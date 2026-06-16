There’s something about the Scandi look that’s tricky to put your finger on — why does it work so well, and why does it always seem to create rooms that feel confident but still supremely relaxed? The region’s design language embraces natural light and strengthens relationships between individual spaces, all with a respect for locally sourced materials and handcrafted finishes.

If it seems as though Scandinavian design works to its own set of rules, then you’re right. At first glance, you might not even notice the principles that are unlocking this sense of effortless living. “The Scandinavians focus on what’s truly important, rather than introducing endless elements that end up competing for attention,” says Kashi Shikunova, founder of the Scandi-inspired YAM Studios.

So, what are the Scandinavian design rules that almost no one else follows — and how can they make your own home feel relaxed, lighter, and altogether more welcoming?

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1. Use Texture for Contrast

Natural materials are a key building block for a layered space. (Image credit: Jonathan Bond, Design: Lara Clarke)

Designers love using color and pattern to create a layered interior, but Scandi-influenced schemes benefit from a more material-first approach. “Designing through a lens of texture prioritizes natural materials,” explains interior designer Lara Clarke. “The key to successful monochromatic spaces lies in contrasting materials.”

Giving one main material, usually wood, center stage allows you to weave in other contrasting textures. The more varied, though, the better — it’s the interplay between different surfaces that creates the visual interest.

“Scandi living is all about creating a sense of calm, and the limed oak grain of the wood in our project [shown above] delivers a really grounding backdrop,” Lara explains. “We then countered that with the cloud-like softness of the feather pendant, and the coziness of the shearling armchair.”

Soho Home Garret Armchair in Natural Bouclé £1,185 at Soho Home This sculptural armchair's tactile bouclé upholstery will add a sense of rich textural contrast to any Scandi-inspired space.

2. Windows Are All About Light

Prioritizing natural light is an important principle of Scandinavian design. (Image credit: Image Credit - Nick Dearden, Design: YAM Studios)

“In Scandinavian design, light is one of the most important elements,” says Kashi Shikunova, founder of YAM Studios. “It has a significant impact on the way interiors are experienced, especially in a region where maximizing natural daylight [or 'daylighting'] is essential.”

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This translates to a simpler, more pared-back approach to window treatments. “Framing the view, bringing in natural light, and creating a connection with the outdoors is more important than ornamentation or overly decorative curtains,” explains Kashi.

They know that keeping windows simple is the best way to balance brightness, so Scandi-inspired window treatment ideas are more often about maximizing it, rather than blocking light.

3. Design for Flow First

Clever zoning and ease of movement are key elements in Scandi interiors. (Image credit: Alex James, Design: Pringle & Pringle)

From Copenhagen apartments to sprawling countryside homes, Scandi design rules have always placed a premium on flexible spaces with intuitive layouts. “They balance openness with purpose,” explains interior designer Sophie Pringle.

Keeping sightlines open allows all-important natural light to flood spaces, while partitions are subtle rather than dominating. “Spaces aren’t necessarily divided by walls, but each area has a clear function and atmosphere,” confirms Sophie. “You want to subtly zone areas without creating physical barriers.”

In this project on an island off Scotland’s west coast, the designer was firmly inspired by these Scandi sensibilities. “We kept furniture deliberately low to maximize the extraordinary views, and used textures like linen, jute, and timber for depth while maintaining the calm simplicity often associated with Scandinavian design.”

4. Lighting Is Sculptural

Fixtures should be functional, yes, but design highlights too. (Image credit: Louis Poulsen)

“One of the things Scandinavian designers consistently get right is treating lighting as part of the architecture of a room, rather than simply a practical necessity within it,” says Kai Price, co-founder of the Scandi homeware emporium Att Pynta.

“The best Scandinavian lighting ideas are sculptural and beautiful, but they don’t demand attention for their own sake,” he explains. “Instead, they quietly enhance a space through thoughtful form, materiality, and the quality of light they produce.”

Nordic designers have produced several iconic pieces of lighting — Louis Poulsen’s PH5 pendant, shown above, was created by Danish architect Poul Henningsen in 1958 and is an enduring classic, while Verner Panton’s Panthella mushroom lamp is another highly recognizable piece.

&Tradition Flowerpot Floor Lamp Vp12 £725 at Heal's A classic Danish design, this floor lamp is available in five different finishes including chrome and matte black.

Kai Price Social Links Navigation Co-founder, Att Pynta Born and raised in Sweden, Kai founded the Scandi design destination Att Pynta alongside Amanda Nelson in 2014. The pair run an online marketplace stocking brands from across the region and have a bricks-and-mortar showroom in London.

5. One Look Throughout

Treat your home as a whole space rather than a combination of individual ones. (Image credit: Peter Molloy, Design: TAK Architecture and Design Studio)

When Scandi designers create a home, they think about how every room within it connects. “The Scandinavian idea of a home as a whole space, rather than treating each room as an isolated moment, creates a calm, continuous experience,” explains Aleksandra Cannock, founder of TAK Architecture and Design Studio.

As well as allowing a space to tell the same story visually, rather than a jumbled or slightly confused one, being holistic also means your floor plan will feel more instinctive. “This creates a greater sense of flow and a deeper connection between different levels in a home,” says Aleksandra.

To achieve this in your own space, consider using the same shade of paint to bridge divides between spaces, carrying the same flooring material across a whole level, or repeating different textures and finishes from one room to the next.

Aleksandra Cannock Social Links Navigation Founder, TAK Architecture and Design Studio Aleks is a trained architect and interior designer with experience at leading practices in London and Stockholm. She set up her own design studio to bring a distinctly Scandinavian approach to residential and hospitality projects across the UK.

6. Treat Storage as Architecture

Practical organization is seamlessly integrated into Scandi spaces. (Image credit: Vigo Jansons, Design: House 44)

If there’s one thing Scandinavians do well, it’s creating spaces that feel calm and look uncluttered. “They’ve long understood that storage ideas should feel architectural instead of something just added on,” agrees Nanna Liv, creative director of interior design studio House 44.

Combining storage into the build of a room, rather than cluttering a floor plan with freestanding pieces, lends itself to the Scandi design principles of simplicity and restraint. This is particularly effective in spaces where organization is key, such as busy kitchens and compact bathrooms.

“Integrated joinery reduces visual noise and creates a sense of calm,” explains Nanna. “This allows a space to feel beautifully organized as well as much more spacious.”

7. Livability Over Showmanship

Create a relaxed look with pieces designed for slouching and spreading out. (Image credit: Little Greene)

“Long winters and short days mean much more time spent indoors,” reflects Dorothea Gunftoft, a Scandinavian design authority and the author of New Nordic Design. “Comfort is essential, but with generous proportions, natural materials, and lots of softness.”

It’s not about choosing the biggest sofa for your space, though, or filling a room with oversized pieces. Opt for furniture that prioritizes comfort rather than statement forms, allowing spaces to feel inviting and properly lived-in rather than like a design showroom.

“You see this in Kaare Klint’s human-centered approach to furniture, where pieces are designed around the body and everyday life, and in Finn Juhl’s more sculptural chairs, which have an organic ease,” explains Dorothea.

Ethnicraft N701 Sofa 2-Seater £1,778 at nordicnest.com Available in a number of different sizes and configurations, this sofa is a worthwhile choice from Scandi design lovers Nordic Nest.

Whether you’re starting a project from the ground up or simply remodeling one room, taking inspiration from how the design-savvy residents of Norway, Denmark, and Sweden build, decorate, and live at home is a shortcut to success. The Scandi approach is timeless, too, which will help you steer clear of outdated interior design rules.

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