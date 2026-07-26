This IKEA Storage Case Has Almost a Thousand Five-Star Reviews — Its Ingenious Side Zip Means Easier Access and a More Organized Home

The style of storage you use can mean the difference between a cluttered or carefully organized home, and this one leans towards the latter

Emma Breislin&#039;s avatar
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modern living room with round timber coffee table, soft pink rug, shearling armchair and ottoman, sheer curtains, dark sofa, steel side tables, and green console with built-in fireplace
(Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Smac Studio. Styling: Jack Milenkovic)

Since moving to my small London flat, I've seriously levelled up when it comes to finding ways to stash, squeeze, and cram things into what little storage space I have. And though it may feel like an added step, storage boxes, cases, and bags really do make a difference — because what good is it stuffing everything into the cupboard if you then can't actually access it?

What struck me about IKEA's HEMMAFIXARE Storage Case is that not only is it accessible from the top, as usual, but it also has a handy side zip that means you can theoretically get something from the bottom without having to remove everything on top. A small detail, but trust me, a big difference.

The fact that it's fabric is also a big selling point. Stiff boxes may provide more protection, but fabric has that slightly flexible, malleable quality that makes it easier to squeeze into smaller spaces. And with 4.7/5 stars after more than 1,000 reviews, it appears I'm not the only one who's impressed with this storage idea.

While 'out of sight, out of mind' might seem like a good mentality most of the time, there are dangers to hidden storage, too; bad habits that people form from having too much of it, like postponing decisions or hoarding. So, why not use this discovery as an excuse to audit what you've currently got stored away, and to re-organize it in a way that lets you still be easily reach (it and therefore, regularly use it).

If you need more or something different from IKEA's options, here are some other storage cases that have multiple access points and even convenient clear windows so you can keep tabs on what you've got tucked away.

But just as much as clever storage is a necessity in small spaces, designers often stress that it's also important not to design your whole house around storage — at the end of the day, just because you've got it crammed into clever storage cases doesn't mean it won't make your home feel cramped. Less space ultimately has to mean less stuff, and learning how to declutter properly is the best design trick in the book.

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Emma Breislin
Emma Breislin
Interiors Editor

Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, writing about all things design for some of Australia’s top interior publications, including Australian House & Garden and Belle. Before that, she produced content for CULTIVER, where she found an appreciation for filling your home with high-quality, beautiful things. At Livingetc, Emma explores the big design questions — from styling to colors, interior trends, and home tours. She’s travelled to Copenhagen for 3daysofdesign, to Paris for Déco Off and Maison&Objet, and has attended design events in London, including WOW!house and Clerkenwell Design Week. Outside of work, you’ll find her elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time, or mentally renovating every room she walks into.