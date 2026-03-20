I can say almost objectively that there is no season that carries quite so much promise as spring. It’s both literally and figuratively a signal for new beginnings; a time when winter’s icy chill melts away, the buds reach above the soil, and the evenings start to stretch a little longer. You begin to peel off your layers day by day: first the hefty coat, then the thermals, and, finally, the woollen socks. The fruit and vegetables at the local grocer are swapped out for seasonal alternatives. The air smells sweeter, the doors are flung open, and spring decor ideas become front of mind.

While some of us look to introduce spring color palettes, others will be first in line at the florist, ready to take home the biggest bouquet they can find. The truth is, there are so many ways to spin the new season in your interiors, from full-blown refreshes to subtle tweaks and touch-ups.

Ready your market baskets and virtual shopping carts; I spoke to interior designers and industry experts and pulled together their advice and tips on how best to embrace spring decor ideas in your home. Here's what they said.

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1. Florals

Going for branches over bouquets has a chic effect, says Shona McElroy of Smac Studio. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Smac Studio.)

Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking. I know. It's news to no one that spring is the season when the grass grows greener and flowers bud and bloom. But the inclusion of florals in your interiors doesn't have to be cliché.

"We adore sculptural florals in our homes and offices," says interior designer Shona McElroy, principal at Smac Studio. "They provide something living for the eye to go to, as well as a way to change up the look and feel of the space week to week."

Instead of reaching for a (albeit beautiful) bouquet of roses or peonies, try decorating with flowers in a more impactful way. The branch of a cherry blossom, magnolia, citrus, or cyperus, for example, and steer clear of exacting symmetry. "We tend to choose one large branch type," adds Shona. "I find it looks more natural and chic."

'Tis the season for al fresco dining and extravagant tableware. (Image credit: OKA)

Given that you'll be in the mood to host with your brand-new warm weather energy, updating your tableware is an essential seasonal task. While my parents (and grandparents, great-grandparents) would have proudly brought out their barely-used silverware and fancy glasses for such an occasion, I think it pays to have an everyday set you'll use on rotation each year. Swap out a moody-hued linen tablecloth and chunky wine glasses with light-toned earthenware and a fresh set of napkins, presented in gorgeous rings.

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OKA co-founder and creative director, Sue Jones, says this year is all about produce-inspired shapes and soft hues found in nature. "I'm delighted to see that fruit and vegetable-inspired homewares are making a real comeback, and love to layer them into my tablescape, whether it's a celery jug, radish dish, or pomegranate salad bowl — the more the better," she says. "Soft greens and yellows are one of my go-to palettes, and I like to add a few floral motifs to echo the surroundings in nature."

She also recommends adding lots of soft, glowy light when planning an early supper. "Think layered candlesticks of varying heights alongside one or two wireless lamps to create a warm, inviting table at dusk," she adds.

3. Earthy Colors and Lived-In Materials

Pair powder blues with warm browns, orange and timber for a fresh, earthy look perfect for spring. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale.)

While winter calls for deep, dark greens and bold burgundies, the newfound lightness that comes with spring calls for a new palette, and one that should embrace both color and material, says interior designer Greg Natale.

"One of the design trends we are seeing for spring in 2026 is organic materials, like burlwood, brass, iron, and travertine," he says. "They are luxurious, but have a lived-in, rustic quality. In terms of color, look to sage and powder blue, with warm tones like orange and timber as a color pairing. Fresh, but still earthy."

Greg Natale Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Based in Australia, Greg Natale is known for creating innovative and thoughtfully personalized, curated interiors. Materiality, color, and pattern sit at the fore of his spaces, which bridge classic and contemporary with ease.

4. Swap Blankets for Throws

While winter calls for a heavier treatment, spring marks the beginning of lighter fabrics like linen. (Image credit: Nomad Developments)

There's nothing quite like snuggling up under a heavy woollen blanket in winter's cold, dark months, but spring's higher temperatures don't warrant the same ritual.

Wash, dry, and carefully store your winter blankets and replace them with lighter cotton or linen throws. I love throws as a cover-up option, especially on cooler nights. And who am I kidding? I'll take any excuse to refresh my linen cupboard with some new picks.

Founder and CEO of Nomad Designs, Jack Simpson, says keeping things neutral creates a space that evolves with the seasons. "We favor a lighter linen blend, which provides essential texture to the room as well as a gentle layer of warmth on the crisper spring mornings," he says. "We will often complement the interior styling by adding simple patterns, such as an earthy green stripe in a bench nook or a more delicate chevron throw draped over the arm of a sofa in the main living space."

