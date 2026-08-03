It makes sense to start a living room design with the biggest piece of furniture, doesn't it? If you begin with the sofa, with a design you find comfortable, aesthetically pleasing, and fit for the purpose of the room, then the rest will just come naturally together. That was the thinking all these designers employed when creating these ten schemes. They chose the sofas for a variety of reasons, but they used them as anchor points to center the design.

But how do you pick the best sofa? Be inspired by any of this selection, but also keep in mind what you need. "A 2.1m sofa is so much more practical than the more common 2.4m sofa," says designer Christian Bense. "Don’t think you’re sacrificing seating space by losing those 30cm — it often means you can add an extra armchair to the floorplan instead." He adds that price tags aren't everything, either. "A good sofa doesn't have to be expensive; it's how it feels that counts," he says.

With that in mind, the selection below runs from the high street to high design sofas, ensuring there is something for everyone.

Latest Videos From Livingetc Watch full video here:

1. Lilli Curved Sofa, Heal's

The Lilli sofa from Heal's helps to fill this large living room. (Image credit: Felix Speller. Design: Lucy Goldbart)

When working on this duplex in North London, designer Lucy Goldbart wanted to focus on curves, connecting the arched architecture to the furniture. The Lilli sofa from Heal's was a perfect choice, as cozy as it is considered.

"This space was so large that it lent itself to being divided into two areas," says Lucy. "We wanted to have an area where you could sit and have drinks and look out to the garden, as well as a more central spot for entertaining."

She was drawn to the simplicity of the Lilli, with no edges or fussy details. "Instead of over-decorating, I wanted this home to be about both sight lines — what you could see through each archway — and about little cozy corners," she says.

2. Togo Sofa, Ligne Roset

Ligne Roset's Togo sofa is a modern design icon. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki. Design: Yoko Kloeden)

"We wanted to use objects and furniture that framed the most interesting areas, drawing the eye to make you look at them more," says interior designer Yoko Kloeden of her scheme for this living room. And nothing frames a room more than the iconic Togo sofa by Ligne Roset.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's a couch so popular that at times the waitlist for a new one has been over a year long. It's a total tone-setter, its iconic shape dominating any space it's in, saying that this is a room you can get comfortable in, where you don't have to stand on ceremony. It lends a welcoming air of informality, and if that's the vibe you're going for, then with this piece, you can't fail.

3. Saturday Sofa, Sofa.com

Christian Bense thinks the Saturday Sofa is practically perfect. (Image credit: Billy Bolton. Design: Christian Bense)

Designer Christian Bense is known for his elegant, refined rooms, but as he pointed out before, not every single sofa has to be expensive.

"I love Sofa.com’s Saturday sofa," he says, of the gray sofa seen above in a living room he has designed. "It is fully break-downable, which means you can get it into homes that have tight corners and corridors, and better than that, it's super comfortable, too. I do believe every sofa should always have feather down in its pillows."