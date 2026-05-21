12 Stylish Things Every Good Utility Room Should Have in It — It'll Make Doing Laundry Much More Fun (and Easy on the Eyes)

I found only the most chic accessories to make your reset weekend go by a little easier

Amiya Baratan's avatar
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A colorful grid of laundry room accessories including a steamer, a fabric shaver, laundry baskets, a detergent bottle, and storage bottles
Once you stock your laundry room with these items, you won't put the task off as much anymore.
(Image credit: Steamery, Zara Home, Broste Copenhagen, Westwing, Ashley & Co)

I believe that a truly well-designed home is one that can confidently flaunt all of its spaces. Even the typically overlooked utility room. So, I found 12 stylish things that every laundry room needs — and every single item makes sense for the space.

These utility room ideas will make even the most ferociously laundry-averse people take a little joy in this otherwise mundane aspect of adulting. I'm talking beautiful laundry baskets, design detergents, good-looking storage, and more.

So, without further ado, here's everything your utility room is missing out on, for a truly aesthetic space.

Another space that's often cluttered with less-than-pretty items is the tidying closet. So, this roundup of beautiful cleaning tools will save you from hiding it all away.

And for more design inspiration to make every frame of your home stylish, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.

Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.