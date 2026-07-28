With nods to the iconic 'piano key' sofa, which first gained popularity in the 1970s with segments that resemble piano keys and from a time (much like now) when flexible lounging was prioritized, IKEA's new PS 2026 Sofa Bed will no doubt be an iconic piece of furniture in its own right in the future.

The PS 2026 collection, the 10th instalment of IKEA's PS collections that first launched in 1995, is characterized by 'playful functionality,' and this IKEA sofa bed is a great example of that. All 44 designs in the collection are carefully considered, high-quality pieces that are just as stylish as they are functional, bringing with them a healthy dose of joy, too.

And for such a designer-look piece, this three-seater sofa bed comes at a remarkably affordable price of just £550. And it couldn't be simpler to use — all you need to do is remove the back cushions, and you have a single bed ready to go whenever you need it. And even better yet? This design looks just as great from the back as well (which is surprisingly hard to come by — and this is coming from someone who looks at a lot of sofa beds every day).

IKEA IKEA PS 2026 3-Seat Sofa-Bed - Skiftebo Light Grey-Beige £550 at ikea.com Size: L 204 x H 82 x D 102 cm - Seat: D 62 cm

Bed size: L 204 x H 41 x W 92 cm

Mattress thickness: 24 cm This stylish Japandi sofa bed, with its clean lines, low silhouette and minimalist design, would complement any interior scheme. Its removable cover is machine-washable, meaning you won't have to worry about its light beige hue, and its sturdy solid pine frame supports a 'comfort filling' covered with a soft 100% recycled polyester fabric blended with cotton and modacrylic. To transform the sofa into a sofa bed, simply remove the back cushions, and you have a cozy single bed ready for occasional use. This is a functional piece of furniture that earns big points for style, and will elevate any modern living room, no matter what angle you’re looking at it from.

There aren't many sofa beds that look this elegant from the back. (Image credit: IKEA)

One of this year's biggest Scandinavian design trends is about how, in Scandi homes, the sofa is moving away from the wall. IKEA's PS 2026 sofa bed is embracing this shift, with its refined wood frame that elevates the back of the sofa, making it a design feature in its own right, not simply a piece of furniture that needs to be shoved along the back edge of a room out of necessity.

And this is just as relevant in small living rooms as in larger spaces — it all comes down to finding ways to open up spaces to make them feel more inviting, fluid and warm. And the comfortable, quilted design of this sofa bed, made for lounging, does exactly that.

Worthy Alternatives

If you're wondering whether a daybed or a sofa bed is the right choice for you and your home, experts share the key difference that will help you make the decision.

If you want specific help in finding pieces for your home, our Design Lab by Livingetc stylists are here to help. All you need to do is send them a brief, and they'll do all the hard work for you.

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