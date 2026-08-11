The biggest flex you can sport in a small modern apartment is a comfortable sofa bed that actually looks good in your living room. The Banks Trundle Sofa Bed from West Elm will save you from the guilt of poorly rested guests and keep you from compromising on the aesthetic of your hosting space.

If you're like me, and sometimes quick to relinquish your bed (for truly loved ones) for a spot on the couch, this is exactly the type of sleeper sofa that doesn't feel like all too much of a lesser choice.

Since buying a sofa is one of the most important decisions you can make for a living room, here's a closer look at what you can expect from this trundle bed.

Luxurious Looking Alternatives to Try

There are an abundance of ways to adapt your living room for hosting, without losing out on your design quotient. My current favorite? DUSK's smart storage for undercover organization.

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