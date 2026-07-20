Many people mistake the concept of calm homes being deeply intertwined with minimalist design. But such is not the case. While neutral palettes are certainly soothing, you can curate a bold home that soothes. It's all in the way you maintain a space. And as much as what you keep, identifying the things to remove is just as important.

You'll never find paper piles, excess throw pillows, withering houseplants, busy textiles, and cable clutter in a relaxing room. And that's precisely why designers recommend removing these things ASAP to make your home feel calmer.

Here's more on why these items evoke a sense of unrest and what to do instead.

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1. Old Mail

DO INSTEAD: Declutter your paper clutter on a weekly basis to prevent it from piling up. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: Di Bartolo Architects)

"Paper clutter instantly adds visual weight in a space," says Daniela Alilovic, interior designer and founder of Spaces By Dee. "This can overwhelm your home and is especially worth avoiding in a smaller living space."

Organizing and getting rid of your paper clutter will immediately lighten your home's aesthetic story. I recommend using an organizer, like this chic Serving Tray from Design Letters or this Seagrass Letter Tray from Amazon, to hold your mail.

Then, once you have a chance to go through your letters and subscriptions, you can decide what to recycle and what to hold onto. And for the latter, a magazine rack (like this Modern Magazine Rack from Kartell) is a pretty way to keep it tidy.

Westwing Julia Metal Coffee Table with Magazine Rack £449 at Westwing I'm obsessed with this storage coffee table from Westwing. It'll hold the mail you need and offers up a spot for magazines, too.

Daniela Alilovic Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Daniela Alilovic is the founder of Spaces by Dee, an online interior design platform that explores AI in the industry, software tools, and interior design trends. Her platform connects readers with the right interior design tools and resources to support their projects and businesses.

2. Excess Throw Pillows

DO INSTEAD: Edit down your pillows so the space remains functional and fashion-forward. (Image credit: Dave Kulesza. Design: Studio mkn. Architecture: Eliza Blair Architecture)

Samantha-Jane Agbontaen, founder of House Designer, tells me that throw pillows are another thing people with calming homes always remove. "If you have to relocate something to sit down, it's no longer decoration," she notes.

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"As a designer, I tend to use odd numbers, three or five cushions on a sofa rather than two or four. This is because odd groupings look relaxed and even ones tend to look staged and busy."

And since an overload of decorative pillows is one of the most outdated bedroom trends in 2026, it's further proof that paring back these plush accessories can only make a space look more luxe. This Pure Cotton Floral Embroidered Bolster Cushion from M&S is so elegant. Or make more of a statement with this Cotton Needlepoint Icon Mini Cushion from Anthropologie.

Pottery Barn Everywhere Velvet With Fringe Bolster £59 at Pottery Barn UK A contemporary bolster pillow might be my favorite way to elevate a bed or a long sofa, without overcrowding.

Samantha-Jane Agbontaen Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Samantha-Jane Agbontaen is an interior designer and founder of House Designer, a London-based studio making quality home design accessible. Through an expertise-led, tech-enabled platform, she offers interior, garden, and exterior design services to homeowners across the UK. She has spent 16 years across the design industry, starting in fashion before moving into interiors. She cares deeply about the relationship between how a home looks and how it makes you feel, and most of her work sits right at that intersection.

3. Dying Plants

DO INSTEAD: Curate an indoor garden of low-maintenance houseplants you can actually keep up with. (Image credit: Harold de Puymorin. Design: LAUD LIMITED. Styling: Esther van Wijck)

A lush green space is a style statement that holds up more now than it ever has before. A beautiful indoor garden grounds a space in an organic way. However, one too many high-maintenance houseplants behind on care immediately introduces an air of chaos.

I recommend decluttering your houseplants that are dead or dying to restore peace to your home. In its place, style less fussy cultivars that tie the look together. My favorite kind? Structural houseplants. All you need is one or two to make an impact.

I recommend decorating with this Golden Pothos from Beards & Daisies and this Dracaena Marginata from GardenersDream.

4. Busy Textiles

DO INSTEAD: Limit your use of overstimulating patterns and colors for a restful ambiance. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Jesse Parris-Lamb. Architecture: Model Practice)

Stephanie Ervin, chief designer and founder of the Ervin Group, recommends removing busy textiles to make your home feel calm. "Consider ridding your space of boldly colored textiles that have no purpose or intention," she suggests.

"If there is a bold color in a space, it should feel intentional for the eye to float to that spot. Personally, I find that decorating with neutral colors and layered textures is ideal for a relaxing home."

The Florence Throw from Cozy Earth looks beautiful in a minimalist living room. Or if you want a calm dose of color, this Hili Wool Throw from noo.ma is a stylish choice.

Arket Klippan Wool Blanket £85 at H&M (US) A singular statement textile like this Klippan Wool Blanket is a cool way to add personality to your space.

Stephanie Ervin Social Links Navigation Chief Designer Stephanie Ervin is the founder and chief designer of The Ervin Group, a nationally recognized firm that collaborates with developers, real estate groups, and builders to create commercial and residential spaces that drive both emotional connection and economic value. The Ervin Group has designed more than 65 commercial and multifamily projects nationwide representing well over $1 billion in development value. Stephanie brings a sharp understanding of how design supports asset performance. Her approach is rooted in the belief that design should do more than look beautiful.

5. Cables and Cords

DO INSTEAD: Declutter your cords and disguise charging stations in the process. (Image credit: Clinton Weaver. Design: Studio ZAWA. Styling: Claire Delmar)

Lastly, I recommend organizing your tech to prevent cords and cables from overwhelming your home. Pools of unruly cords deduct serious design points and distract from an otherwise restorative space.

By decluttering the cables you no longer use and hiding your cords away when not in use, you'll feel a noticeable shift in the ambiance. It feels less stressful and offers up a far better impression.

And if a charging zone is in plain view, I recommend using something like the Power Strip Square 1 from AVOLT for a more stylish look. You can also introduce organizers like these chic Travertine Cable Holders from Etsy, too.

Bigso Box of Sweden Storage Box Cordy £15.99 at Westwing Setting up a charging station is the best way to disguise cord clutter. And this storage box from Bigso Box of Sweden takes on a neat look.

If you're looking for inspiration from calming homes, the Japanese art of danshar