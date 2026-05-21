12 Stylish Things Every Good Utility Room Should Have in It — It'll Make Doing Laundry Much More Fun (and Easy on the Eyes)
I found only the most chic accessories to make your reset weekend go by a little easier
I believe that a truly well-designed home is one that can confidently flaunt all of its spaces. Even the typically overlooked utility room. So, I found 12 stylish things that every laundry room needs — and every single item makes sense for the space.
These utility room ideas will make even the most ferociously laundry-averse people take a little joy in this otherwise mundane aspect of adulting. I'm talking beautiful laundry baskets, design detergents, good-looking storage, and more.
So, without further ado, here's everything your utility room is missing out on, for a truly aesthetic space.
When it comes to functional brands I have a crush on, Steamery is right up there. It has taken the humble steamer and turned it into a total design moment. This baby blue color is my current favorite for spring resets.
Stylish drying rack ideas are hard to come by. But if you want something sturdy that slips into the background, this Eclipse Steel and Fabric Clothes Airer from Joseph Joseph is a sleek choice. And if you live in a studio, like me, then you can simply turn the airer over to conceal your drying laundry.
Courtney Cox's Homecourt laundry line is a thoughtfully curated collection that includes this set of wool dryer balls. It softens fabrics, reduces creasing, and gently perfumes your garments when infused with some Laundry Fragrance Oil.
I was today years old when I discovered that washing machines can look good. Case in point, this cream version from Montpellier. It's a minimalist design dream that will make even a small laundry room work hard.
Another space that's often cluttered with less-than-pretty items is the tidying closet. So, this roundup of beautiful cleaning tools will save you from hiding it all away.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.