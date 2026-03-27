Even if the cool winds tell you otherwise, winter has finally drawn to a close. And now, it’s time to reset your home for spring. I’m talking making a plan, polishing off your spring clean, zoning your storage, decluttering what's long needed a way out of your home.

And then there are slightly more fun aspects like lightening your interior palette through spring decor ideas, flooding your home with lots of sun (fingers crossed) and fresh air, getting your al fresco zones all ready for outdoor hosting, and finishing it all off with a touch of seasonal fragrance and blossoming foliage.

So, here's a deeper look into how I'm resetting my home for spring and some expert tips on how you should, too.

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1. Set Up a Reset Plan

Planning your spring reset down to the fine details will make the overhaul a breeze. (Image credit: Adam Scott Images. Design: Turner Architects)

First things first, you've got to have a plan. And this is not just my type A, Virgo personality talking. Whether you're simply planning a Sunday reset or you're undertaking a total seasonal refresh like this, you need a plan of action.

So, let your first call of action be to dust off a planner you've long held onto or treat yourself to a fresh notebook to make a detailed list of things you need to do. Many of which I'll get into below.

I find that making a physical (or digital) note of my spring reset checklist holds me accountable and sets out a clear timeline to get everything done, so I can enjoy my rent and feel the season's warmth in full swing.

Papier Starry Ikat Planner £30 at Papier Size: A5 Papier is my go-to for planners, and this gold foil-embossed ikat style notebook is my current favorite.

2. Edit Before You Refresh

Decluttering room by room is a great starting point for any reset. (Image credit: Par Bengtsson. Design: Nomita Joshi Interior Design Studio)

Michelle Muller, professional organizer and founder of The Order Edit, tells me that before buying anything new, it's important to declutter your home of anything you no longer use.

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"Many people hold onto items that represent who they want to be rather than who they actually are. Remove or donate items that are not being used. A clean foundation makes every other update more impactful."

Our guide on things to declutter before a spring clean will lend some insight into the hotspots that are overdue for a good sort. From there, you can tackle smaller zones that feel fuller than they should be.

Michelle Muller Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer Michelle Muller is a professional organizer in New York City. With nearly two decades of experience leading customer-obsessed teams in corporate and startup settings, she brings the same attention to detail, efficiency, and problem-solving into organizing homes and home offices. She creates systems that are functional, sustainable, and tailored to meet the way busy people actually live. Michelle's specialties include home order resets, decluttering, preparing for and moving into a new home and more.

3. Complete Your Spring Clean

Finish any leftover spring cleaning tasks before you're in the thick of the season. (Image credit: Ramon Portelli. Design: studio NiCHE)

To reset your living spaces for the season, you need to finish your spring cleaning. It's one of the preliminary steps in this mega reset that can make all the difference to how your home feels.

And since there are so many wonderful New Year's celebrations that fall just before spring begins, you can treat this as the official foray into a new chapter by rendering your home spick and span.

You can either learn how to spring clean like a minimalist, or you can go the anti-minimalist route if you've been decluttering and deep cleaning your home on a regular basis. I recommend stocking up on some handmade cleaning tools and chic cleaning products to assist with your to-do list.

4. Re-Zone Your Storage

Turn your storage blueprint around to make this season move efficiently. (Image credit: Matt Gamble. Design: the Stylesmiths)

"Spring is a great time to reassess where things live. Move frequently used items into accessible zones and relocate anything that’s been creating daily friction," says Michelle.

"Ensure you are labeling your storage boxes to make it easier to find what you need in the future. If you notice something that hasn’t been used in over a year, ask yourself if you are keeping it for a real, tangible moment in the future. If not, consider donating it."

Re-zoning your storage is an essential part of ushering in the new season. This includes storing winter clothes away and bringing some hidden storage ideas to keep your vignettes looking clean and clutter-free. Just remember to use the latter with intention, so you don't harbor any bad habits that hidden storage can have on what you keep.

Castlery Freida Performance Bouclé Ottoman Storage Box £569 at Castlery UK Material: Chalk Bouclé If you need a touch of hidden storage, this ottoman from Castlery is versatile enough to be in fashion throughout the year. Urban Outfitters Arden Vinyl Storage Table £169 at Urban Outfitters (US) Color: Yellow Urban Outfitters' Arden Vinyl Storage Table has been at the top of my wishlist for some time now, and they just launched it in this cheerful yellow. Oliver Bonas Remi Gold Scalloped Drinks Trolley £135 at Oliver Bonas Color: Teal / Gold Standing bar carts are fine for the winter, but with spring calling for indoor/outdoor hosting, a portable version like this is ideal.

5. Lighten Your Interior Palette

Breathable textiles, earthy textures, and a welcoming color palette, please. (Image credit: Erik Bernstein Photo. Design: Jessica Gould)

"For a refreshing spring interior, I recommend using neutral palettes with an emphasis on texture," says Erik Munro, interior designer and founder of Munro. And it can start with something as easy as changing your curtains for spring.

"Simple materials like linen curtains paired with muted tonal colours to keep the space light and clean. This approach is all about creating serene, tactile environments that promote relaxation and mindfulness."

