If there's one color that encapsulates the design culture of the last decade, it's sage green. It's hard to know when the trend officially started, but by the tail-end of the 2010s, it was inescapable. It was at every wedding, the color of choice for bridesmaid dresses and table settings alike, it was in our wardrobes, taking the form of a cozy knit or a summer dress, and of course, it was all over our homes. But nowhere was the shade more prolific than within the kitchen.

Seemingly overnight, sage green kitchens became the default choice for modern homes and classic cottages alike. They were everywhere, on every Pinterest board and magazine page, and it didn't take long for the trend to reach the masses. The appeal was understandable, far more interesting than a traditional white or gray, while still maintaining the understated subtlety that made those neutrals so popular in the first place — an approachable starting point for the design-anxious.

But almost a decade after the trend first took off, we're left with the question: are sage green kitchens still in style? Or, like so many other trends, has it fallen victim to its own success? Too ubiquitous to be interesting, too, dare I say it, basic. Or, instead, are we the ones falling victim to the trend cycle? Too busy searching for the next new thing to appreciate the timeless appeal of what's right in front of us. Honestly, I didn't know the answer, so I asked the experts for their verdict, and their answers may surprise you.

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When used with some more intriguing material choices, sage green feels less predictable and more like a reliable foundation. (Image credit: Kristy Noble . Design: Den

Perhaps surprisingly, our experts were in unanimous agreement that, when done right, sage green kitchens can be just as on-trend today as they were ten years ago.

A pleasant combination of green and gray, there's nothing inherently 'trendy' about sage green as a color; what makes it feel outdated is more down to how it is styled. As Nancy Dow, interior designer at Sierra Living Concepts, comments, "It is not necessarily the color that has become predictable, but the combination of the chosen color with other elements of the interior design that results in the latter becoming clichéd instead of unique."

This is largely the same view held by Fiona Ginnett, co-founder of HØLTE, who tells me, "Sage had such a moment that it became almost a default, which is why it can now feel predictable rather than considered. But sage as a color family is far from over. Done well, with depth and the right materials around it, it still feels lovely and grounded."

When used with an outdated kitchen layout or overly trendy kitchen cabinets, the color becomes a symptom of a wider problem. But when you stick with timeless, traditional kitchen features, you'll have no problem making sage green look stylish.

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In fact, many experts note that, thanks to its lasting charm, this color is actually carrying over into the new kitchen trends, although in a more modern, mature iteration, of course. "We’re seeing that popular looks don’t necessarily fall out of favor; they simply adapt," notes Samantha Davies, from The Kitchen Restoration Company. "Sage remains one of our top five colors because it taps into the 'biophilic' desire for an organic calm that feels rooted in nature. It has moved away from being a fleeting 'trend' shade and has established itself as a new classic that homeowners choose for long-term comfort."

As we all begin to move towards organic, earthy color palettes, sage takes on a whole new appeal. It's less retro pastel, more muted comfort.

This Mango Wood Chopping Board from H&M will bring tactility and charm to your kitchen with natural grains, pairing perfectly with sage green.

How to Style a Sage Green Kitchen to Be Timeless

Modernize a sage kitchen by opting for a more minimalistic cabinetry style. (Image credit: Beth Davis. Design: Holte)

To ensure your kitchen color feels timeless, rather than trendy, there are a few simple tricks and tips that the experts suggest you rely on. First of all, it's worth understanding the breadth of colors that fall under the title of 'sage green', and that they aren't all created equal, making it worthwhile to spend some time seeking out your perfect shade.

If you want your kitchen to feel current, try moving away from the confectionery-like pastels and search for something with a little more earthiness instead. As Fiona suggests, "Lean into the deeper, earthier end of the sage spectrum rather than the pale chalky ones. Greens with a bit of gray, olive, or warmth in them age much better and feel more rooted."

A great trick when looking for these more muted, subtle shades is to search specifically within the 'historical' section of your chosen paint retailer. As designer Elizabeth Ryan explains, "These greens usually have a beautiful, classic undertone that complements many other finishes." Not only will this help narrow down what can otherwise be a relatively overwhelming category, but it also ensures you'll skip over any hyper-trendy colors, too.

The finish of your paint will also make a difference. "We recommend moving away from high-gloss surfaces and instead embracing matte finishes that offer a softer, more tactile feel," says Samantha. In general, high-gloss finishes can quickly date your space, sage or otherwise, so a matte paint is typically a safer bet. Once you've got the perfect paint shade sorted, the rest comes down to the materials.

"Pair it with natural materials that bring real texture: timber (oak, cherry, walnut, depending on the tone of green), brass that will patina over time, and stone with movement and warmth rather than a flat white quartz," suggests Fiona. "Keep the hardware understated. And let the sage be one of two or three considered colors in the room rather than the whole story."

If you're hoping to achieve that organic, earthy look, make sure the other materials you use are full of movement and texture. Things like natural marble worktops and wooden kitchen flooring are great additions, as are light, linen features and antiqued metallic finishes.

"Styling sage alongside natural wood grains adds additional warmth, preventing the green from feeling clinical," suggests Samatha. "Pairing the cabinetry with aged brass or antique nickel hardware and stone-inspired worktops creates a grounded, sophisticated look that won't feel 'over-modernized' in a few years."

And, for the final cherry on top, lean into that biophilic effect and decorate your space with some kitchen plants, preferably ones rich with greenery, to complement the shade of your cabinets.

This FLOWERS & PLANTS CO. Begonia Polka Dot Plant in a Concrete Pot from Selfridges would do just the trick.

Stylish Alternatives To Sage

"If you still want green but something less expected, consider deeper forest and almost-black greens," says Fiona. (Image credit: Lauren Caron | Studio Laloc)

If you're looking for something that feels entirely fresh, while still offering the same classic appeal of sage green, there's no shortage of options for you.

Since sage green became popular, there's been a shift towards deeper, richer color palettes, with a renewed appreciation for more intensity in our designs. "Burgundy and deep oxblood are having a real moment, particularly paired with warm timbers," explains Fiona.

Although it may sound intimidating, burgundy kitchens actually have an enveloping warmth that makes them supremely inviting, with an earthiness that offers a similar effect to the popular sage colors. Though for something slightly less intense, Fiona also notes, "Buttery yellows are coming through strongly, too, lovely for spaces that don't get a lot of natural light. Warm terracotta, dusky pink, and clay tones bring real depth and pair beautifully with stone."

Similarly, Elizabeth says, "If someone were over sage green and was looking for a new color recommendation, I would look to 'soft sunset' colors. Light terracottas, gentle yellows, and subtle tangerine tones are all colors that, when paired with elegant marble and classic hardware, will be fresh and set the next set of trends."

Generally speaking, the most popular colors we're seeing in kitchens at the moment revolve around soft, warm neutral tones, otherwise dubbed the 'new neutrals'. These colors offer the same calm elegance you can get from a sage green, with the added benefit of being utterly timeless. For this, think of shades like mushroom, clay, and greige. "These palettes replace the stark, cool grays of previous years with a more nurturing, 'cocooning' atmosphere," says Samantha.

Farrow & Ball French Gray £5.75 / Sample at Farrow & Ball This soothing shade sits right in the middle of gray and green, shifting one way or the other depending on the lighting. Little Greene Sage Green £5.75 / Sample at Little Greene As the name would suggest, this is a true sage green shade, but as part of their Victorian paints collection, there is a pleasingly muted tone to this paint, making it easier on the eye. Lick Green 05: Rome House - Olive Green Paint | Lick X Soho House £2/ Sample at LICK A slightly more modern option, this paint has a deep, olive shade, with warm, golden undertones, making for an earthy, inviting feel.

So, the verdict is in: sage green kitchens are not out of style. At least, not yet. But, if you're looking for a fresher take on the trend, we're not yet over the joyful energy of a matcha green kitchen.

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