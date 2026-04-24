When shopping for curtains, it's really easy to reach for a solid color or plain sheer. It's something that will harmonize with the room, sit beautifully in the background, and feel timeless. Unfortunately, though, that means patterned curtains are typically a completely underutilized component of contemporary design, when in reality, they can — and should — be the focal point of a well-designed space.

Introducing a subtle print or even a bold patterned accent to your window treatment ideas, especially in neutral rooms or spaces with a tonal color scheme, helps tie the space together. Depending on your intention, patterned curtains can echo the colors of a space, add a visual pop, or add a dynamic layer.

Not sure how to make this curtain trend work in your interior? Below are some spaces that use patterned curtains to elevate the overall design, and a few tips from designers on how to style this thoughtful finishing touch.

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This patterned Roman blind makes this color-drenched space feel more dynamic. (Image credit: Paul Whitbread. Design: Anna Haines)

"I really love introducing patterns in my curtain fabrics," shares interior designer Anna Haines. "It brings a depth and a layered look to a space."

It might seem like a simple idea in hindsight, but it's a choice that can feel intimidating initially. Where solid colors feel like the safe, obvious choice, a patterned fabric on your curtains can instantly feel more playful and make your scheme feel bolder, braver, and a little more confident overall.

Anna Haines Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Anna Haines is a UK-based designer, bringing a warm and personal approach to interior design, with her studio focusing on a small number of projects at a time so that each one can benefit from her close involvement and creative direction. Anna Haines Design is marked by a layered and elegant style that combines a classical sensibility with true comfort and practicality.

Here, the patterned curtains help create a fully realized color scheme while also providing a more pigmented use of color. (Image credit: Carina Aldebert. Design:)

"Patterned curtains bring personality and movement to a room, often feeling more expressive and curated than plain fabric," explains Design Lab by Livingetc stylist, Iokasti Sotirakopoulou.

But it's all in how you hang your curtains. Choosing the right colors, print, scale, and motifs will help patterned curtains feel elevated rather than busy. Think gingham, stripes, or even a classic plaid. "These smaller, more classic prints are timeless and super versatile. You really can't go wrong with them," says Anna Haines.

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That said, because curtains require such a generous amount of fabric, they're a great opportunity to consider larger-scale prints that might feel overwhelming elsewhere. Plus you don't need to invest quite as much as you would for, say, a patterned sofa. So it pays to be brave.

Polka dots can be a rather strong pattern, but in these curtains, it feels like a natural, yet interesting part of the design scheme. (Image credit: Ngoc Minh Ngo. Design: Avery Cox)

But patterned curtains are also a good excuse to go for something bolder or custom. As for where to buy your curtains, "Both Jean Monro and Susan Deliss produce beautiful hand-blocked and woven patterns that work particularly well, adding a real sense of drama to a room," Anna says.

And when styling, remember to consider the rest of the room. "I like to use them as a starting point for the wider scheme by pulling one color from the print and repeating it through cushions, lampshades, or accessories," says Iokasti.

From there, you can try 'clashing' patterns, whether that's stripes, florals, or geometric designs. "The key is to vary the scale of the prints and keep a common color thread so the room feels layered and intentional," adds Iokasti.

The pattern in this curtain is busier, but it helps lighten the dark color scheme by spreading the off-white color to a visually higher plane. (Image credit: Dan Hearne. Design: Anna Møller)

The print on these sheers makes a statement of the back window. (Image credit: Maddux Creative)

Plus, patterned curtains don't always have to mean thick, bold, chintzy fabrics either. Decorating with sheer curtains that have very subtle prints can be just as effective in elevating a room.

When drawn, a pattern woven into a sheer curtain creates an artwork-like effect on a window without overtaking the design of the rest of the room.

Decorating with patterns has the stigma of being outdated, but when done right, it most definitely has its place in contemporary design. These rooms and styling methods prove that patterned curtains can elevate your room in a way that sticking to plain ones can't always achieve. Perhaps this is your sign to try a little pattern sprinkling in your space.

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