I believe that a truly well-designed home is one that can confidently flaunt all of its spaces. Even the typically overlooked utility room. So, I found 12 stylish things that every laundry room needs — and every single item makes sense for the space.

These utility room ideas will make even the most ferociously laundry-averse people take a little joy in this otherwise mundane aspect of adulting. I'm talking beautiful laundry baskets, design detergents, good-looking storage, and more.

So, without further ado, here's everything your utility room is missing out on, for a truly aesthetic space.

Another space that's often cluttered with less-than-pretty items is the tidying closet. So, this roundup of beautiful cleaning tools will save you from hiding it all away.

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