says Kai Price, co-founder of Att Pynta. “Their interiors are designed to maximize and celebrate natural light, rather than obstruct it.” Scandinavian design is so often celebrated for its pared-back aesthetic, with the calm mood directly influenced by the region’s light and landscape.

So, what are the Scandi-inspired window treatments that interior designers are loving now — and how should you make them work in your own space?

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1. Linen Drapes

Floor-skimming neutral curtains create a gentle, pleasingly simple look. (Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: TO Design Studio)

Sometimes, the simplest window treatments are the best way to go. “The Scandi distinction between beautiful and basic is key, though,” says Theresa Obermoser, founder of TO Design Studio.

“Basic is a neutral curtain because you didn’t think about it, whereas beautiful is a neutral curtain chosen exactly because you’ve considered every alternative and instead allowed your drapes to disappear into the wall,” she explains. “Don’t let your curtains punctuate the room as a separate object, allow them to read as a continuation of the surface.”

Theresa Obermoser Social Links Navigation Founder, TO Design Studio Inspired by Scandinavian, Japanese, and French design styles, Theresa creates spaces that blend simplicity with sophistication. Her studio works on high-end residential and hospitality projects across Europe.

Neutral colors work beautifully for simple curtains, but don’t instinctively opt for a generic shade of white, beige, or gray. “Find a linen curtain that matches the paint shade on the surrounding walls,” Theresa instructs. “The result will be quieter, softer, and far more grown-up.”

To make linen drapes work most successfully, fix your curtain track as high as the window frames allow. “This is the single move that will make your room feel taller and more considered, especially in a period building where the ceiling height is already a gift,” says Theresa.

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H&M Wide Linen Curtain Length £119.99 at H&M (US) This semi-transparent linen curtain is from H&M Home's premium collection. The warm, biscuitty neutral hue is a far more elegant option than simple white.

2. Venetian Blinds

An adjustable window treatment allows a balance of light and privacy. (Image credit: Tim Ross. Design: Olivia Bossy)

In Scandi schemes, light is king. Forget their place name — Venetian blinds are an effective way to dress windows, as they can be pulled up to reveal an expanse of glazing, closed to block out light, and adjusted using their cords to provide a combination of settings as brightness shifts throughout the day.

“Away from corporate headquarters, Venetian blinds are excellent at filtering light and offering privacy in a controlled yet relaxed and informal way,” explains interior designer Olivia Bossy. “When chosen in the right color, they become almost part of the architecture, creating a simple, reassuring rhythm.”

To make them look like a considered design choice rather than an anonymous option, choose a set with wider slats. These feel more ‘architectural’ than ‘office’, creating an ordered look that ticks the Scandi boxes of understatement and simplicity.

IKEA Vecklarfly Venetian Blind £75 at ikea.com Although available in three different materials, the bamboo option of these Venetian blinds feels most Scandi.

3. Forgo Window Treatments

Let architecture take center stage and keep your view as the primary focus. (Image credit: Alex James. Design: Pringle & Pringle)

If you’re lucky enough to have amazing windows, why bother covering them up in the first place? “One of the principles we admire most in Scandinavian interiors is their confidence in making architecture and the views the most important thing,” explains interior designer Sophie Pringle, who chose to leave these windows totally clear of coverings.

“When you have an incredible panorama, adding heavy window treatments just distracts from what is effectively a living artwork,” she says. “Leaving your windows uncovered allows natural light to flood a room and strengthens the connection between the interior and the landscape beyond.”

This is an excellent option if you live on a rural property or somewhere with particularly wonderful views, but works just as beautifully whenever you’re not overlooked by neighbors. Even if the vista beyond is simple greenery, giving your windows some room to breathe will fill your space with light.

4. Roman Blinds

Opt for designs in a relaxed, lightweight fabric to create a soft look. (Image credit: Jenny Forsberg. Design: Att Pynta)

“The lesson to take from Scandinavian interiors is to keep window treatments simple, natural, and tactile,” explains Kai Price, co-founder of Scandi design destination Att Pynta. “Roman blinds work particularly well as they provide softness and texture without visually overwhelming a window.”

For a relaxed effect, use a lightweight fabric in a neutral shade. Slubby, almost rustic linen will diffuse light gently and create a calming look — the material gets a thumbs up in our pick of the best curtain fabrics according to designers, too.

“Roman blinds are not about making your window a decorative statement,” says Kai. “In Scandi-inspired spaces, the focus should always remain on framing the light and the view beyond.”