Jack Simpson Social Links Navigation Founder and CEO of Nomad Developments Known for creating chic and sophisticated interiors that play within the boundaries of classic neutrals, Jack Simpson favours refined design that stands the test of time. Based out of London, Jack's studio, Nomad Developments, elevate spaces through subtle, refined changes that honour architectural rigour.

5. Swap Big Lights for Lamps

A plug-in wall light adds versatility to a space, without having to add any wiring. (Image credit: Veronica Rodriguez. Design: Interior Fox.)

Step away from the light switch! Winter's dark days are officially behind us, and with them the need to resort to blaring overhead lights. Instead, flick over to table, wall, and floor lamps. They're great overhead lighting alternatives that are softer, dimmer, and more flattering for any interior, and really all you need with the brighter and warmer spring light spilling in.

If you want to hit the refresh button hard and you have the budget for it, you can even swap out your lampshades to give your spaces an aesthetic lift.

Hot tip: Those unable to add wall or ceiling lights can opt instead for a rechargeable wall light. It's an easy way to add more lighting without having to hire an electrician.

6. Style with Produce

When it comes to styling with spring produce, think beyond apples and pears and branch out to vegetables, bread, and even eggs. (Image credit: Kensington Leverne. Design: Nomad Developments.)

This is where the aforementioned market basket comes into play. Plan a trip to the grocer, gather your supplies — big loaves of sourdough, bouquets of leafy greens and fluffy herbs, stone fruit, asparagus, strawberries, and even eggs (carefully, obviously) — and get styling.

A bowl of cherry truss tomatoes, a jug with herbs spilling over, an open wicker basket with an array of just-bought fresh produce, or classic citrus in a bowl, there's really no wrong way to go about it.

The added bonus is that you'll have a very well-stocked kitchen to make all of those spring meals we just spoke about you hosting. Birds, meet stone.

7. Invest in Vases

Once you have the classics, expand your vase collection to more sculptural, artful forms for a year-round display. (Image credit: Far Studio)

Aside from being the mark of a mature adult (I think, anyway), an extensive and varied vase collection is one of the easiest ways to change up your interiors seasonally — or even day-by-day.

While you will, of course, need a vessel to house your spring bouquets, having an array of beautiful vases ready to go means you always have a way to style any vignette that may arise, flowers or not.

Aim to have a selection of different materials and shapes in your library — glass, ceramic, urn, bud, pitcher — and get your foundational classics in order before branching out to more artful forms.

8. Hang the Sheers

Spring's longer days and leafy vistas mean it's worth saying bye bye to block-out curtains and hello to sheers. (Image credit: Rebecca Hughes)

While winter may have proved too chilly for anything less than a heavy, block-out curtain, spring's warmer temperatures mean we can pull back the heavy drapes and change our coverings this season to sheers.

Ideal for maintaining privacy while allowing for light and a gentle breeze, decorating with sheers is the go-to as we head into the year's typically sunnier months. Bonus points if you have a view of greenery!

If you've already installed single-layered window furnishings, fear not. It's simple and inexpensive to add a second layer using a double curtain rod in front or behind your existing curtains.

9. Spring Declutter

Decluttered does not equal drab. A well-kept space can still pack a personality punch. (Image credit: Anne McDonald)

Creating a decluttering schedule is a time-worn technique that deserves a place in this list of spring-inspired ideas. Ring in the new season by storing and swapping heavy bedding, vacuuming and dusting those often-neglected spaces, and replacing any plants in your indoor garden that have fallen victim to winter's cold days.

It's important to note, however, that decluttering does not equal creating a space that is void of personality altogether. Leave out your favorite platter on display, re-stack your coffee table books, and restyle your favourite vignettes.

10. Change Up the Scent

Shelve the woody undertones and bring out a scent that's lighter, fresher and fitting for spring. (Image credit: Trudon)

One of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to switch up the seasonal feel of your interiors is with scent. A candle, a room spray, a diffuser; whatever your weapon of choice, it's time to pop away anything with woody or smoky undertones in favor of scents with lighter, more delicate notes.

"If you've been scenting your home with woody, spicy, and resinous scents through winter, spring is the best time for (pardon the cliché!) florals. But also citrus, herbs, mint, and even musks," says Libertine Parfumerie's Agence de Parfum National Training Manager, Ethan Archer, who recommends Trudon's Abd El Kader or Tuileries.

"If you want something genuinely surprising for spring, then green and herbal home fragrances are what you should look for — Carrière Frères' Tomato Candle or Spearmint Diffuser are both perfect as the weather warms up," he adds.

The ways to embrace the new season in your home are endless, but the real work flows to our exteriors, too. For a true spring overhaul, consider refreshing your outdoor furniture sets and giving your curb appeal a boost.

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