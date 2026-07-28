When shopping for home decor, I'll admit, I still don't quite know the best approach to 'decorative objects'. Sculptural pieces, vases, trinket boxes, knick-knacks — they're the kind of things that you always want to have, but it's not always so easy to know when or what to buy. But one thing is for sure: random, cluttered decor will quickly date your coffee table, shelves, or mantel.

Styling a bookshelf, built-in, or coffee table is about creating little vignettes. These are all surfaces in the home that are functional, yes, but they lean more towards decorative. So, there's an opportunity to display your favorite mementos and personality pieces. Thrifted lamps are a fabulous choice, and artisanal vases are a definite talking piece. But faux plants? Random, modern sculptures? Stock prints? Designers warn that these items lack character because they lack real meaning, and will quickly date your space.

So, to help navigate that tricky 'decorative objects' category, I've asked interior designers to help identify the worst offenders — the objects that don't belong on your shelves, coffee table, or mantel in 2026. And, of course, what to include instead. Here's what they said.

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1. Filler Items

INSTEAD: Only include what you absolutely love or what you may use. (Image credit: Frank Frances. Stylist: Martin Bourne. Design: Vanessa Katzen.)

The biggest thing to avoid styling on your coffee tables, shelves, and mantels is 'filler' rather than objects with purpose and meaning. Anything that feels random to you will read random to everyone else.

Interior designer Vanessa Katzen, founder and principal at Vanessa Katzen Design, always starts by removing anything that feels like it's just there to fill space. "The quickest way to date a room is to style it from a formula instead of from instinct," she says. "You can usually tell when someone has been following interior design trends instead of trusting their own eye."

Vanessa is a New York-based designer whose influence comes from gallery curation, so her goal is always to build compositions rather than simply 'decorating'. When too many small objects compete with one another, nothing has a chance to stand out. "I'd rather see three beautiful pieces than ten forgettable ones," she adds. "The goal isn't to decorate every surface. It's to create a moment."

The key here is to leave enough clear surface for everyday living while thoughtfully incorporating decorative pieces that add character, spark conversation, or tell a story. "The most successful interiors are those that feel both considered and comfortable — spaces that are beautiful to look at, but never too precious to enjoy truly," adds interior designer Saskia Blyth-Collinson.

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Reuel Golden London. Portrait of a City £60 at TASCHEN A good coffee table book is always fun to have out. You and your guests can flip through it — and this Portrait of London book has incredible vintage photography of the city. Craighill Match Striker in Brass £113 at Amazon UK If you are a candle lover, then you always need a match on hand. However, elevating this detail feels so chic. H&M Large Stoneware Bowl £19.99 at H&M (US) Any coffee table or shelf needs some kind of catch-all. This large, glossy bowl from H&M is trendy, but still timeless.

Vanessa Katzen Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Vanessa Katzen is a New York-based interior designer and the founder of Vanessa Katzen Design. Surrounded by galleries, artist studios, and exhibition openings, she developed an instinctive understanding of how objects, space, and context shape the way people live.

2. Faux Greenery

INSTEAD: Always try to have real foliage where you can. (Image credit: Frank Frances. Stylist: Martin Bourne. Design: Vanessa Katzen)

Faux greenery also doesn't belong on any of these surfaces. Sure, faux trees and flowers have evolved to a very stylish point, but in well-lit, central areas like a living room or entryway, faux plants can actually be bad feng shui — a real plant or floral arrangement will help improve your home's energy.

So, the goal instead is to bring in real stems wherever you can. This can range anywhere from a fresh-cut bouquet to a more abstract stem arrangement; whatever will complement your scheme and uplift your room. There are so many beautiful houseplants to incorporate, and some plants can even improve oxygen and help fight dust mites and mold.

Take this as your excuse to buy that chic vase and splurge now and then on a bouquet to brighten your mantel or coffee table. Saskia says to keep practicality in mind still: "An oversized floral arrangements that dominate the table often get in the way of conversation and everyday use."