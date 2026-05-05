To me, the 2026 Met Gala red carpet felt like the opening night of an avant-garde exhibition. The theme, “Fashion Is Art,” set a tone where every designer became the artist and every guest, the artwork. This year’s concept has invited interpretations that intertwine fashion and storytelling; the museum steps once again, turning into an exhibition of creativity.

Designers translated the theme into wearable masterpieces — silhouettes replaced sculptures, textures and materials became their brushstrokes; the red carpet became a gallery without walls. And as much as the dresses looked like pieces of art, I couldn't help but start to see them as architectural forms, too, reflecting modern interior design trends in how they used color, texture, and shape.

The theme, developed by Andrew Bolton, intended to 'explore the relationship between clothing and the body beneath.' But what about the space around it? Here's how I'd reimagine the best Met Gala looks into interior trends.

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1. Sour Green

Proof that the "sour green" trend is bigger than ever, our favorite 'it' girl wore it to the Met Gala and looked gorgeous. (Image credit: Muuto Design / Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

This year's Met Gala may have been dominated by darker, dramatic tones, but there was one vivid color in particular that electrified the evening. Alexa Chung refreshed the carpet, drenched in an acidic chartreuse Dior dress by Jonathan Anderson, that drifted behind her as she took the stairs. Adorned with a singular lily, the look referenced Monet's garden and Dior’s 2026 showcase in the Tuileries Garden.

Her celebration of chartreuse embodies the growing interior 'sour green' interior trend. The daring shade is being embraced in contemporary interiors on glossy cabinetry and statement walls to energize spaces. Just like on the Met Gala carpet, the color injects a sense of sophisticated vitality into interiors. Too afraid to embrace an all-over drench? Opt instead for smaller accents that will jolt a space with energy.

2. Dramatic Drapery

A masterclass in dramatic drapery, Kendall Jenner's dress channelled a modern-day Greek goddess. (Image credit: Future / Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

A modern-day goddess, Kendall Jenner arrived at the Met Gala in Zac Posen for GapStudio and embodied sculptural, windswept fluidity. Reminiscent of an ancient statue, her look channeled the Winged Victory of Samothrace, a statue that can be seen today in the Louvre.

In terms of interior, it nods straight towards the dramatic drapery trend we've been seeing more of lately — where textiles have taken on an almost architectural role in rooms. Her cotton-viscose blend gown cascades and ripples in the same way a heavy curtain pools and frames a window in a grand room, developing depth and emotion. It's moody, dramatic, yet gentle and romantic.

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3. Gothic Romance

Zoe Kravitz's moody lace Saint Laurent dress created a gothic yet romantic look. (Image credit: Ori Harpaz. Design: Jessica Schuster / Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Adorned in a black dyed lace Saint Laurent gown, Zoe Kravitz looked utterly romantically gothic. A contemporary take on a Victorian silhouette, her dress was accompanied by Jessica McCormack jewellery, including medallion eye earrings in hammered gold that produced a moody and sophistically minimalistic look.

And much like her dress, interiors inspired by a similar gothic-leaning romantic minimalism create powerful atmospheric statements through a combination of mood, texture, and depth, not just ornamentation. Combining heavier materials such as aged wood, stone, velvet, and intricate lace adds drama to a space, while envisaging them through a more minimalist lens helps it to feel more modern.

4. Metallic Fringe

Teyana Taylor’s chrome fringe gown indicated that for 2026, chrome is cooler than ever. (Image credit: Cricket Saleh. Design: Amelda Wilde Interior Design / Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Image)

In a constant explosion of motion, Teyana Taylor’s Tom Ford fringed gown was absolutely dazzling. Reflecting and refracting light in a celestial chrome, she shimmered as she strutted up the stairs.

Much like polished chrome furniture and mirrored metallics, the gown plays with its surrounding environment. Taylor’s glamorous look combines nostalgia and futurism in the same way that chrome trends play with this contrast in interiors.

Similarly, the playfulness of fringed details was hard to ignore, as she shimmied down the carpet. The decorative detail adds movement to a room, and it's no wonder fringed furniture is trending right now as we all seek to add more 'play' into our spaces.

Lorenza Bozzoli Couture Sparkle Light Blue Pouf With Light Blue and Silver Fringe £1,465 at artemest.com

5. High Contrast

Hailey Bieber's look was a strong take on this year's theme and also excellent interior inspiration. (Image credit: DePasquale Maffini / Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Hailey Bieber’s Saint Laurent dress produced one of the most striking interpretations of the 2026 theme and played with razor-sharp contrast. A 24k opulent gold bodice against a deep blue chiffon delivered a powerful juxtaposition combining deep tones against polished metal. The dress balanced softness and hardness, classical form, and the modern all in one look.

In interiors, we're also seeing spaces move away from the one-tone drenched aesthetic, with designers favoring high contrast rooms instead. Layering tones and textures that are opposed creates drama and depth — the gold against blue provides a friction that resembles the same contrast of dark stone against reflective materials, or light against shadow. Just like it does with the dress, this clashing helps create structure.

Dusk Contrast Edge Tufted Sofa Cushion Cover £25 at Dusk.com



This year's Met Gala has proved to me that more than ever, in 2026, fashion and interiors are more linked than ever. But if you need any more convincing, take the time to discover how many fashion brands have home collections.

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