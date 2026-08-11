This 'Double-Stacked' Trundle Sofa Pulls Out So Quickly and Turns Into a Generous King-Size Bed
It transforms any living room into a hardworking space for small homes that love to host
The biggest flex you can sport in a small modern apartment is a comfortable sofa bed that actually looks good in your living room. The Banks Trundle Sofa Bed from West Elm will save you from the guilt of poorly rested guests and keep you from compromising on the aesthetic of your hosting space.
If you're like me, and sometimes quick to relinquish your bed (for truly loved ones) for a spot on the couch, this is exactly the type of sleeper sofa that doesn't feel like all too much of a lesser choice.
Since buying a sofa is one of the most important decisions you can make for a living room, here's a closer look at what you can expect from this trundle bed.
If you ask me, West Elm furniture is almost always a hit. The brand delivers a refined sophistication through its designs in structure, material, and style. And the Banks Trundle Sofa Bed is no exception. It's a fashionable way to adapt your living room for hosting. This tawny chenille finish is easy to adopt into most homes, and it features a medium firmness (rated three out of five). And if you love the look of this sofa bed, but yearn for a softer foundation, a mattress topper (like this Deep Sleep Topper from Amazon) is the perfect addition when dressing it for slumber.
Luxurious Looking Alternatives to Try
If you want all the luxury of a spacious king-size sofa bed with a softer feel and a cooler color, this Booker King Sofa Bed is the next best thing. It's slightly on the firmer side (rated four out of five), so if you prefer a solid base, this will be right up your alley.
This bouclé sofa bed from Westwing's UK collection is so stylish. And it comes in a gorgeous range of colors — my favorites being the taupe and the bright blue.
I've been seeing blue sleeper sofas everywhere of late. But this number from Habitat might be one of my favorites of the lot. It's the kind of statement piece that truly shines in a compact space.
There are an abundance of ways to adapt your living room for hosting, without losing out on your design quotient. My current favorite? DUSK's smart storage for undercover organization.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.