Lights for the garden have come a long way over the past couple of years. Gone are the days of relying on strings and solar spikes to illuminate your outdoor space — it's time for something chicer. When the Pooky x Novogratz outdoor lighting collaboration first dropped in the US, it felt like a colorful, design-forward gift to all of us who like to keep the garden party going well after the sun goes down. The only problem? It wasn't available in the UK.

Flash forward to today, and your postcode is no longer a problem at checkout. The playful array of outdoor lanterns and portable lamps designed by Bob and Cortney Novogratz in collaboration with Pooky is finally ready for an evening in the garden — be that during a heatwave or under more typical gray, British skies.

The garden lighting collection takes timeless vintage silhouettes, such as classic lanterns, and reimagines them for today. "We wanted to make them modern, rechargeable, and versatile, while keeping the charm of the original shape," Cortney Novogratz tells me. Each style brings joy, color, and character to the garden, without the faff of wires and cords. Here's everything you need to know, plus my favorites to shop.

They can be styled somewhere permanently or easily used for a design-led picnic in the backyard. (Image credit: Happy Yolk. Design: Pooky x Novogratz)

The most noticeable characteristic of the Pooky x Novogratz outdoor lighting collection is the soft array of pinks, blues, greens, and yellows across every piece. It's bolder than your typical backyard color schemes, but the brand has always been known for bold pops of color, Cortney Novogratz tells me. "Recently, we've softened our palette with more pastels, and people have really responded to it," she adds.

Decorating with color is definitely big in 2026, and these softer, optimistic tones are what people seem to be gravitating toward right now, even across garden furniture trends. Plus, an outdoor table lamp or garden light is a stylish, noncommittal way to turn up the saturation outside.

As for the unique shapes of the lanterns and lamp bases, Cortney says they "wanted them to feel fun and sculptural, but also substantial and be durable pieces that could stand up to the outdoors while still making a design statement." The garden dinner party is always more fun when, first of all, you can see your guests, but even more so when you can sit and sip in style.

The colors would look good on their own, but the vision comes to life when styled together. (Image credit: Pooky x Novogratz)

The joy of upgrading your outdoor lighting ideas to something more akin to the lamps you'd have indoors is that every corner of the garden feels more characterful. This collection caters perfectly to that idea.

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When it comes to styling, Cortney recommends "using the lanterns around doorways and entrances, or tucked throughout the garden to add little moments of color and light." Lanterns and solar-powered outdoor lights are adaptable in that way. "With the lanterns, anything goes," she adds. "They’re incredibly versatile and look great just about anywhere."

The other pieces in the collection are also cord-free (they have rechargeable batteries), but Cortney notes, "They are especially perfect for the table — they're designed to create a warm, inviting atmosphere for outdoor dining."

The colors are just too good not to show off, even when not in use. (Image credit: Pooky x Novogratz)

The Pooky x Novogratz lighting collaboration brings color and style to even the smallest decor moments, and further narrows the line between indoor and outdoor decorating. Because a beautiful patio always has good lighting.

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