Think spring color palettes, bedroom ideas, and table decor to brighten up your living spaces for the season. Plus, you can also do a quick spring color clean to get rid of any swatches that don't fit the vibe.

Erik Munro Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Erik Munro is the founder of Munro, a multi-disciplinary design studio renowned for its captivating approach to interior design. Specialising in private residential and hospitality interiors, the studio's work spans across local and international projects, with a firm belief that romance lies at the heart of every meticulously crafted space. Hailing from Vancouver Island, Erik's unique journey has allowed him to curate spaces that not only showcase his clients' distinct personalities and lifestyles but also elevate the ordinary moments of life into extraordinary experiences through exceptional design. Munro’s design philosophy centres around the conviction that good design should make life easier and more beautiful, a sentiment reflected in the studio’s commitment to uncovering the inherent beauty within each space.

6. Flood with Fresh Air and Natural Light

Open up your windows and pin back your curtains to let your space breathe again. (Image credit: M&S x Kelly Hoppen)

Evelina Juzėnaitė, principal designer at Planner 5D, tells me that another thing to do when resetting your home for spring is to let more light into the room.

"After a dark winter, you’ll want more sunshine than ever, so be sure to decorate with light curtains or switch to stylish types of blinds," she advises. "And don't forget to ventilate the room frequently with fresh spring air."

Erik also recommends reconfiguring a layout to maximize light and flow, considering features like large windows to blend outside and inside spaces. "Try a material palette, blending natural wood and marble with a soft colour scheme to reflect a mix of rustic charm and elegance," he suggests. "The result is a tranquil, light-filled sanctuary that feels both grand and intimate."

M&S Cotton Linen Blend Sheer Multiway Curtains £49 at Marks and Spencer UK Size: W 168 cm, Drop 183 cm These Cotton Linen Blend Sheer Multiway Curtains from M&S will let the light in comfortably, so you're not shielding your eyes. Blinds2Go Alia Sepia Double Roller Blind £16.60 at Blinds2go UK Style: Recess I love the idea of double blinds, like this set from Blinds2Go, so you can switch between blocking light and softly letting it in with ease. H&M 2-Pack Linen-Blend Curtain Lengths £39.99 at H&M (US) Color: Light Blue H&M has plenty of colors of this 2-Pack Linen-Blend Curtain Lengths, but this baby blue feels just right for spring.

Evelina Juzėnaitė Social Links Navigation Principal Designer Evelina assists a wide community of users to learn interior design and home improvement. She curates the Design School and weekly Design Battles. In addition to that, Evelina also works closely with the products and is up to date to fulfill the users’ needs.

7. Spruce Up Your Outdoor Spaces

Now's the time to prepare your al fresco spaces for outdoor entertaining. (Image credit: Ibrahim Ozunbar. Design: ACARARCH)

"I love to wash all of my outdoor cushions, pillow covers, and throw blankets when resetting my al fresco spaces for spring," says Justine Lafond, CEO and principal designer at Jaunty J Interiors.

"You can also order a few new tablecloths and linen napkins to adorn your outdoor dining space, too. It instantly creates another room in the house where you can read, work, or entertain."

Justine also recommends planting fresh flowers in beds and pots to be scattered on the front and back porch and patio. This is one of the best things you can do to make your front garden more welcoming for the season.

Justine Lafond Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Justine Lafond is the CEO and principal designer of Jaunty J Interiors, a boutique design firm renowned for its specialization in designing custom new-build homes and extensive renovations. From coastal estates to cherished getaways, Justine infuses every project with passion and seasoned expertise. Known for her vibrant energy, unwavering passion, and hands-on approach, she thrives at the crossroads of design and construction. Her work encompasses every detail, from crafting thoughtful floor plans to curating stunning final touches.

8. Bring the Outdoors in Through Fragrance and Foliage

Finish your spring reset off with a flourish of foliage and a spritz of scent. (Image credit: Ollie Tomlinson. Design: Munro)

To me, the best part of a spring reset is that moment when you put in all the finishing touches that take your home to the next level. And true to the nature of the season, this final step is all about foliage and fragrance.

Now, the two can go hand in hand. So, you can bring out some beautiful vases and arrange the best cut flowers for a spring scent. I've got my eye on this Wave Glass Vase from Serax and this Burnt Orange Floral Bouquet from Moyses Stevens.

Or, you can bring in some fragrant flowers to grow in a small apartment if you're looking for a space-conscious solution. And of course, to truly make your home smell like spring, you can finish off with some light seasonal scents.

My personal favorites are this Green Tomato Vine Townhouse Diffuser from Jo Malone London for AM and this Infrared Mango Glass Candle from Paddywax by PM.

FAQs

When Is Spring?

This year, spring officially begins on 20th March and draws to a close on 21st June. So, I recommend resetting your home for spring before March ends so you can spend the rest of this time basking in the warmth of the season.

And of course, a big part of many spring celebrations is Easter. So if you're done resetting your home and looking for inspiration to dress your home for the occasion, then our guide to Easter decor is sure to give you a couple of ideas.

Plus, there are so many Easter decorating rituals from around the world to influence your space, too. And if you're looking for more reset tips and refresh ideas, then our newsletter is the place to be.