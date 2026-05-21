Some patios and terraces just work: the materials and tones, the layouts and proportions, the furniture and finishes — it all just flows, looks effortlessly stylish, and feels sumptuous to hang out in.

It's not by accident. Behind the scenes, much thought and planning have gone into the design of these outdoor spaces to make them feel so elegant and expensive. So what is the formula?

Obviously, big budgets can play a part, but there are some key aspects we can all heed to make a patio scheme look more expensive.

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We've asked some of our favorite landscape and garden designers for pointers on creating a premium patio.

1. The Type of Stone or Tile and Its Layout

A premium feel can be achieved with paving when thought is given to subtle variations in the layout. (Image credit: Ca'Pietra)

As soon as the patio size and location have been decided, one of the biggest factors in how luxurious an outdoor scheme looks is the material beneath your feet. Natural stone, particularly if it's locally sourced, tends to blend beautifully with the landscape, while slabs or tiles can offer a stylish look at a lower cost.

"The choice of paving is fundamental to achieving a luxurious look, as it sets the tone for the entire space.," says garden designer, Lilly-Joan Richardson. "The material you choose, and how it is laid, determines whether the space feels calm, curated, or visually restless."

Landscape designer, Harry Holding loves to use local stone. "York, Purbeck, Pennant, Cotswold - instantly look more expensive than imported sandstone or porcelain because it relates to the architecture and the landscape around it," says Harry. "Reclaimed stone can often be found and creates a completely different character."

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If real stone isn't an option, there are other techniques to make a patio feel premium. Whatever hardscaping materials you opt for - whether a single material or a combination of different paving formats—such as large slabs paired with smaller setts or stackers—Lilly-Joan believes the key is to be intentional.

"Larger slabs bring a sense of openness and calm, especially when laid in a clean stretcher bond with tight joints, while smaller elements can be used to add detail and interest," she says. "The balance between simplicity and thoughtful variation is what elevates the design, ensuring the paving feels considered, cohesive, and effortlessly luxurious."

These large limestone slabs from B&Q have a refined slate-blue color and subtle tonal variation, so would be a smart option.

If you're not intending to replace your patio entirely, replacing broken tiles, sealing joints and giving a grubby surface a good jet wash can vastly improve its appearance.

Lilly-Joan Richardson Social Links Navigation Garden and landscape designer Trained in Germany and London, Lilly-Joan Richardson has over twenty years’ experience creating refined and beautifully detailed outdoor spaces with trusted collaborators.

Harry Holding Social Links Navigation Garden and landscape designer Award-winning garden designer, Harry Holding, and his team develop strong designs that use local, sustainable materials and innovative planting schemes to create bold, immersive, and enchanting spaces, which are long-lasting, low-input, and give back to both people and nature.

2. Materials That Work Together and Don't Dominate

Harmony in the materials and a good balance of planting elevate this patio. (Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

Taking the same time and effort to put a patio together as you would an interior scheme will pay off in the results and those subtle hints that signal sophistication. This means considering how the sizes, shapes, colors, tones, and textures of the different materials and elements will work together, from your façades, privacy fencing, and furniture to your paving and planting.

"Cohesion is what transforms a patio from simply 'nice' to truly stunning," says Lilly-Joan. "Materials should relate to one another in tone and texture. For example, the warmth of timber furniture can echo subtle undertones in the paving, while planters and textiles can pick up complementary hues.

Lilly-Joan suggests avoiding too many competing finishes. "Aim for a limited palette," she says. "When every element feels like part of the same story, the result is effortlessly elegant."

Part of this cohesion is a good balance between the hardscape and softscape (ie. good patio size vs planting). The living elements play a major part in the success of a scheme.

Harry likes to leave gaps in the hardscape for groundcover plants or herbs such as creeping thyme, Corsican mint, or chamomile that release scent underfoot. "You could also edge a patio with generous beds, rather than a tight strip of plants," says Harry. "And bring scented plants, small trees or a wall-trained fig close to seating."

