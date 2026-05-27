Bathroom storage has evolved far beyond bulky mirrored cabinets and wicker baskets tucked under the sink,

In the most thoughtfully designed spaces, bathroom storage ideas are now being woven almost invisibly into the architecture itself, concealed behind wall paneling, hidden within bath surrounds, or seamlessly integrated into built-in seating.

The result is a bathroom that feels calmer, more luxurious, and blissfully free of visual clutter. These designer-approved ideas show that the smartest storage solutions are often the ones you barely notice at all, or are ones that double up as chic design features. Because nobody ever complained about having too much storage...

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1. Recessed Cupboards Hidden Behind the Vanity Mirror

The arched mirror in the this London bathroom is a focal feature as well as a hidden functional piece. (Image credit: Studio Milne)

A recessed storage cupboard sitting stealthily in a stud wall behind the bathroom mirror creates functionality without the bulk.

"In this bathroom, the arched mirror above the sink is actually a mirrored cabinet, boxed out so the storage sits neatly within the wall rather than projecting into the room," explains Ruth Milne, of Studio Milne.

"From the outside, all you really notice is the soft curve of the mirror, which keeps the space feeling calm and visually uncluttered," the designer says. "I often approach bathroom storage this way, designing it so it feels quietly integrated as part of the overall design. I tend to layer different types of storage depending on the space, such as recessed cabinets, tiled niches, vanities with internal dividers, ledges and shelving, alongside bespoke joinery where possible."

"In small bathrooms especially, integrated storage can make a huge difference, as it allows you to keep everyday items close to hand without introducing bulky cabinetry or visual noise," she adds. "Thoughtful storage is so important in bathrooms because when everything has a place and clutter is tucked away, the room naturally feels more serene and restful. A relaxing escape at the end of a long day."

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Ruth Milne Founder, Studio Milne Ruth Milne is the founder of Studio Milne, a London based interior design consultancy specialising in residential and boutique commercial projects in London and beyond. She's qualified in Interior Architecture, so her designs maximize the potential of spaces and create environments that are beautiful and unique, whilst being highly functional.

Get the Look Zia Arched Mirror Wall Cabinet £55.30 at Dunelm It might not be built into your walls, but this mirror cabinet gives you discreet storage where it counts.

2. Hollow Architectural Features That Double as Storage

Make the most of hollow architectural features that can work as open and closed storage. (Image credit: Kate Cooper Interiors)

Utilize all the space in your bathroom and make pretty architectural features work as functional areas, too. 'Hollow' spaces in your room's architecture can be transformed into shelving that can display objects, while hiding more practical items like towel storage.

"Creating stylish but liveable spaces is important in our design work, and this bathroom storage reflects that ethos," says Kate Cooper, of Kate Cooper Interiors, who designed the space above.

"The open shelving allows you to display beautiful objects, towels or easy-to-reach items mixed with closed storage to hide away the practical things needed in a bathroom."

The space in the renovation came from an adjacent bedroom that didn't need a full wall of robe storage, so it was utilized in the main bathroom. "It also eliminates the need for the traditional hallway linen closet, as you can store additional towels inside the bathroom," Kate adds.

3. Clever Flush Above-Loo Cabinets

If the build allows, the wall space above the toilet can be used as a hidden cabinet for an uncluttered aesthetic. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Design: KERV Interiors)

If you get clever with your bathroom layout ideas, you can create opportunities to add integrated or hidden storage in places you wouldn't necessarily expect.

Victoria Kember, of KERV Interiors, utilized space from the adjoining bedroom to the bathroom above to create a cabinet that sits flush against the wall.

She explains, "By reconfiguring the layout and using space from the bedroom behind, we were able to create a large walk-in shower that brings a sense of luxury. The newly formed wall also allowed for discreet hidden storage, complete with a shaver socket to keep toothbrushes neatly tucked away as well as ample storage for lotions and potions."

"The touch-to-close cabinetry creates a seamless aesthetic, while the timber front ties in the vanity unit perfectly," Victoria adds.

Get the Look Christy Darwin Turkish Cotton Towels, Blackberry £18 at John Lewis Choose a statement towel and make a design feature of it in your bathroom.

4. Under-Vanity Toe-Kick Drawers

That tiny space at the bottom of your vanity could be used for extra storage. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Jessica Gersten Design)

The dead space beneath floating or built-in vanity units is often wasted, but slimline toe-kick drawers can be integrated into the plinth for discreet storage of flat items like spare toiletries, hair tools, or cleaning cloths.

Because the drawers are almost invisible from standing height, they maintain that streamlined luxury look while quietly adding extra functionality.

Looking for other sneaky spots to hide storage? Your bath surround is a great place to add storage cabinets, too.

5. Seamless Wall Storage Hidden by Color Drenching

Color drenching can hide a recessed storage cupboard, creating a seamless finish. (Image credit: Alexandria Hall. Design: Studio Milne)

Want your extra storage to be completely hidden for a totally seamless, airy finish? Use paint and color drenching to hide a recessed wall cupboard.

In this inviting small bathroom above by Studio Milne, Farrow & Ball's Ball Green paint was used to create a restful space with smart storage ideas.

"If you want a calm bathroom, start with the storage," says Ruth Milne. "In this Leyton project, a bespoke concealed cupboard was built by the contractors with handleless push-to-open doors, allowing everyday essentials to be tucked neatly out of sight and reducing visual clutter."

"Painted in Ball Green by Farrow & Ball, like the rest of the space, the soft, earthy tone adds warmth and depth while helping the room feel restful and cohesive."

6. Wall Paneling Makes the Perfect Hidden Storage Space

Push touch hidden in wall paneling are a lovely unexpected touch. (Image credit: BC Designs)

Whether it's wood cladding or wall paneling, these textured finishes are the ideal spot to hide recessed cupboards that seamlessly integrate into the design.

“Storage is always one of the biggest challenges in a bathroom, but the best solutions are often the ones you barely notice," says Keeley Sutcliffe, Design Manager at BC Designs. "Paneling behind a bath, as seen in the bathroom above, is a really smart place to hide storage because it uses space that might otherwise just be decorative, while keeping the area around the bath calm and uncluttered."

It works particularly well for the things you want close by, but don't necessarily want on show, such as spare toiletries, candles, bath oils, or folded towels.

"Rather than having bottles lined up around the edge of the bath, you can build slim cupboards or recessed shelving into the panelling, with push-touch doors so everything sits flush and feels part of the room," continues Keeley. “The important thing is to make sure it is genuinely useful. It needs to be easy to open, at a comfortable height, and designed with the bathroom environment in mind, so moisture-resistant materials, good ventilation, and a suitable finish are all key."

Done well, it gives you that lovely sense of order without making the room feel over-designed or packed with cabinetry.

Keeley Sutcliffe Design Manager at BC Designs BC Designs have been at the forefront of bathroom innovation and design for over thirty years, becoming the bathroom design house within the industry. They offer beautifully crafted products to all areas of the bathroom industry, of which they have won an award at The Designer Awards for their contribution.

Ultimately, the most successful small bathroom storage ideas are the ones that support the space without visually dominating it.

By integrating storage into architectural details - whether through recessed shelving, concealed cabinetry, or multifunctional built-ins - it’s possible to create a bathroom that feels both highly practical and effortlessly serene.

In a room designed for slowing down and switching off, keeping clutter cleverly out of sight can make all the difference.

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