Next Wheat Roman Blind £41 at Next UK Next Home's made-to-measure blinds will fit your windows perfectly. Choose from two types of fitting and from an endless range of colors and patterns.

5. Window Film

This frosted window treatment is a simple but effective option. (Image credit: Peter Molloy. Design: TAK Architecture and Design Studio)

When it comes to window treatments, bathrooms can be one of the more head-scratching spaces in a home. Full-length drapes aren’t practical, but roller blinds can seem too simplistic. Window film (like this reeded style from Dunelm) is an unsung hero in these spaces, and many Scandi homeowners love this adhesive solution.

“Window film preserves privacy while still letting soft natural light into a room,” says Aleksandra Cannock, founder of TAK Architecture and Design Studio. “It keeps the glazing calm and elegant, resulting in spaces that feel bright and quietly refined.”

“The solution also supports the broader Scandinavian qualities of light, restraint, and practicality all working together without any visual clutter,” the London-based designer explains. “It’s integrated and considered.”

Dunelm Static Cling Reeded Privacy Window Film £14 at Dunelm Simple to apply and easy to remove, this window film is textured for a greater sense of privacy.

6. Wave-Fold Curtains

Rippling floor-to-ceiling drapes can soften harsh architectural lines. (Image credit: Nick Dearden. Design: YAM Studios)

Scandi design is all about calm, but curtains can often feel like a very decorative choice. Rather than focusing on patterned fabric or drapes in a bright color, it’s best to consider more structural elements to deliver visual interest.

“Curtains with a wave heading can soften the appearance of large areas of glazing while finishing and dressing your space beautifully,” explains Kashi Shikunova, founder of the Scandi-inspired YAM Studios. “They have a soft, clean, and elegant drape that complements a space without overwhelming it.”

Kashi Shikunova Social Links Navigation Founder, YAM Studios With a Scandi-inspired design approach blending simplicity and elegance with visual harmony, Kashi’s studio is widely respected for creating spaces that function as beautifully as they look.

“This is particularly important as expanses of glass can sometimes feel cold or stark, especially in the evening,” says Kashi. “Not only do wave-fold curtains add texture to an interior, they can help insulate it, soften the light, and improve acoustics.”

3HLinen.UK Grey Velvet S-Fold Curtains £64 at 3hlinen.co.uk Available with three different types of lining, these S-fold (another name for wave-fold) curtains are handmade in Europe.

7. Cafe Curtains

Scandis love maximizing light, making these half-and-half options a favorite. (Image credit: Jenny Forsberg. Design: Att Pynta)

“Light is precious in Nordic homes,” says Dorothea Gunftoft, award-winning writer, curator, and author of New Nordic Design. “Cafe curtains work beautifully in Scandinavian homes as they offer privacy without sacrificing any of the brightness.”

This style of window treatment, therefore, is most effective in rooms where this really matters. Street-facing kitchens and bathrooms are ideal candidates for cafe curtains, as these practical spots benefit from brightness without exposure to passersby.

“They soften a room without the heaviness of full drapery, too, creating a slightly nostalgic look,” explains Dorothea. “Overall, cafe curtains are practical, romantic, and unfussy, which is a very Scandinavian combination.”

Anthropologie Mindra Striped Cotton Café Curtains, Set of 2 £48 at Anthropologie With a subtle stripe, these cafe curtains will create a charmingly relaxed look in your space while maximizing natural light.

8. Roller Blinds

Simple rollers bring a restrained, minimal look to windows. (Image credit: Vigo Jansons,. Design: House 44)

“The beauty of Scandinavian window treatments lies in their simplicity,” explains Nanna Liv, creative director of interior design studio House 44. “Roller blinds frame windows rather than dominate them.”

This style of window treatment is also one of the most flexible, working just as effectively on large windows as miniature ones. This makes rollers a wise choice in rooms with multiple sources of light.

“Keeping everything tonal and understated creates a calm, elevated look,” says Nanna, who opted for a simple white sheer textile for the roller blinds in the London project above. “This allows light, architecture, and materiality to take center stage.”

Habitat Blackout Roller Blind in Latte £8 at Habitat UK Keep it simple but sophisticated with Scandi-inspired roller blinds in a warm neutral color.

From maximizing light to balancing privacy with practicality, the Scandinavians offer much inspiration for well-designed windows. The region’s unique relationship with daylight (and darkness) makes it well worth paying attention to Scandi-inspired window treatments.

Intrigued by how the Scandis really live? Consider adopting these Scandinavian lifestyle principles to create a space that feels as good as it looks, and subscribe to our newsletter for even more design inspiration.