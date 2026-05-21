The kitchen is often labelled as the heart of the home. And, if that's the case, then the materials you use in that room are at the core of your home's design — so you'd better make sure you pick them right.

Of course, when you're designing your kitchen, you'll want to choose materials that will last a lifetime, but there's no denying that our kitchen materials are just as vulnerable to the ever-changing trend cycle as any other design choice we make. Just cast your mind back to the 2010s when granite counters ruled supreme, or a few years prior, in the early 2000s, during the height of the high-gloss cabinet look. Nowadays, these super-sleek, industrial finishes couldn't look much more dated, a stark contrast to the trends we've seen rising in popularity over recent months.

You see, our attitudes towards kitchen design have gone through a major transformation. Shifting farther and farther from the slick modernism of the beginning of the 21st century, we're now seeking out materials that feel distinctly human in their finish. A natural pushback to the inescapable rise in AI, the latest kitchen trends are all about finding ways to embrace the unique beauty of the natural world. Imperfections are a cause for celebration, as are inconsistencies and textural details. These kitchen material trends are anything but artificial.

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1. Structured Ceramic

Slim-line tiles introduce an opportunity to play around with different color grouts, for some more contrast in your kitchen. (Image credit: Ca'Pietra)

Once upon a time, kitchen tile trends followed the sentiment of the more seamless, the better. Large-format, sleek stones and marble-look tiles were the most popular style, and the slightest hint of a grout line was enough to cause cries of terror.

This year, Otto Tiles founder, Damla Turgut, said, "What will define kitchen materials in 2026 is a move towards more architectural surface treatments, particularly through the use of linear and small-format tiles such as Kit Kat styles."

In many kitchens, these tiles are being used alongside other materials for a modern appearance. This is a departure from the richly layered designs of recent years. Instead, it's more about "the juxtaposition of old and new, polished and imperfect, soft and sharp. We’re seeing designers use these slim linear tiles across much larger expanses, not just splashbacks but full walls, islands, and architectural details, creating a much more immersive and structured look."

Although Damla notes that Zellige tiles remain one of the most popular types of tiles, this material trend is "ultimately more about the format and application than the material itself." The thinner tiles offer a more detailed, complex look, especially when contrasted with other sharper, more modern materials. "The overall effect feels super contemporary and more architectural, whilst still retaining warmth and texture," says Damla.

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Damla Turgut Founder of Otto Tiles In 2014, alongside her brother, Damla founded Otto Tiles in Istanbul. A year later, she returned to London and officially launched Otto Tiles & Design, bringing her distinctive vision to a global audience. From the beginning, Damla was determined to move beyond mass-produced designs and instead champion the beauty of handmade, artisanal tiles.

2. Textured Steel

A sanded steel kitchen is one of our favorite trends for this year, as is a more gentle, micro-brushed effect. (Image credit: Abimis)

"For me, stainless steel is the material having its true design moment in 2026, and I think it's going to surprise a lot of people," shares Sally O'Connor from Hesellic Design.

Although not a new material by any means, for many years, stainless steel kitchens were most typically reserved for commercial, highly-industrial designs. But, Sally argues, "What we're seeing now is something completely different. Stainless steel has been reimagined as a genuinely luxurious residential material, and once you see it done well, you can't unsee it."

In part, this comes from a greater desire for more hard-wearing, durable materials in our homes. "Clients are moving away from the idea that luxury means precious and fragile. They want surfaces that are honest, hardworking, and built to last — and stainless steel delivers all of that while looking utterly sophisticated. It's also one of the most sustainable choices you can make; it's fully recyclable, incredibly durable, and will never need replacing if it's well-made," says Sally.

And, crucially, our understanding of what a stainless steel kitchen means has been completely transformed. No longer are we limited to one, super-sleek, reflective finish — instead, designers are exploring a whole array of different finishes with this material: "The textures available now — from satin and micro-brushed to patinated and burnished — give it a warmth and depth that genuinely competes with stone and timber," explains Sally.