This creeping thyme from Crocus will form an evergreen mat with pretty white flowers, while the chamomile, also from Crocus, is covered with tiny daisy-like flowers. Both will add charm to patios, pathways, borders or herb gardens and have culinary uses and medicinal properties.

3. Furniture That Fits

Furniture in the right proportions makes a patio feel refined rather than cramped or bare. (Image credit: Lilly-Joan Richardson)

Once the patio flooring and hardscape materials have been selected, you can build up from there with your outdoor furniture choices. Here, size and scale are as important as shape, color and style. The latest designer sofa won't enhance your scheme if it's too small – or too large – for the space.

Take careful measurements and map out the footprint of each piece of furniture on the floor before you buy, so you can gauge how it fits. A perfectly-sized mid-range item will look better than an out of proportion high-end piece.

"Furniture plays a defining role in how luxurious a patio feels," says Lilly-Joan. "Pieces should look like they belong exactly where they are—neither too small nor overcrowded.

Generous, seating with deep cushions creates a relaxed yet chic atmosphere. Natural materials like wood add warmth, especially when paired with soft, neutral upholstery. "The key is balance: modern lines combined with comfort," says Lilly-Joan. "When furniture feels substantial and thoughtfully proportioned, it signals quality without shouting for attention."

This Porthallow two-seater outdoor sofa from Garden Trading is also available as a three-seater, a corner model or complete set with two occasional chairs. In a small space this Oxley outdoor coffee table from Soho house could work well.

4. Big, Bold Pots Rather Than Lots of Small Ones

Huge pots with multi-stem trees give this patio gravitas. (Image credit: Lilly-Joan Richardson)

Just as lots of little ornaments look cluttered and messy in a modern interior design scheme, so it is with lots of small plant pots on a patio. This doesn't mean scaling back on the planting, just opting for large planters and layers of foliage at different heights.

"A few large, statement planters will always feel more sophisticated than a scattering of smaller pots," says Lilly-Joan. "Oversized pots anchor the space and give planting schemes a sense of structure.

Using multi-stem trees adds height and architectural interest, while underplanting with trailing greenery softens the edges and creates a layered, lush effect. "This approach reduces visual clutter and allows each element to stand out and creates a more curated aesthetic," says Lilly-Joan.

Harry agrees and adds that a single substantial pot does more than five medium ones. "Hand-thrown clay vessels are an investment — you can take them with you when you move, and they improve with age," he says. "Planting just one with a small multi-stem crab apple like Malus ‘Evereste’ will give your patio blossom, fruit, and winter structure."

This gorgeous Ubley planter from Garden Trading is made from terracotta and has generous proportions.

5. Subtle Luxurious Lighting

Forget cheap string lighting, and go for a stylish wall sconce teamed with portable lamps and solar stake lights for a sophisticated after-dark glow. (Image credit: Lilly-Joan Richardson Garden & Landscape Design)

Outdoor lighting plays an integral part in a polished patio scheme. It only becomes obvious once it's dark, but the ability to subtly illuminate your outside space with sturdy wall sconces, stylish portable table lamps, or solar stake lights, once the sun goes down, makes it feel elegant and inviting.

"In the evening, subtle, well-placed lighting transforms the space, adding depth and atmosphere," says Lilly-Joan. "Soft uplighting on trees, gentle washes along walls, and warm-toned glows that highlight texture add illumination without overwhelming the space. The aim is mood, not brightness."

Warm-toned lighting enhances natural materials and creates a subtle glow that feels refined. "When done well, lighting turns a patio into an evening destination, inviting, warm and quietly dramatic."

The Orford long exterior light from Pooky oozes elegance, while this Bell portable lamp from Tom Dixon has a warm copper finish and a 9-hour battery life, so you can keep the party going.

Whatever the size or scale of your patio ideas, or the colors and styles you are drawn to, by following the advice outlined by our experts above, you can create an outdoor space that gives high-end energy, with or without the big budget.