Living in a smaller flat, especially in a metropolitan city, makes you look at storage a little differently. You start to realise that every cabinet, shelf, or trolley needs to earn its place, but that does not mean it has to look purely practical. The best storage ideas for small spaces is never about cramming more in. It’s about choosing pieces that bring order while also adding beauty, personality, and a sense of intention to your space.

This is where slim storage furniture steps into the spotlight. In a well-designed small space, storage is never just a problem-solver; it’s a partner in the overall scheme. Think about echoing the wood tones you already love, picking up a colour from your palette, or choosing a design that doubles as display. Trust me, a narrow cabinet, an open shelf, or even a compact trolley like the long storage unit from Zara Home can do much more than simply hold the everyday essentials. It can add height and rhythm. I can even become that unexpected focal point your room needs.



For this edit, the curated 16 storage designs go beyond hiding clutter. From tall cabinets and open shelving to wall-mounted and compact units, each piece works hard without overpowering the room.

And if you’re still searching for that perfect piece, here’s my advice: step back, and let a fresh pair of eyes take a look. Sometimes, the answer isn’t just what fits, but what can transform the way your room feels and functions.

That’s exactly why we created Find, our free product sourcing service at Design Lab by Livingetc. Share your brief and budget with us, and we’ll personally curate a selection of pieces tailored just for your space.



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