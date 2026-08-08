A good kitchen countertop can last you over three decades, so it's well worth picking a color that you'll be sure to love for the years to come. But, in order to know the colors worth considering, you'll need to know which ones are best avoided first.

When you're planning a kitchen renovation, there's a whole wealth of decisions you'll have to make, and chief among them is your kitchen countertops. One of the most expensive elements in your design, this is one of those choices you'll want to get right the first time around. After all, there's nothing worse than investing your time and money into a brand new kitchen, just to discover your counters have already gone out of style two months later.

To protect you from that dreaded fate, I asked the experts what colors they've seen fall out of style this year, and their answers were perhaps more illuminating than you might expect. Reflecting a wider trend in design, the designers' answers all point towards a general shift towards warmer, softer tones and finishes in homes today, moving away from the harsh, stark look we once favored.

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1. Stark Whites

DO INSTEAD: "I recommend warm white, soft neutral, and light beige countertops. These color options work well with natural wood, warm-toned metals, and earthy cabinet colors," says Swati (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

Once a reliable go-to, in recent years, all-white kitchens have had quite the transformation, and not in a positive way. Having once been favored for the bright, crisp finish they offered, nowadays, you're more likely to hear a white countertop described as 'sterile' than 'stylish'.

"Cool-toned bright white countertops are no longer looking modern in many kitchens," agrees interior designer Swati Goorha. With a design style characterized by her layered use of color and texture, a white counter provides the opposite effect to what Swati aims to create in her projects.

One of the most popular modern kitchen designs in the early 2000s, in 2026, they can quickly look like a dated reminder of a bygone era, completely devoid of that modern sleekness they once offered.

While today's kitchen trends are so dominated by warm colors and earthy, natural textures, the smooth, crisp finish of a white countertop can come off as harsh or sterile.

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The kitchen designs of today focus on the room's role in family life, and are designed accordingly. Explaining this, Ntola Obazee, from Kutchenhaus, says, "The kitchen is the heart of the home, so we know people like to create a space that is warmer and inviting." And, unfortunately, a white countertop can often have the adverse effect, making your kitchen feel unwelcoming.

Need Help Planning? Etsy Kitchen Renovation Planner £5.46 at Etsy Affiliate US If you're starting a renovation project, why not download a kitchen planner to help you along the way?

2. Cool Greys

DO INSTEAD: "I’m increasingly drawn to natural stone, warmer neutrals and softer veining, particularly when paired with appliances that have clean lines and a timeless design," says Tiago (Image credit: Rachael Smith. Design: Claudia Ludwig. Ca'Pietra Tiles)

Similarly, the experts warn of a move away from cool grey-toned surfaces, too. Another favorite of the early 2000s, in a design world dominated by earthy color palettes and warm, soft tones, these icy greys feel stark and unwelcoming in comparison.

There's data to back this up, too, with Häfele's Homes for Living 2026 report showing that light grey has fallen from 16% to 13%, with similar declines for dark grey and metallic finishes in kitchens, too.

"There is a clear shift," agrees Tiago Carvalho, interior designer at Main, the kitchen design specialists. "We're moving away from the cool greys and stark whites that have dominated kitchens for so long, towards warmer, more tactile finishes that make the kitchen feel less clinical and more considered."

In modern kitchens, cooler-toned finishes read more sterile and harsh than they once did, and feel incongruous with the general direction of interior design trends.

Of course, this does not mean all grey counters are now out of style. When done in a richly textured, natural stone, or with warm undertones, this neutral finish can still feel super chic.

Tiago Carvalho Interior Designer at Main As a designer at Main, Tiago provides his clients with a seamless experience. With his technical expertise and the company's long-standing commitment to quality, every project is a testament to the timelessness of good design.

3. Polished Black Finishes

DO INSTEAD: "Now, homeowners and designers favor soapstone in matte honed black, charcoal travertine, or dark slate with a subtle leather finish. This softens the weight of dark countertops and adds tactile organic depth that matches nicely with rich stains or muted warm tones for cabinetry," says Ana. (Image credit: Chris Mottalini. Design: Electric Bowery)

At the other end of the spectrum, while white counters are rejected based on their sterility, black countertops, too, are deemed too harsh for the kitchens of today.

Much of this comes from the finish and materials that you'll typically find with a black worktop, with designer Ana Li from Linq Kitchen saying, "High-gloss black polished granite and dark polished quartz countertops with stark contrasting white veining have quickly fallen out of favor."

While the contrast of a black stone with white veining was once considered striking and cool, nowadays, the effect can seem too stark, lending your kitchen an overly dramatic effect, as opposed to the quietly dramatic kitchens that are currently in style.

In addition to these aesthetic issues, Ana also highlights the growing concerns around the practicality of this countertop finish. Unlike the gentle matte finishes popular today, these highly polished surfaces can be troublingly unforgiving. "Their shiny plastic-like sheen highlights fingerprints and smudges and creates harsh visual contrast against custom modern kitchen cabinetry," she says. As one of the most highly used rooms in the home, for many, ensuring their kitchen materials are as low-maintenance as possible is a key priority, and sadly, many black counters fail to meet the mark.

Kitchen Accessories We're Loving for 2026

If it's too late for you to change your outdated counters, these on-trend accessories will help to modernize your space.

SABRE Bistrot Stainless-Steel Bottle Opener £32 at Selfridges A cult favorite amongst design lovers, anything from this chic French brand is sure to add some style to your kitchen, no matter the counter color. next The Set 2 Pack Brown Wooden Serving Boards £34 at Next UK Make up for the warmth and texture lacking in your countertops with these gorgeous, wooden chopping boards. Addison Ross Addison Ross Bobbin Salt Pepper Mill £59 at John Lewis Found in practically every kitchen you've saved on Instagram, the bobbin salt and pepper shakers from Addison Ross have become the ultimate kitchen accessory.

If you're looking for something that feels undeniably fresh and original, perhaps you'll find some worthy inspiration in the kitchen countertop trends we've been loving this year. With a focus on unexpected materials and twists on classic styles, we hope to see these ideas popping up in many more kitchens in the coming months.

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