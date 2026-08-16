People Who Always Feel Calm in the Morning Tend to Have These 5 Bathroom Design Habits

Let’s face it, the rush to get ready for the day can be a stressful affair — even in the most beautiful bathroom. But we all know stress-free mornings can help set you up for a better day ahead, right? That’s why the best bathrooms are designed to soothe and de-stress at every time of the day, from morning to night.

So how to swap chaos for calm in the bathroom and get that Zen morning feeling every day? I asked the experts for their best modern bathroom ideas that can help beat the morning rush and get you off to a great start. "The way your bathroom feels first thing in the morning can have a real impact on the tone of the rest of the day," says interior designer Rebecca Hughes. "A calming space isn’t about luxury finishes, it’s about thoughtful design. Soft, layered lighting, uncluttered surfaces, and soothing colors that work together to create a sense of calm. And good storage should never be an afterthought."

So if you’re planning a bathroom renovation — or looking for a few thoughtful updates — here are five bathroom design habits the experts always use for a cool, calm, and collected morning. And relax...

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1. Keep Visual Clutter Under Control

"I hate seeing a bathroom full of clutter," says Paul Dwyer of Thomas Crapper. "Vanity units are hugely underrated because they keep everything within easy reach without it being on display. And if space allows, a double basin can completely transform busy mornings, allowing two people to get ready at the same time." (Image credit: Richard Pickavence. Design: Portia Fox)

Walking into the bathroom and seeing surfaces cluttered with everyday essentials will instantly make a room feel chaotic. While the opposite — clear counters, concealed storage, generous vanity units — will keep visual clutter to a minimum and create a calm, uplifting mood. That’s why well-planned bathroom storage is one of the most important elements of the calm morning bathroom, and if possible should be planned from the start of any project.

"When everyday essentials have a dedicated place behind drawers and cabinetry, the room feels lighter and more peaceful, and your morning naturally follows suit," says Michelle Squire principal and founder of Studio SQUIRE. “We often design bathrooms with storage niches, generous vanities, and medicine cabinets. An added bonus is having hidden storage places for charging items such as electric toothbrushes in a medicine cabinet or vanity.”

For Louise Ashdown, head of design at West One Bathrooms, a clutter-free basin area is top of the must-have list: “A vanity unit with well-configured drawers is probably the hardest working piece of furniture in the room. A mirrored cabinet is a close second, since it doubles up your storage without taking up any extra visual space.”

That’s not to say you can’t have anything on display because bathrooms that are too clinical and too functional won’t feel calm either. So a beautiful bottle of handwash or fluffy towels stacked at arm’s length will make your bathroom feel like a home, and a calm one at that.

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"The simplicity of knowing where all the things you need are and not having to search for important things can make a huge difference in experiencing a calm morning," adds Michelle.

Michelle Squire Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Michelle is the principal and founder of Studio SQUIRE, a full-service interior design studio based in California. She creates thoughtful, highly personalized interiors that reflect the people who live and work in them.

2. Install Lighting That Eases You Into the Day

"The key is choosing warm white light that bathes the space in a gentle, flattering glow rather than harsh daylight tones," says interior designer Laura Hammett. (Image credit: Otto Tiles. Design: NAK House Living)

Bright, functional lighting is useful when applying make-up or getting ready, but it isn’t always what you want first thing in the morning. And like other rooms in the house, harsh overhead lights can make your bathroom feel clinical and uninviting.

"The calmest mornings start before you’ve properly flicked on a switch," says Lisa Hensby, founder and creative director at Lisa Hensby Design & Build Studio. "Harsh overhead light at 6am jolts your whole system awake, so I always wire bathrooms on more than one circuit: a soft, low glow for early starts and brighter task light at the mirror for when you’re getting ready. It’s a decision you make at first fix, long before the tiles go on. Get it right and the room meets you gently instead of shouting at you."

The key is a layered lighting scheme to gently ease you from sleep to morning wake up. That means installing a range of different lights (such as wall sconces and task lighting around mirrors) at different heights that can be switched on or off independently. And dimmable light fixtures are a non-negotiable if you want a calm morning mood say the experts.

To create the calmest morning bathroom, interior designer Laura Hammett recommends a combination of dimmable wall sconces, luminous alabaster fixtures, and delicate frosted glass elements plus discreet LED strips tucked beneath floating vanities and within architectural details.

Lisa Hensby Social Links Navigation Founder Lisa is the founder of Lisa Hensby Design & Build Studio, a full service practice specialising in beautifully designed and intelligently executed homes.