To keep it from looking clinical, pair it with softer, warmer materials to offset its natural coolness. For example, Sally says, "I love using it for the island worktop and splashback while keeping the perimeter in a warmer material — a thick honed marble or a tactile limewashed plaster — so there's a real dialogue between the two."

3. Natural Materials

In this project, Studio Braw combined oak timber cabinetry with Taj Mahal quartzite counters and a Noisette backsplash for a warm, textured finish. (Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Studio Braw)

The overarching interior design trend this year has been the move away from hyper-perfect, pristine finishes with a natural sense of character. We want our interiors to look lived-in and inviting, and the materials we use can help in achieving this.

"We’re seeing a continued move towards natural, tactile materials that feel warm and lived-in, rather than overly perfect or flat," agrees Louise McGarry, creative director of Studio Braw.

In practical terms, this looks like an increased interest in materials from natural sources, with Louise listing "Timber, marble and stone combinations" as popular options. She also adds that these materials are now less likely to be used in isolation, noting an "emphasis on contrast and balance rather than a single dominant finish."

This shift is carried through in every element of our kitchen design. For cabinets, natural wood is a popular choice, and countertops and kitchen islands are likely to be finished in a natural stone. "We’re also using more limestone and softer natural stones, particularly for kitchen flooring, as they help to anchor the kitchen and bring a sense of ease to the space," adds Louise.

These materials all bring their own unique textural identity to the space, helping build up a more complex, layered design.

Louise McGarry Creative Director of Studio Braw Founded in 2015 by husband-and-wife duo Matt and Louise, the studio is based in leafy Pimlico, South-West London, though they work across the UK and further afield on projects ranging from heritage townhouses to modern penthouses, sun-soaked villas, characterful show homes and more.

Elesinsoz Marble Lazy Susan £61.43 at Amazon UK Both functional and decorative, this marble lazy susan is perfect for storing spices and sauces. Ca'Pietra Buscot Limestone Etched Finish £97.38 at capietra.com A beautiful kitchen requires a beautiful foundation, and this etched limestone tile is a great, textural and neutral option. H&M Large Mango Wood Chopping Board £34.99 at H&M (US) Bring the warmth and tactility of natural wood into your kitchen, without a full renovation, by keeping this large chopping board on full display.

4. Dark Timber

"Let the wood take center stage and keep everything around it simple. Pair warm timbers with understated, tactile finishes: a matt stainless steel worktop against a cherry or walnut front gives you a contrast of warm and cool that feels timeless," says Fiona. (Image credit: Beth Davis. Design: Holte)

While, of course, wood is a timeless choice for kitchen designs, this year, we're noticing an emerging desire for deeper, dark wood kitchens.

As Charlotte Butler, kitchen design manager at BK Eleven, observes, "Dark timber is set to become one of the most desirable kitchen materials this year, particularly in oak, walnut and smoked wood finishes."

This material trend marks a departure from the light, Scandi kitchens of years prior, where pale, even white-washed woods were celebrated for their soft, airy effect. Now, Charlotte says, "There is a real appetite for spaces that feel warmer, more characterful and less showroom-perfect, and darker timber answers that beautifully."

Less intimidating than a dark, black kitchen, this design trend allows you to build intensity and depth without experimenting with strong colors. "It works across both classic and contemporary cabinetry," explains Charlotte, "and it has a permanence that feels especially appealing in a room where people want longevity rather than a look that dates quickly."

A favorite among designers, Holte's Fiona Ginnett also mentions this as a standout kitchen material trend for 2026. "We're seeing a real shift towards deeper stains and warmer tones, with cherry, walnut, and red-based timbers becoming increasingly popular. They add depth and character, and feel grounded in a way that suits open-plan living. It's part of a wider move away from chasing trends towards materials that feel authentic and will stand the test of time."

5. Aged Metals

An antiqued cabinet pull can bring enough texture and warmth to soften the look of a bright white cabinet front. (Image credit: Hendel & Hendel)

Your kitchen materials don't begin and end with your counters and cabinets. Often underestimated, your kitchen hardware can play a significant role in the overall design of your space.

