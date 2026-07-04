If you’re about to start a bathroom reno or refresh, it’s too easy to reach for a tin of bright white paint and a stack of pure white tiles. But I get it, white is classic, it won’t date and it’s a foolproof blank canvas for any style of accessories.

However, stark white isn’t (and shouldn’t be) the only option, say the experts. And there are plenty of bathroom color ideas that should be on your radar for a stylish space that you’ll still love in years to come.

The key is to pick your palette wisely, so you don’t end up with a trendy color you’ll hate in ten years.

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"The bathroom colors that will still feel elegant and relevant in ten years’ time are those rooted in nature: soft stone, warm ivory, chalky taupe, sage, dusty blues and earthy clay tones," says Anna Hill, brand director and color consultant at Fenwick & Tilbrook. "While trends will inevitably come and go, bathrooms that layer soft, nature-inspired colors tend to age gracefully, creating spaces that feel just as sophisticated a decade from now as they do today."

All the experts agree that it’s the colors we associate with nature that will stand the test of time. Think blue, green, warm neutrals, clay tones, and rusty hues.

"You want shades that offer an innate sense of calm and wellbeing and transform your space into a sanctuary," says Helen Shaw, director of marketing at Benjamin Moore. "Soft, gentle colors make spaces feel serene and naturally confident, inviting you to pause and unwind, while remaining timeless for years to come."

But with hundreds, if not thousands, of different paint colors and tiles available in every shade of the rainbow, where to start? Fear not, we’ve gone straight to the experts for their words of wisdom.

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So here are five timeless bathroom colors to transform your space — which crucially will still be stylish in ten years’ time.

1. Warm Neutrals

Warm neutral hues are calm and classic for every style of bathroom. (Image credit: Michelle Johnson. Design: Twenty-Two Twelve & You Should Stay Here

Neutral hues like warm beige, stone, ecru, and off-white are classic bathroom colors that will never date, say the experts.

And why? Well, a neutral palette is calm, restorative, and elegant, whether you choose a traditional bathroom scheme or a super modern space.

"Soft neutrals are effortlessly timeless in bathrooms because they create a calm, understated backdrop that transcends trends," says Caroline Milns, head of interior design at Zulufish.

"Limestone, sand, taupe and soft greige shades have longevity because they’re rooted in nature rather than trends," adds Kunal Trehan, interior designer and founder of Touched Interiors. "They create a calming, hotel-inspired feel that rarely dates."

But it’s important to choose the right sort of neutral, say the designers, if you want a bathroom with serious staying power.

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"If you want a bathroom that still looks beautiful in ten years, keep it simple: beige and white. But it has to be the right beige and the right white," explains Lisa Hensby, founder and creative director of Lisa Hensby Design & Studio Build. "I always go for a soft, warm beige with undertones of brown in it, never a yellow one. And the white should be an off-white, never stark or bright. Softer, warmer tones sit quietly in the background and let the room breathe."

"Warm white is one of the most timeless choices for a bathroom because it creates a clean, bright foundation without feeling sterile," agrees Jackie Armour at JMA Interiors, who recommends White Dove from Benjamin Moore. "Unlike cooler whites, which can feel dated as trends change, warm whites offer softness and versatility and can help bathrooms feel larger, brighter, and more inviting."

For Simon Mayhew, founder and interior designer at TXTURED it is Bauwerk’s Hoar Frost limewash that he keeps returning to. "It’s not quite white and not quite gray," he says. "Limewash is a mineral finish, breathable and slightly porous, so it absorbs and reflects light unevenly across the surface. That’s what gives it depth rather than flatness."

And the real beauty of a neutral bathroom is that it gives you flexibility to change your accessories for a fresh new look in the future.

"You can update brassware, towels, mirrors, or lighting over time without needing to rethink the entire room," adds Waleed Shahid of Royal Bathrooms.

Kunal Trehan Interior designer & founder Kunal is a luxury interior designer and founder of Touched Interiors, an award-winning design studio renowned for creating high end residential designs

2. Terracotta

Terracotta floor tiles and pale peachy terracotta walls create a timeless bathroom mood. (Image credit: Louise Brotherton, Otto Tiles & Design)

Terracotta has been on the interiors radar for a little while now, but it’s a color that’s set to stick around, especially in our bathrooms.

"Natural terracotta is one of the few bathroom colors I can genuinely see feeling as relevant in ten years’ time as it does today," says Damla Turgut, founder and creative director at Otto Tiles & Design. "Unlike trend-led shades, it isn’t really a color at all. It’s tied to a material that’s been used in homes for centuries, which gives it a sense of timelessness."

"And when you build a scheme around colors found in nature, it naturally stands the test of time," agrees Isabel Fernandez, director at Quorn Stone, meaning look to other naturals as colors that complement terracotta. It all comes down to the warmth that terracotta naturally brings to a bathroom, something we’re all craving in 2026.

