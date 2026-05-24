This 'Bullrush' Lighting Trend Is the Fanciest Way to Line Your Pathways — It's Atmospheric and Adds "Mood and Texture," Says a Garden Designer
This style of lighting creates subtle interest while blending seamlessly into your garden scheme
If you haven't already, it's time to start seriously thinking about your garden. One relatively easy way to transform your outside space into an atmospheric, impactful oasis is through lighting. And for that, there is a trending style we're seeing everywhere right now: tall, spiky 'Bullrush' garden lighting.
It's official: Clunky plastic garden lanterns are out, and instead, the most stylish gardens are embracing slim stake-style lights that resemble wispy, elegant Bullrush plants, emulating the natural world. Your garden lighting shouldn’t just illuminate the space, but also become part of the design, enhancing the overall look and feel.
As a garden lighting trend, Bullrush lights work so well because — as is key to a successful contemporary lighting scheme — they achieve the right balance between functionality, atmosphere, and minimizing light pollution, West London-based garden designer Agata Henderson tells me.
"Poorly designed, overly bright schemes can easily disturb neighbors and negatively impact local wildlife," she explains. "This is why I often recommend Bullrush-style lights within planting schemes. They create atmosphere and subtle visual interest, while blending discreetly into the surrounding landscape, offering mood and texture, rather than purely functional illumination."
Livingetc's favorite way to get the look has to be these 'Bullrush' spike lights from Pooky. Made with solid brass and topped with sleek glass tubes, these stake lights embrace a nature-inspired design and can be spiked into borders, pots, or along pathways. And, in spite of their elegant appearance and slender lines, they are built to weather all seasons.
These lights can work in outdoor spaces of all different shapes and sizes. In small, urban gardens, Agata Henderson recommends placing them along the back wall, against a backdrop of foliage and ideally surrounded by grasses tall enough to wisp around the lights to make them a “beautiful focal point”.
In larger gardens, they'd look stunning placed along a path, surrounded by “lush, wispy planting” like taller grasses, verbena bonariensis, and tall alliums, she adds.
It's worth noting, however, that Pooky's Bullrush Stake Lights do require hard-wiring. If that's not possible for you, or you're looking for an easier alternative, there are more affordable options, as well as solar-powered lighting available, too, including the ones below.
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The simple silhouette of these stakelights embrace modernity and are perfect for anyone looking to illuminate their garden without the added bulk and visual noise of lanterns and plastic shades. With a sleek design, these lights also feature a timer function and are easy to install — combining form and function in the best way.
Another way to create organic, atmospheric lighting in your garden is by embracing the firefly lighting trend, which you can easily accomplish with the help of IKEA’s SOLVINDEN ground sticks. Try placing the lights in foliage or behind planters to create depth, and it will appear as though your garden is gently glowing.
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Ella is a news and features journalist with a passion for homes and interiors. Her previous role as an audience writer for Reach saw her cover trending property and gardening stories for publications like The Mirror and The Express. She has contributed property stories to The Times and The Sunday Times, reporting on everything from interior trends to construction standards, as well as interviewing people living in unique homes for the publication’s ‘Moving Stories' feature. Ella graduated from City St George’s, University of London with a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism in 2023, and has also written for The Independent, Women’s Health, Evening Standard, and The Big Issue, among others.