Rugs are some of the hardest pieces to buy for an interior. Do you want a neutral flatweave underfoot? Or something that will add a pop of personality and color to your space? It's a tough decision, and the latter option is always riskier. Yet, when the right rug is rolled out, a bold, patterned, or textured weave can transform a room. So, how do you pick the 'right' rug?

As someone who's experienced first-hand rug remorse after buying a bold design before, I know how hard it is to pick a print. John Lewis is a good place to start, though. During a recent scroll, I spotted this Odin Geometric Hand Woven Rug; it reminded me of a certain rug trend I've been seeing in interiors. Geometric rugs have taken on a more playful and relaxed identity. Instead of prints that are overstimulating or a bit too optical illusion-y, modern geometric rugs feel a bit more 'lived-in'. For instance, the Odin rug is colorful, but the palette includes strong nature-inspired shades and muted tones, which makes it much more liveable.

Plus, the patterns are a touch subtler. Remember when bold, color-blocked checkerboard prints underfoot were the height of design? Now, the plaid rug trend feels more characterful and relaxed. That's what the modern geometric rug does: it takes the ultra-bold and turns it into an elevated and exciting everyday piece. Below is more on the modern geometric rug, plus all the best ways to shop.

John Lewis Odin Geometric Hand Woven Rug in Soft Blue £500 at John Lewis I immediately was drawn to the muted primary color palette of this Odin rug from John Lewis. And not only does this rug have a natural color palette that is easy to style, but it's handwoven in India from 90 percent wool and 10 percent cotton. Meaning it has a durable build that should last through the years. John Lewis recommends pairing this piece with its Rug Hold Underlay to prevent your rug from moving underfoot and protect against color transfer to the floor.



Modern geometric rugs with clean lines and thoughtful proportions are a style that rug designer Samantha Gallacher, founder of Art + Loom, says will always be a timeless rug choice. "Geometry has been relevant in design for centuries, and when interpreted with subtlety, it feels just as current decades later," she adds.

Pair that timeless quality with modern color trends and relaxed patterns, and geometric rugs become a really contemporary part of a room. While the pattern on a modern geometric rug will generally have a lot of personality, the key is choosing rug colors that match your interior scheme.

Samantha Gallacher Social Links Navigation Designer, Founder Samantha is a designer who graduated from The New York School of Interior Design and has a degree in Marketing from Lehigh University. Her career began with some of New York’s top designers, such as Glenn Gissler, Bob Kaner, and Kureck and Jones, among others. She is now the founder and CEO of bespoke rug brand Art + Loom. Her company specializes in hand-woven, wool rugs with artful designs that blend quality and form.

A geometric rug with a strong print and color palette might be best styled as the accent piece in a more neutral space, or you can pull colors from the print to help plan the rest of your furniture. "I always encourage clients to invest in the rug first, then the sofa, because the rug is often the largest piece of art in a room," says Samantha. "Sofas, accent chairs, lighting, and accessories will inevitably change over time, but a beautifully crafted rug should remain."

Modern geometric rugs — whether it's a neutral, bold, or more abstract variation — can be that beautiful piece that lasts through the seasons. Below are a few more styles from John Lewis that convinced me that the brand might be the best place to buy rugs in this style.

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More Modern Geometric Rugs to Shop

This rug from Soho Home adds character and color, but still feels like an anchoring piece. (Image credit: Soho Home)

John Lewis isn't the only place dreaming up beautiful modern geometric rugs. If these mathematically inspired patterns full of shapes and lines are speaking to you, I've sourced six more of the most stylish options, available in a range of colors, sizes, and prices.

Just because a rug is a pretty big-ticket item doesn't mean you have to play it safe. A well-designed interior will have thoughtful character and charm. Maybe even a chic, contemporary checkerboard rug would do the trick in your space!

And for endless inspiration like this, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.