"After years of cool grays and clinical white dominating interiors, homeowners are gravitating towards earthy, grounding tones that make a space feel lived-in and human," says Louise Ashdown, head of design at West One Bathrooms. "Terracotta does that instinctively – whether it appears as the material itself or a color reference."

It’s the perfect color for both contemporary and traditional bathrooms. But the key is to layer terracotta with natural stone, linen or raw timber for a considered and grounded look.

"Keep it too flat or too clean, and you lose the very quality that makes it so appealing," adds Louise.

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Isabel Fernandez Director Isabel is director at Quorn Stone, a family business specialising in natural stone and porcelain tiles with nine UK showrooms. She has extensive industry expertise with insights on latest trends and product advice.

3. Dusty Blue

This pale dusty blue paint shade is a classic bathroom color that enhances the calm, light-filled scheme (Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Blue bathrooms have a strong track record for timelessness. They're calm, restful and rooted in nature.

"Blue has an obvious association with water, making it particularly well suited to bathrooms," says Paul Dwyer at Thomas Crapper. "It’s not tied to a specific trend cycle, which is why homeowners return to it time and time again."

But it is soft, mineral blues — and airy blues with a blackened or gray undertone – that create timeless bathroom schemes you’ll still love in 10 years’ time. So steer clear of blues that are too poppy, too pastel, or too bright.

"A soft, airy blue brings a refreshing energy to any bathroom," says Helen at Benjamin Moore. "It taps into basic psychology and mimics the soothing qualities of water and the sky, so it will never go out of style."

"And unlike bold blues that can feel trendy, a muted blue-gray acts almost as a neutral, adding just enough color to create interest without dominating the space," explains Jackie at JMA Interiors.

Dusty blue-gray pairs effortlessly with natural materials and brushed metal finishes or crisp white accents if you love the coastal-inspired look.

If you want a pale blue gray shade with staying power, Patrick O’Donnell, international brand ambassador at Farrow & Ball, recommends Calming Skylight. Or for a cosy country house vibe, try Oval Room Blue, a deeper, historic blue hue.

"The key is to avoid colors that feel overly saturated or trend-led," adds Anna at Fenwick & Tilbrook, "and instead choose nuanced complex tones that shift beautifully with the light throughout the day."

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4. Sage Green

Mid toned green colors like sage and pale olive create timeless bathrooms you'll love for years (Image credit: CP Hart)

Using soft heritage tones like sage green won’t let you down in the bathroom, say designers.

"Green is a timeless bathroom color," says Charlotte Tilby, head of marketing at Calypso Bathrooms. "And its enduring appeal comes from its strong connection to nature, helping spaces feel calm and grounding."

Stick to green bathrooms that sit from pale to mid strength for a serene and refreshing retreat. So muted sage, olive tones, or a whispery green gray.

"Unlike stronger greens that come and go, a soft sage has proven remarkably enduring," says Kunal at Touched Interiors. "It introduces color while remaining subtle and restorative."

"If you want color with longevity, look to nature," adds Waleed at Royal Bathrooms. "Muted sage and olive tones feel timeless because they are restful and familiar. They bring personality to a bathroom without overwhelming the space."

5. Earthy Pink

Pale earthy pink shades are a classic bathroom color for 2026 and beyond (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Gill and Jonny Martin)

Soft blush pink has been a popular pick for our homes recently. And according to the experts, pale pink is tipped as a timeless bathroom color you’ll love for years and years.

The trick is to use an earthy pink or a plaster-like hue that adds depth and subtle character to your space, instead of a bright pink bathroom.

"Beyond flattering to the complexion and exuding gentle warmth, earthy pinks like our classic Setting Plaster are a natural choice for the bathroom," says Patrick at Farrow & Ball.

Whether you choose soft pink paint or a muted blush tile, earthy pink is a perfect complement for materials such as natural stone, timber, and brass

"Neutrals will always be the most popular colors, but if you do wish to stray away from these, I believe pink, peach, and yellow will all be up there as they are warm, welcoming, and make us feel happy," says Lee Thornley, founder of Bert & May.

So what about plain white bathrooms? Should we be avoiding this at all costs? Well, yes and no, say the experts. Choosing an off-white or a soft cream is perhaps a better choice than stark white and will look sophisticated layered with woods, natural stones, and soft textures.

"An ecru shade, something akin to a warm canvas color is one of the most timeless choices for a bathroom," says Damla at Otto Tiles & Design. "It’s an incredibly versatile foundational color and works in almost any bathroom, regardless of its size, its style or the amount of natural light the space receives."

And there’ll always be a place for a classic black and white bathroom scheme — but the key is to use the contrast carefully. “A monochrome bathroom can look incredibly elegant, especially softened with texture, warmer lighting and simply, unfussy fixtures," adds Waleed at Royal Bathrooms.

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