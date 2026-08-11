This 'Double-Stacked' Trundle Sofa Pulls Out So Quickly and Turns Into a Generous King-Size Bed

It transforms any living room into a hardworking space for small homes that love to host

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Published In Features
A sand-colored king-size sofa bed from West Elm in a living room with a round coffee table
It's the antidote to cramped pull-out couches and unsightly air mattresses.
(Image credit: West Elm)

The biggest flex you can sport in a small modern apartment is a comfortable sofa bed that actually looks good in your living room. The Banks Trundle Sofa Bed from West Elm will save you from the guilt of poorly rested guests and keep you from compromising on the aesthetic of your hosting space.

If you're like me, and sometimes quick to relinquish your bed (for truly loved ones) for a spot on the couch, this is exactly the type of sleeper sofa that doesn't feel like all too much of a lesser choice.

Since buying a sofa is one of the most important decisions you can make for a living room, here's a closer look at what you can expect from this trundle bed.

Luxurious Looking Alternatives to Try

There are an abundance of ways to adapt your living room for hosting, without losing out on your design quotient. My current favorite? DUSK's smart storage for undercover organization.

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Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.