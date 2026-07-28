IKEA's New PS 2026 Sofa Bed Is Set to Be a Future Design Icon — Effortlessly Stylish, It Looks Just as Great From the Back, too
You don't have to sacrifice style with IKEA's designer-look PS 2026 sofa bed
With nods to the iconic 'piano key' sofa, which first gained popularity in the 1970s with segments that resemble piano keys and from a time (much like now) when flexible lounging was prioritized, IKEA's new PS 2026 Sofa Bed will no doubt be an iconic piece of furniture in its own right in the future.
The PS 2026 collection, the 10th instalment of IKEA's PS collections that first launched in 1995, is characterized by 'playful functionality,' and this IKEA sofa bed is a great example of that. All 44 designs in the collection are carefully considered, high-quality pieces that are just as stylish as they are functional, bringing with them a healthy dose of joy, too.
And for such a designer-look piece, this three-seater sofa bed comes at a remarkably affordable price of just £550. And it couldn't be simpler to use — all you need to do is remove the back cushions, and you have a single bed ready to go whenever you need it. And even better yet? This design looks just as great from the back as well (which is surprisingly hard to come by — and this is coming from someone who looks at a lot of sofa beds every day).
Size: L 204 x H 82 x D 102 cm - Seat: D 62 cm
Bed size: L 204 x H 41 x W 92 cm
Mattress thickness: 24 cm
This stylish Japandi sofa bed, with its clean lines, low silhouette and minimalist design, would complement any interior scheme. Its removable cover is machine-washable, meaning you won't have to worry about its light beige hue, and its sturdy solid pine frame supports a 'comfort filling' covered with a soft 100% recycled polyester fabric blended with cotton and modacrylic.
To transform the sofa into a sofa bed, simply remove the back cushions, and you have a cozy single bed ready for occasional use. This is a functional piece of furniture that earns big points for style, and will elevate any modern living room, no matter what angle you’re looking at it from.
One of this year's biggest Scandinavian design trends is about how, in Scandi homes, the sofa is moving away from the wall. IKEA's PS 2026 sofa bed is embracing this shift, with its refined wood frame that elevates the back of the sofa, making it a design feature in its own right, not simply a piece of furniture that needs to be shoved along the back edge of a room out of necessity.
And this is just as relevant in small living rooms as in larger spaces — it all comes down to finding ways to open up spaces to make them feel more inviting, fluid and warm. And the comfortable, quilted design of this sofa bed, made for lounging, does exactly that.
Worthy Alternatives
Another minimalist design with enduring appeal, Habitat's Kota Sofa Bed brings both style and functionality at an incredibly affordable price that's ideal for tiny rooms with its space-saving style. With a simple click-clack mechanism, it goes from sofa to sofa bed in seconds to create a cozy sleeping space for guests, and if you're not sure about going for a neutral tone, there's plenty of colorways to choose from to suit your space. The only downside with this piece is that it doesn't have an aesthetic rear profile.
One of our favorite sofa beds from the Scandinavian design brand, the GRUNNARP earns big points for its chic minimalist design. Much like the PS 2026 sofa bed, the sofa is the bed; simply lift down the underframe and fold down the backrest, but the unique selling point of this particular sofa is its clever hidden storage. Featuring a large storage space under the seating, it's an ideal choice for small spaces, giving ample extra space to store bedding and extra cushions for your guests.
Habitat strikes again with its Julien 4-seater sofa bed, which is another firm favorite of ours here at Livingetc. It transitions between sofa and sofa bed with ease and looks incredibly stylish while doing so, suited to a variety of aesthetics. The fixed cushions give it a particularly clean-lined look, but this does make the sofa harder to clean. But for a large sofa bed (it converts to a UK double bed) that looks just as good as a sofa as it does a bed, this is a small price to pay. But on that, this sofa bed is on the pricier side compared to the previous two options.
I'm really into the textural corduroy of this almost five-star-rated click-clack sofa bed from DUSK. Available in a range of colors and fabrics, and in a single size as well as this double size, its slim, minimalist design makes it suitable for any interior style, and it's especially ideal for small spaces, taking up little room, while transforming into a spare bed in seconds. Customers praise its quality, how easy it is to swap from a sofa into a bed, and how comfortable it is; however, some do note that it is quite firm.
Another click-clack style with plush cushion seating, the Warwick sofa bed is also available in blue and orange colorways to suit your style, converting into a small double bed for guests with ease. With industrial-style black metal legs, a solid wood frame, and an armless design, it comes complete with the two featured toss pillows for a layered, textural look. Although it only has four reviews to date, they're all five stars, and one customer shares, "I’m so impressed with it. It’s lovely. Really well made, comfy and so easy to put together."
The most similar in style to IKEA's PS 2026 sofa bed, Danish brand Innovation Living's Ripple Sofa Bed is crafted with a metal frame (with a 15-year guarantee), wooden legs, and textiles designed to last. In a fold-out style with a medium firmness, this multifunctional piece looks just as stylish as a bed as it does as a sofa. With a sleek Japandi style, the warm, textural design is a statement piece in itself that will not only elevate any space but also serve as a comfortable extra bed for guests (unfolding to a bed size of 140x200 cm).
If you're wondering whether a daybed or a sofa bed is the right choice for you and your home, experts share the key difference that will help you make the decision.
If you want specific help in finding pieces for your home, our Design Lab by Livingetc stylists are here to help. All you need to do is send them a brief, and they'll do all the hard work for you.
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