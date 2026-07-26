Since moving to my small London flat, I've seriously levelled up when it comes to finding ways to stash, squeeze, and cram things into what little storage space I have. And though it may feel like an added step, storage boxes, cases, and bags really do make a difference — because what good is it stuffing everything into the cupboard if you then can't actually access it?

What struck me about IKEA's HEMMAFIXARE Storage Case is that not only is it accessible from the top, as usual, but it also has a handy side zip that means you can theoretically get something from the bottom without having to remove everything on top. A small detail, but trust me, a big difference.

The fact that it's fabric is also a big selling point. Stiff boxes may provide more protection, but fabric has that slightly flexible, malleable quality that makes it easier to squeeze into smaller spaces. And with 4.7/5 stars after more than 1,000 reviews, it appears I'm not the only one who's impressed with this storage idea.

While 'out of sight, out of mind' might seem like a good mentality most of the time, there are dangers to hidden storage, too; bad habits that people form from having too much of it, like postponing decisions or hoarding. So, why not use this discovery as an excuse to audit what you've currently got stored away, and to re-organize it in a way that lets you still be easily reach (it and therefore, regularly use it).

If you need more or something different from IKEA's options, here are some other storage cases that have multiple access points and even convenient clear windows so you can keep tabs on what you've got tucked away.

Dunelm Coastal Stripe Fabric Trunk £14 at Dunelm Not that storage necessarily needs to be pretty, but this fabric storage trunk is made with a 'coastal stripe' fabric and also features a top and side zip, as well as handles that make it easy to pull in and out. Reviews are strong, too. "It is a very good size and looks lovely on top of my wardrobe," writes one. "The cupboard has never been so organized!" shares another. George Cream Underbed Storage Box, Set of 2 £12 at George at Asda Designed to slide under your bed, this fabric storage box also features a top and side zip, as well as a handy transparent panel that lets you see what you've got stored inside — a very useful detail, not to be dismissed! For just £12, you get two boxes, and the linen-look polyester fabric is a nice neutral. Amazon Foldable Storage Box With Double Opening Zip And Clear Window, Set of 2 £11.98 at Amazon UK This storage case may also look fabric, but it's actually reinforced with a steel frame, so it's ideal for storing anything you don't want getting squished. The fabric covering is waterproof, breathable, moisture-proof, dust-proof, and promotes ventilation, and it can easily be folded away when not in use. This set includes two, but it also comes in alternative sizes. Periea ‘Beau’ Folding Collapsible Stackable Fabric Home Storage Boxes £8.99 at Amazon UK Want something a little more va-va-voom? This collapsible and stackable storage box comes in a wide range of patterns, including this polka-dot print, but also a black diamond pattern, a gray floral, a damask, tweed, herringbone, and even a leopard print. It holds up to 20kg and has a folding steel internal frame and MDF base for added support. STUDIO ABOUT Storage Box in Light Yellow £29.99 at Westwing Of course, there is always a designer option for those who like the finer things. These STUDIO ABOUT storage cases are so cool, you won't want to hide them away. Thankfully, then, they stack easily and come in a range of cool colors (like light blue, mint green, pink, and red) and open via the top and the side. Made from plastic, they're even sturdy enough to be used as side tables when stacked. John Lewis Polyester Jumbo Storage Bag in Ecru £15 at John Lewis This storage bag might not have a side zip, but it does have a convenient clear panel that lets you see what's stored inside. Measuring 47cm high, 91cm wide, and 53cm deep, it's quite big, so good for storing bedding, blankets, and towels. I could imagine this on top of your wardrobe or even stuffed under your bed, depending on how high the base is.

But just as much as clever storage is a necessity in small spaces, designers often stress that it's also important not to design your whole house around storage — at the end of the day, just because you've got it crammed into clever storage cases doesn't mean it won't make your home feel cramped. Less space ultimately has to mean less stuff, and learning how to declutter properly is the best design trick in the book.

For more inspiration, subscribe to Livingetc's newsletter.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors