The all-white kitchen doesn't have the best rep. Boring, characterless, flat; these are all words that have been used to describe this divisive style. And the criticism isn't totally unwarranted. More often than not, these designs do end up feeling rather lackluster, lacking the depth and complexity we crave in our interiors nowadays.

So, when I come across a design that has managed to take a white kitchen and make it feel special and intriguing, I tend to take notice. And that was certainly the case in this project. Set in what was once a derelict cottage in the small Surrey town of Reigate, designer Sophie Rowell from Côte De Folk set out to create the cozy, bucolic vibe that we expect from a cottage home, with modern touches that reflect the transformation the property had undergone. A little bit traditional, a little bit contemporary, and with a whole lot of character, this room was curated to reflect the home's uniqueness.

The secret to elevating the white kitchen look? Going tonal. By surrounding a purer white cabinet door with a creamier, more yellow neutral for the surrounds, you get an intriguing color combination that adds so much depth without a stark, jarring contrast.

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Sophie's created a white kitchen that is anything but boring. And we've broken down exactly how she did it.

The Inspiration

A linen cafe curtain brings another layer of softness to the space, providing a bistro-like charm. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Design: Côte De Folk)

Despite having built a home and life in Kent, when designer Sarah Pinn stumbled across this abandoned plot in her childhood town of Reigate, the opportunity for a homecoming transformation was too good to turn down. So, to help her bring the rundown cottage into the modern day, she called upon Sophie.

The vision for this modern kitchen was there from the jump. Sophie wanted to design something that felt "timeless but also interesting," explaining, "It needed to sit comfortably between both the traditional and the contemporary aspects of the house."

Working with a relatively petite floor plan, it was also crucial that the design was carefully considered to maximize the space available. Finding the best kitchen layout to achieve this was another key factor, especially with the added trouble of ensuring it worked within the open-plan layout.

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For Sophie, understanding this room as both a part of the wider area and a distinct space in and of itself was a driving force behind the design. "It was really important that the kitchen had a different atmosphere to the rest of the open plan ground floor," she explains, going on to note, "the lounge area, for instance, which has a low ceiling, creating a deliberate hunkering down atmosphere. The kitchen needed to give an atmosphere of energy and functionality, giving the small property as a whole enough dimension and rhythm to avoid feeling constricted."

The Process

In this project, Sophie brought together "Sarah’s eye for using every inch of space and my use of color, texture, and ideas." (Image credit: Chris Snook. Design: Côte De Folk)

Set at the front of the home, this small kitchen immediately greets you upon entrance, adding another layer to consider within the design. "As the kitchen also serves as the entrance to the home, it was important that it immediately felt open, airy, and welcoming," explains Sophie.

And while the large skylight windows provide plenty of natural light, keeping the space feeling as bright as possible, in smaller spaces, it's all too easy to slip into the realm of dinginess, especially in period properties, like this one. To combat this, Sophie and Sarah opted for a light, neutral kitchen color palette.

"The colors were chosen to strike a balance between calmness and energy," describes Sophie. Not just an aesthetic decision, the color of your kitchen cabinets can have major impacts on the feel of your space. And there's so much nuance within this decision, too. With a stark, flat white, your kitchen can feel dull and lifeless, but with a more gentle, warm-toned white paint, like this, it can feel like a breath of fresh air.

But what makes this kitchen truly unique, elevating it far beyond the other white kitchens out there, was the choice to surround each cabinet door with a warmer, softer, butter yellow paint trim.

This idea first occurred to Sophie as a decorative fix to a functional issue they'd been struggling with. "It began with the need to soften the large kitchen cabinet that houses the boiler, which initially felt too dominant in the space," explains Sophie. With nowhere else to place it, they had to find a way to diffuse the visual impact of the imposing cabinet. "Introducing the two-tone allowed us to subtly break up the expanse and make it feel less imposing. That idea then carried through to the rest of the cabinetry, where the two-tone detailing added depth and character, resulting in a kitchen that feels considered and unique," she says.

The subtle contrast in tone between the crisp, white cabinets and the warm, muted yellow border helps to build complexity in this design, keeping it from falling into the classic white kitchen trap of looking too flat and lifeless. While the white base shade brightens the room, "The softer tones help create a sense of ease, so the space feels both relaxing and uplifting as soon as you enter," Sophie explains. Together, it makes for a combination that feels at once uplifting and relaxing.

The bulky boiler cabinet was not the only issue Sophie had to contend with when designing this room, though. As she explains, "There are a lot of different heights to contend with between the front and back elevations. Absorbing all these factors with the kitchen design was a careful balancing act." The unique structure of the cottage is what gives it so much character, but it also makes for a more complicated design process.

To help bring more cohesion, while also maximizing the kitchen storage, Sophie says, "We incorporated a wall of hidden doors with a curve at the far end to reduce the impact of so many access points and provide a bit of drama." Keeping the storage hidden away also allows for a more open, inviting finish, welcoming you into the home with open arms.

The Design

Amongst the neutral surroundings, the red doorframes provide a touch of boldness to the design. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Design: Côte De Folk)

In so many cottages and countryside homes, there seems to be a clear instinct to lean heavily into the rustic, farmhouse kitchen style, filling it up with traditional kitchen features and designs. And while this can look beautiful, it can also feel slightly costume-y. Resisting this urge, Sophie created a beautifully balanced design, pairing elements of contemporary kitchen design with some more classic features.

For the cabinet doors, Sophie used a combination of minimalist, flat sheets and more traditional, shaker-style cabinets, united by their shared painted finish. Instead of looking disjointed, this mixture allows the kitchen to exist outside of the boundaries of distinct styles. It's neither purely classic nor purely traditional; it's somewhere in between.

Because the cottage setting is inherently warm and rustic, there was more freedom for Sophie to play around with some more modern, industrial finishes. A perfect example of this is the uber-cool stainless steel kitchen backsplash. A common feature in professional chef kitchens, stainless steel often runs the risk of making your home feel too austere or cold. However, in this setting, it provides a refreshing contrast, uplifting and modernizing the space.

This choice, Sophie explains, was inspired by the work of Beata Heuman, "Particularly a New York project where she used a similarly simple, understated splashback," Sophie tells me, adding, "In this kitchen, it brings a clean reflective quality, adding a layer of contrast against the more traditional elements."

For the kitchen worktops, Sophie opted for granite, explaining, "It's timeless and effortless to live with. We worked really hard to make sure the house looked beautiful, but just as important was the ease of maintaining and living within it."

Shop the Look

For more white kitchen alternatives, these colors, recommended by interior designers, bring the same, just better.

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