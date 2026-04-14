20 Small Things That Will Make Your Home Feel More Designer-y, Instantly

There’s a quiet shift happening in how we design our homes, and it’s less about big statements and more about the everyday pieces that live out in the open. The objects you reach for without thinking are the ones that shape how a space actually feels. I always come back to the idea of building a home through layers, and those layers come from details that feel personal.

When you start swapping the basics for pieces from elevated home decor brands with better shape, richer color, or a bit more presence, everything changes. Even when you look at the kitchens that really stand out right now, it’s not just the architecture. It’s the objects. Sculptural fruit bowls, colored glassware, unexpected trays. Those are the pieces that make a kitchen feel designed rather than just functional.

This kitchen is full of character, with unique objects that add personality and a collected feel. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Yasmine Saleh Ghoniem)

That same thinking carries through the whole home. Salt and pepper grinders that feel like small sculptures, glassware with subtle color, a fruit bowl that anchors the island, utensils that feel tactile and intentional, vases that stand on their own even without flowers, trays with a high gloss finish that sharpen a surface. Candles and holders that bring in form and mood, a soap dispenser that actually adds to the sink rather than disappearing into it, bookends that double as objects, coasters with texture, storage that hides clutter but still contributes visually.

And then there is the coffee table, where everything comes together. The right combination of objects can completely shift the mood of a living room. If you are unsure how to layer those final details, this guide on how to style a coffee table is always where I point people because it actually works in real homes.

What I always say is this, it is not about buying more, it is about upgrading what is already there, something that is explored beautifully in how to make your home feel new without buying anything. If something is always out, it should earn its place. That is how a space starts to feel more layered, more expressive, and ultimately more like yours.

And if you want help finding those pieces, that is exactly what we do at Design Lab by Livingetc, sourcing the details that quietly transform a space. For more edits like this, and the pieces I genuinely think are worth bringing into your home, sign up to the newsletter and stay ahead of what actually feels right.

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