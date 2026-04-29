When I first saw this colorful home cinema, it wasn't the cleverly concealed screen or massive mint-blue sofa that caught my attention (though both are feasts for the eyes). No — it was the soft wall of pale pink sheer curtains covering the brick wall behind the sofa. What an interesting design choice, I thought.

Speaking with the designers, I discovered that the decision to decorate with sheer curtains was about preserving the heritage-listed brick wall while transforming the room's atmosphere. "The pink tone was carefully chosen as part of a color palette in response to the client’s admiration for Wes Anderson, whose distinctive style often balances nostalgia with playfulness," interior designer Sophie van Winden, co-founder of Owl Design, adds.

And, even better, I've found a way to get the look in your home for as little as £15. IKEA's STENFRÖ Sheer Curtains come in a very similar soft pink (as well as six other colors, including green, turquoise, and dark blue), and while most would think to style them on your windows, as this space proves, there are so many more possibilities.

IKEA STENFRÖ Sheer Curtains $24.99 at IKEA In front of a window, these cotton-candy-colored sheer curtains soften light and the feeling in your space, without adding too much visual weight. While most opt for white sheers, choosing a decorating with a subtle pastel color like this will have a warmer effect in the space. Made from recycled polyester, these sheer curtains can be washed without worry of losing any color. Plus, each curtain is 250cm high and 145cm wide, meaning it'll drape neatly on most windows.





Placed under a skylight, the wavy pleats and sheer fabric add luminosity to the room. (Image credit: Felix Speller. Design: Owl Design)

This home cinema room is located in a listed mid-century property, which became the starting point of Owl Design co-founders Sophie van Winden and Simone Gordon's plans. "Preserving the integrity and visibility of the original brickwork felt important," Sophie explains. "Rather than concealing it, the curtain was introduced as a soft, permeable layer that allows the texture and history of the bricks to remain visible beneath."

The pink hue wasn't a whim, either. "It was adds a subtle theatricality — again echoing the influence of Wes Anderson — while the translucency maintains a dialogue with the brick behind, creating depth and a layered, almost cinematic backdrop." The result, she says, lets "the space honour its architectural past while introducing a contemporary, expressive element that feels intentional rather than purely decorative."

And it does more than look the part. "The curtain transforms the room both visually and functionally," she adds. "Acoustically, the fabric helps soften sound, making it far more suitable for film viewing without compromising the character of the space. Visually, it brings warmth and cohesion, shifting the room from a daytime playroom into a more immersive, atmospheric cinema setting."

Sophie van Winden Interior Designer Sophie van Winden is an interior designer who co-founded Owl Design with Simone Gordon in 2014. The London-based studio is known for its use of uplifting colors and patterns.

"Visually, it brings warmth and cohesion, shifting the room from a daytime playroom into a more immersive, atmospheric cinema setting," says Sophie. (Image credit: Felix Speller Design: Owl Design)

It's clear that decoratively, drapes can do so much more than just cover your windows. They can be used to subtly divide spaces in open-plan layouts and even replace doors, while adding curtains behind your bed introduces the sort of softness you want in a sleep space.

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And if you're not using them to block out light, sheer curtains add an ethereal feel, while ensuring sightlines aren't completely blocked, which means less visual weight and unwanted bulk or heaviness in your space.

Plus, IKEA's style is so affordable, and if a pretty pink isn't right for your space, there are three other colors (see below), as well as more neutral shades, including beige, white, and gray.

IKEA STENFRÖ Sheer Curtains in Dark Blue/with Heading Tape £15 at ikea.com The dark blue curtains feel bold, but when you're getting cozy in your living or cinema room, why wouldn't you desire an essence of nighttime cast across your walls? IKEA STENFRÖ Sheer Curtains in Green/with Heading Tape £15 at ikea.com Green will never go out of style, and if you're looking to bring a bit of the outdoors inside, why not consider a wall of soft green with these sheer curtains? Just add plants. IKEA STENFRÖ Sheer Curtains in Turquoise/with Heading Tape £15 at ikea.com Second to the pink, this turquoise blue is my favorite; this shade is neither dull nor overpowering, it's a perfect middle ground for a cool wall drape or room divider.

Now that you've thought about switching up the way you decorate your walls, why not consider other interesting things to hang on your walls instead of art? The options are endless.

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