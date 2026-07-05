On a cool day, a semi-tidy room makes my home feel claustrophobic. So, in the summer, I make it a point to ensure that my key living spaces are as clean as can be. And, turns out, there is some truth to clutter making a house feel hotter.

So, when it comes to cooling down a room, organizing the space for better flow is rule number one. Essentially, messes like piled parcels and laundry that hasn't been put away are blocking the airflow in your home. The answer to this is a quick morning reset to instantly calm the space.

So, let's talk about what your morning reset should consist of and why it even matters.

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How Does Clutter Make a Home Feel Warm?

Aside from interrupting cross-ventilation, clutter also makes your home feel more congested. (Image credit: Casa Mia Visuals. Design: D'Ora Tokai Designs)

"When every surface is busy, and your eye has nowhere to rest, your brain has to work harder to process everything around you. That creates a feeling of heaviness and stuffiness, even if the room itself is cool," says decluttering expert Rebecca Kirsch.

"In contrast, open space feels calm, and calm naturally feels cooler. It’s not just about removing excess belongings; it’s about creating space for light, air and movement. I recommend decluttering your home for clear floor space, which improves airflow, uncluttered surfaces to reflect more light, and fewer possessions for less dust collecting around the home."

She also explains that there’s a psychological benefit. "When a room feels open rather than overcrowded, it instantly feels fresher, lighter, and more comfortable," she adds. "Your brain has less to process, so the space simply feels easier to be in during hot weather."

Rebecca Kirsch Social Links Navigation Decluttering Expert Rebecca Kirsch is the founder of The Peak Edit, a professional home organizing service based in the Peak District. She helps busy homeowners declutter, organize, and create practical systems that make everyday life feel calmer and easier. Rebecca is a member of APDO (Association of Professional Declutterers & Organizers).

Start by focusing your efforts on the rooms you spend most of your time in. (Image credit: Hepacan. Design: D Hage Designs)

Lastree Lemene, founder of Ready Set Declutter, also finds that cluttered spaces can make a home feel warmer. "When there's a lot of visual noise, our brains have to work overtime just to process the space we're in, and that stress shows up in our bodies," she notes.

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"Cortisol goes up when we're stressed and raises our body temperature, so the more stressed we are just standing in a room, the warmer that room can start to feel."

Aside from resetting your home for summer, a quick morning routine can help you restore some peace to your living spaces before the day even begins. And this way, by the time peak warmth sets in, your house is already set up to help you feel cool and calm.

Lastree Lemene Social Links Navigation Decluttering Expert Lastree Lemene is a professional organizer and decluttering expert helping people create calm, functional homes that support mental health. As the founder of Ready Set Declutter, she combines lived experience with practical tools to help clients with ADHD ditch the overwhelm and find peace in their space.

How to Carry Out Your Morning Reset

Tidying thresholds and entryways will also allow air to move freely through your home. (Image credit: Martina Gemmola. Design: Kim Kneipp. Architecture: Steffen Welsch. Builder: Transform Homes)

"I like to keep morning resets simple because the goal is to support your day, not create another long to-do list," says organization expert Di Ter Avest. "Open the curtains and a few windows if the weather allows, make the bed, put away anything left out from the night before, and clear the kitchen counters."

She also recommends taking five minutes to rehome anything that's particularly out of place. For which, I recommend the library cart method.

Personally, as part of my morning reset, I also use the floor decluttering method to ensure all the paths around my space are clean. "Putting away yesterday's pile of mail can also make your home feel like it can breathe again," says Di. And it's exactly the kind of clutter minimalists never have.

"A morning reset isn’t about achieving a spotless house. It’s about removing visual noise so your home feels lighter and calmer the moment you walk back in," says Rebecca. "Just five intentional minutes each morning can set the tone for the rest of your day, and it’s something your future self will thank you for."

Di Ter Avest Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer Di Ter Avest is a professional home and lifestyle organizer, and the owner of Di is Organized, in Baltimore, MD (USA). Her accountability program and book Organize Yourself Healthy help women across the globe to get their lives and homes organized, leading to lower levels of stress and overwhelm. Her expertise has been featured in Forbes, Today, ApartmentTherapy, Real Homes, Livingetc, Homes & Gardens, and Kitchn. She has also given workshops at IKEA, West Elm, and Williams-Sonoma.

Organizers to Keep Your Home Tidy

Gustaf Westman Pink Spiral Steel Book Stand £152 at Selfridges Gustaf Westman proves that organization doesn't have to be boring. Case in point, this cute book stand that is also perfect for your vinyl styling, too. Design Letters Ray Serving Tray Disco in Coral-Silver £74.99 at Westwing Mail is the first thing to pile up in my entryway, so I love the idea of using a chic tray like this to keep it under control. I'd also style it with this Pes Paper Knife from Alessi for easy opening. Studio About Light Blue-Red Storage Box £34.99 at Westwing I'm not typically a fan of storage boxes like this, but Studio About's design makes it feel like a cool addition to contemporary shelves.

Speaking of ways to prepare for the season, I'd take this time to declutter things making your home smell stale in the summer. And for more tips to help your home move through the seasons in style, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.