A home doesn’t feel expensive because of how much you spend. It’s about how everything comes together. The finishes, the weight of materials, the way light sits in a room, and how intentional everything feels.

There are certain things that instantly shift how a space is perceived. The kinds of pieces highlighted in objects every living room should have to make it look expensive show how even small details can completely change the feel of a room. Color plays a similar role. The palettes explored in most expensive-looking colors in interiors are less about trends and more about how tones interact and create depth. And when you look at things that add value to your home, it becomes clear that what really matters is not excess, but thoughtful upgrades.

It’s something I get asked all the time at Design Lab by Livingetc. How to make a space feel more elevated without a full redesign or a big budget. And honestly, the answer is rarely about buying something completely new. It’s about refining what’s already there. Especially, the quieter details which you don’t immediately clock, but you feel the second you walk in.

So instead of adding more, these are the upgrades I always make. The small swaps that instantly make a space feel more layered and yes, more expensive.

1. Swap harsh overhead lighting for softer, layered light

Most homes rely too heavily on a single overhead light, which flattens the entire room. It makes everything feel a bit clinical, no matter how nice your furniture is.

If I change one thing in a space, it’s always this. I bring in multiple light sources at different heights, with a warmer tone, so the room feels softer and more atmospheric. It’s less about brightness, more about glow.

2. Replace lightweight fabrics with heavier, tactile textures

This is where most spaces fall short. Lightweight cushions, flat throws, fabrics that don’t hold their shape. They make everything feel a bit temporary.

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What I always do instead is introduce fabrics with weight. Textures that drape properly, that you actually want to touch. It instantly makes the room feel more grounded and put together.

3. Upgrade basic hardware to something more tactile

Handles, knobs, hooks. They’re small, but they’re everywhere, and they’re often overlooked. This is one of the easiest upgrades I make, and it always works. Swapping out standard finishes for something with more texture or depth completely changes how a piece of furniture reads.

4. Edit cluttered surfaces for fewer, better objects

Adding more accessories is rarely the answer. In fact, it usually does the opposite. It makes a space feel busy instead of intentional.

What I always focus on is editing. Fewer pieces, but each one with presence. Giving objects space so they actually stand out. That’s what makes a surface feel styled rather than filled.

5. Avoid random finishes, repeat materials with intention

When a space feels slightly off, it’s rarely because there are too many materials. It’s because nothing is connecting. Different woods, different metals, everything working on its own.

I never aim to match everything. That actually flattens a space. What I do instead is repeat materials in a way that feels intentional. A tone of wood that shows up more than once. A metal finish that carries through small details.

That’s what makes a space feel cohesive without looking overly styled. It’s subtle, but it’s one of the things that makes a room read as more expensive.

6. Go tonal instead of high contrast

High contrast can work, but it’s much harder to get right. What I find looks more refined, almost effortlessly, is layering tones within the same color family.

It softens the whole space and removes visual noise, which is often what makes a room feel less put together. It’s a quieter approach, but it always feels more elevated.

It’s never about adding more. It’s about being more intentional with what’s already there. These are the kinds of upgrades I make all the time through Design Lab by Livingetc. The ones that don’t shout, but completely shift how a space feels to live in. If you’re looking to make your home feel more put together without redoing everything, this is exactly where I would start.