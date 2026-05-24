If you haven't already, it's time to start seriously thinking about your garden. One relatively easy way to transform your outside space into an atmospheric, impactful oasis is through lighting. And for that, there is a trending style we're seeing everywhere right now: tall, spiky 'Bullrush' garden lighting.

It's official: Clunky plastic garden lanterns are out, and instead, the most stylish gardens are embracing slim stake-style lights that resemble wispy, elegant Bullrush plants, emulating the natural world. Your garden lighting shouldn’t just illuminate the space, but also become part of the design, enhancing the overall look and feel.

As a garden lighting trend, Bullrush lights work so well because — as is key to a successful contemporary lighting scheme — they achieve the right balance between functionality, atmosphere, and minimizing light pollution, West London-based garden designer Agata Henderson tells me.

"Poorly designed, overly bright schemes can easily disturb neighbors and negatively impact local wildlife," she explains. "This is why I often recommend Bullrush-style lights within planting schemes. They create atmosphere and subtle visual interest, while blending discreetly into the surrounding landscape, offering mood and texture, rather than purely functional illumination."

Pooky Lighting Bullrush Spike Lights in Brass and Glass £495 at Pooky Livingetc's favorite way to get the look has to be these 'Bullrush' spike lights from Pooky. Made with solid brass and topped with sleek glass tubes, these stake lights embrace a nature-inspired design and can be spiked into borders, pots, or along pathways. And, in spite of their elegant appearance and slender lines, they are built to weather all seasons.





These lights can work in outdoor spaces of all different shapes and sizes. In small, urban gardens, Agata Henderson recommends placing them along the back wall, against a backdrop of foliage and ideally surrounded by grasses tall enough to wisp around the lights to make them a “beautiful focal point”.

In larger gardens, they'd look stunning placed along a path, surrounded by “lush, wispy planting” like taller grasses, verbena bonariensis, and tall alliums, she adds.

It's worth noting, however, that Pooky's Bullrush Stake Lights do require hard-wiring. If that's not possible for you, or you're looking for an easier alternative, there are more affordable options, as well as solar-powered lighting available, too, including the ones below.

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NOMA Frosted Shade Border Connectable Outdoor LED Stakelights, Set of 4 £39.99 at John Lewis The simple silhouette of these stakelights embrace modernity and are perfect for anyone looking to illuminate their garden without the added bulk and visual noise of lanterns and plastic shades. With a sleek design, these lights also feature a timer function and are easy to install — combining form and function in the best way. IKEA SOLVINDEN Solar-Powered Ground Stick £12 at ikea.com This solar-powered option is great for those looking for a simple option to dot along pathways or nestle in flower beds. The diffused light emits a soft, cozy glow, and the mini solar panel means there is no need to worry about plugs and wiring. Dunelm LED Solar Stake Lights, Set of 10 £8 at Dunelm For an alternative look with glowing orbs, these stake lights come with eight different light functions, so you can choose between a warm white shine or playful patterns. They're also solar-powered, and a set of ten costs just £8.

Another way to create organic, atmospheric lighting in your garden is by embracing the firefly lighting trend, which you can easily accomplish with the help of IKEA’s SOLVINDEN ground sticks. Try placing the lights in foliage or behind planters to create depth, and it will appear as though your garden is gently glowing.

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