As Gareth Hull, design lead at Hendel & Hendel, points out, "Hardware is becoming one of the most interesting material choices in kitchen design, because it has the power to shift the whole feeling of the room without overwhelming it."

Frequently described as the jewelry of the room, this is an opportunity to explore different metallic finish trends and bring a new level of consideration to your design.

Nowadays, Gareth says, "We are seeing a move away from very polished, high-shine finishes towards materials with more softness and age to them, such as antique brass, bronze, pewter, and brushed nickel. These finishes bring warmth, tactility, and a sense of permanence, particularly when paired with richer timber, natural stone, or painted cabinetry in deeper, earthier shades."

Much like the other kitchen trends show, 2026 is all about texture, character, and warmth, and nothing provides that quite like an antiqued metal detail.

"The beauty of hardware is that it allows you to introduce contrast in a very refined way," says Gareth. It's a subtle change that can make a surprisingly striking difference: "When it is done well, hardware becomes the detail that makes the kitchen feel truly finished."

XOMIUHL 2 Pack Antique Bronze Cabinet Pull £9.99 at Amazon UK These simple cabinet pulls, in an antique bronze finish, add some warmth and texture to your cabinetry. Corston Barlow Cabinet Knob Medium £18 at corston.com This classic, timeless design has a lovely tactility that would pair well with many different cabinet finishes. YIGUANXIN Kitchen Utensil Rack With 5 Hooks £16.99 at Amazon UK If you love the idea of a vintage-inspired, bistro kitchen, a bronze utensil rack should be considered an essential.

6. Handcrafted Tiles

Zellige tiles are a great way to bring some more depth to an all-white kitchen, without straying from your color scheme. (Image credit: Lisa Staton Design)

Kitchen tiles have long been a popular choice, not just for their ability to bring texture and color to a space, but for their practical benefits, too. And while there are countless different types of tiles out there, this year, handcrafted finishes are coming out on top.

Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra, says, "We are seeing a real appetite for tiles that feel a little more storied, whether that is through a beautifully uneven surface, a softly shifting glaze, or a pattern that brings the eye somewhere unexpected. There is something very appealing about a kitchen that does not feel too perfect, and tiles are brilliant at bringing that sense of life."

Pristine, highly manufactured finishes are being set aside in favor of tiles with a little more texture and variation. "Zellige-style finishes, gloss glazes, warm neutrals, soft greens, and rich earthy tones all work beautifully because they catch the light in a way that feels warm and lived-in, rather than flat or overly polished," notes Grazzie.

The way we're using these tiles is changing, too; not solely reserved for kitchen backsplashes, designers are getting more creative with their tile applications, continuing them up the wall or even along the counter for a striking tiled kitchen island look.

7. Wood, Wood, and More Wood

"Paired with the right lighting, hardware, and appliances, wood gives a kitchen the balance of function and character we’re always looking for," says Barry. (Image credit: The Brownstone Boys)

Kitchen material trends aren't just about the material itself, but also how you use them, and this trend is all about a more-is-more approach.

"Wood is having a major moment as a statement material in the kitchen, much in the same way stone has been in recent years. People often think of stone as the natural focal point, whether it’s a dramatic island, a full-height backsplash, or a range wall, but wood can anchor a room with just as much impact. It brings warmth, texture, and a sense of craft that feels especially right in older homes," explains Barry Bordelon, co-founder of the Brownstone Boys.

Wood-drenching kitchens are one of the most effective ways to build depth and warmth in your space, and can work with so many different styles. In mid-century modern kitchens, a full wooden run is a natural design move, but it can look just as good in a modern, contemporary design, too.

At the heart of this kitchen material trend is an appreciation for its natural beauty. "What we love is using wood as a true design element, not just a supporting finish. It can define an island, frame a window, wrap a range hood, or create a visually interesting wall of cabinetry," says Barry.

Across all these materials, there's a clear, consistent desire for more texture and tactility within our kitchens, and one trend that captures this more than any other is the rising interest in traditional kitchen features.

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