3. Treat the Shower as a Ritual

"A long shower, a warm towel, a few minutes at the basin before the rest of the house wakes up can turn an everyday bathroom into somewhere that feels restorative," says Connor Warren at Ripples. (Image credit: Emma Rose. Design: Ripples)

We all know that familiar morning drill: jump under the shower for an invigorating blast of water to wake you up and then head straight out. But if you want to start the day on a calmer note, your shower routine should be part of a slower morning ritual.

"Start by thinking how you want your shower to feel: spa-like and cocooning or light and invigorating," says West One Bathrooms' Louise Ashdown. "Good lighting, warm neutrals and storage niches all help the shower to feel calm and considered rather than purely functional."

Look for different shower set ups that suit your different needs. An overhead rainfall shower head will feel spa-like and immersive while hand showers are flexible and practical. Thermostatic shower valves and smart temperature features mean the water comes out at the right temperature every time.

It’s these smaller bathroom design habits that add up to a calm morning space for your real life routines. "Water-saving shower technology has also come a long way," adds Louise. "Aerating showerheads mix air into the flow so you get the same pressure and feel, just with less water behind it, which means you can happily linger a little longer without the guilt."

4. Choose Warm, Natural Materials

"One design habit that instantly creates a calmer start to the day is keeping the bathroom's color palette simple and cohesive," says Richard Skeoch of Hyperion Tiles. "Matte and lightly textured surfaces feel softer and more organic than highly polished finishes." (Image credit: Hyperion Tiles)

Once a classic go-to, the all-white bathroom has now undergone something of a transformation. Because while bright whites and shiny surfaces still equal hygiene and cleanliness, the minimalist bathroom can also feel stark, clinical, and functional — not the look for a calm and restorative morning bathroom routine.

Instead, designers are favoring a warmer, more natural aesthetic with a shift to soft earthy colors and feel-good textures. "Stone, timber, textured porcelain, marble, and warm, metallic finishes can all introduce depth and tactility," explains Connor Warren, design consultant at Ripples Beaconsfield. "They make the bathroom feel more like a room within the home and less like a purely functional space."

That’s not to say you should get rid of your white bath and basin because all-white sanitaryware will always be a timeless choice. But you can easily soften the look with lightly textured tiles, brushed brassware, and a palette of muted green, soft brown, and terracotta tones. The result is a calm and cohesive backdrop that can make a huge difference in experiencing a calm morning.

5. Design an Ergonomic Layout

"We always begin with spatial flow, functionality, and an atmosphere that complements how the homeowner lives," says Sophie Chapman, associate and interior designer at The Vawdrey House. "We consider who will be using the bathroom, at what time of day and how." (Image credit: 82mm Photography. Design: The Vawdrey House)

A calm bathroom should feel effortless to use, so avoid bathroom layouts where doors, drawers, and shower screens compete for space and make your room feel crowded. "I think thoughtful layouts are often overlooked," says Michelle Squire. "Even something as simple as having enough room to move comfortably, a bench to pause for a moment, or a little breathing room between fixtures can make a morning feel noticeably more relaxed."

And don’t worry if you have a small bathroom, even a compact space can feel calm when you know how. "Wall-hung furniture and toilets can open up more visible floor area, helping the room feel less cramped and easier to clean," adds Waleed Shahid at Royal Bathrooms. Free up space for a bigger walk-in shower and linger longer under the warm stream of water for a Zen-like start to the day.

M&S Calm Refillable Scented Candle £10 at Marks and Spencer UK Instil your bathroom with the scent of tranquil lavender, sweet orange, and rich woody notes with this refillable candle. Nkuku Netra Rattan Basket £100 at nkuku Handmade in Indonesia, this natural rattan basket is perfect for stashing everyday bathroom essentials. It has a protective wax finish to safeguard against moisture. Pooky Hunter Wall Light £185 at Pooky Cast a subtle morning glow with this glass and brass wall light IP-rated for bathroom use.

If you’ve got the budget, investing in a few smart bathroom tech features is another way to create calm in the bathroom. Customized shower controls, integrated lighting in shower heads, demister functions, easy clean glass, and a steam shower work quietly in the background to promote relaxation and ease you into the day.

"I always spec whisper-quiet fans so you get the mirror clearing and moisture control benefits without adding noise to a room that’s supposed to be the calm part of your morning," adds John Maloney McNamara founder and principal designer at Coosa.

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