The mid-century design era is iconic for many reasons, but especially its color palettes. A celebration of rich earth tones — peachy pinks, mossy greens, and mustard yellows, to name a few — the defining colors of this era feel as stylish now as they did in the last century, adding warmth and a playful feel to rooms.

But knowing how to pull off a mid-century-inspired color palette without overdoing it is key, as taking it too literally can make a room look instantly dated. "Mid-century color palettes can quickly tip into pastiche if you lean on every signature color at once," explains designer Rachel Robinson. "We prefer to pick one strong color, give it real presence in the room, and then surround it with quieter, warmer tones that let the architecture and furniture breathe."

Whether you're drawn to the bold colors that energize mid-century modern homes or prefer the grounding neutrals from this era, below, designers share their tried and tested mid-century color palette formulas to help you.

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1. Sand Tones, Peachy Pink, and a Pop of Blue

While the warm tones ground this scheme, "it’s the addition of brighter accents, particularly blue, that brings energy into the space and stops it from feeling too tonal," explains Laura. (Image credit: Boz Gagovski. Design: Laura Stephens)

This modern kitchen is a celebration of warm colors, each of which reflects a playful mid-century-inspired look. Peachy pink kitchen cabinets inject a sense of fun, while the sand and biscuit tones bring the scheme back down to earth.

"What I love about mid-century palettes is their warmth — they’re grounded in earthy tones, but always have a sense of playfulness," shares London-based designer Laura Stephens.

Alongside the warm tones, contrast is added through decor, most notably in pops of cool blue. "That balance is key to the mid-century look: you want enough depth to anchor the room, but also moments of contrast that keep it feeling fresh and dynamic," Laura explains. "It’s a palette that works particularly well in kitchens because it feels both inviting and lived-in, while still having a clear design identity."

Laura Stephens Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Laura Stephens is a celebrated British interior designer renowned for her vibrant and versatile approach to creating elegant, timeless spaces. Known for her ability to seamlessly combine bold patterns, rich textures, and a masterful use of color, Laura crafts interiors that feel both sophisticated and inviting. Her signature aesthetic is rooted in a deep understanding of proportion, balance, and harmony, creating rooms that are as functional as they are beautiful.

2. Olive Green, Wood Tones, and Coral Pink

Rich greens are a hallmark of mid-century color palettes, especially when paired with warm wood tones. (Image credit: John Merkl. Design: Kristen Pena Interiors)

Wood comes up a lot in mid-century schemes, reflecting the importance of natural materials to this design style. Here, it complements the rich, olive green walls which create a moody, cocooning atmosphere — perfect for rooms used most in the evening.

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"The color, Benjamin Moore's Trailing Vines 1505, works so well because it pulls in the green from outside with a hint of yellow that grounds the space and makes it feel really cozy," explains designer Kristen Pena of San Francisco-based Kristen Pena Interiors.

To complete this palette, a coral pink artwork has been hung on the wall; a complementary color to green that always works well.

3. Rich Wood Tones With Yellow and Green Accents

"We built the palette around warm whites and muted earth tones to create a space that felt calm, nostalgic, and highly livable rather than overtly retro," explain Chelsey and Rachel. (Image credit: David George. Design: Chinotto House)

This kitchen color palette feels inherently mid-century, thanks largely to the rich, warm wood of the cabinets. The pops of color, however, are kept as just accents, which allows the space to feel more timeless, while the white walls add freshness.

"To offset the earthy tones, we introduced a bold citron accent on the shelving, which adds an unexpected punch of brightness and keeps the space from feeling too safe or predictable," explain designers Chelsey Cox and Rachel Rector of Florida-based Chinotto House.

"One of our favorite approaches to mid-century-inspired palettes is balancing grounded, natural materials like the wood cabinetry with one sharper or more saturated accent color," the design duo adds. "It keeps the interiors feeling fresh and current while still honoring the era’s playful use of color."

Chelsey Cox and Rachel Rector Social Links Navigation Interior Designers Founded in Gainesville, Florida, Chinotto House is an interior design studio recognized for its cinematic use of color, texture, and mood. The studio’s work spans private residences, restaurants, bars, and boutique hospitality spaces, with a focus on creating immersive interiors that honor architecture while embracing individuality and creative expression.

4. Crisp Blues, Walnut, and Black

The color of these kitchen cabinets is 'Azzurre' by Space Theory, described by Rachel as "a clean, confident blue that anchors the room without overwhelming it." (Image credit: Nicholas Venezia. Design: Dunham Robinson)

Crisp blue paints work brilliantly in mid-century color palettes, but are often best used alongside neutrals to keep the scheme feeling modern and considered. "We like a punchy, bright blue that doesn't lean toward teal, something that nods to the era without feeling referential," explains designer Rachel Robinson of NYC Dunham Robinson.

"Paired with warmer materials like walnut, black granite, or brushed metals, and kept within a restrained palette, it feels fresh and composed," she adds. "Familiar, but not nostalgic."

Alongside the statement blue kitchen cabinets here, the neutrals throughout the room bring balance. "Walnut and black granite bring weight and seriousness, brushed metals add a soft sheen rather than a polished glare, and a creamy off-white on the walls keeps everything from feeling too studied," Rachel says.

5. Muddy Green and Earthy Neutrals

Rich green and brown are key colors in mid-century design, and Little Greene's Light Bronze Green, used on these cabinets, combines both. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Design: Vaughan Design & Development)

Mid-century color schemes don't have to be bright and bold: earthy color palettes feel just as reminiscent of this era. "Muted, earthy tones create a sense of calm and serenity, balancing timeless character with everyday functionality," explains designer Holly Vaughan of Vaughan Design & Development.

The scheme in the kitchen pictured above combines Travertine, Travertine Light, and Light Bronze Green from Little Greene, "paired with Sadhika from Atelier Ellis as a subtle yet uplifting accent on the island cabinetry," she explains.

When opting for a more restrained palette like this, texture is key to preventing it from looking flat. "An accent of deep brown zelliges for the splashback tiles grounds the palette, adding richness, texture, and depth," says Holly.

"These woody browns, sludgy mustard tones, and khaki-olive greens nod to the natural materials and understated elegance of mid-century design, where clean lines, thoughtful functionality, and an effortless connection to nature were central to the aesthetic," she adds.

6. Turquoise, Dusky Pink, and Black and White

This cinema room is part of a mid-century home, and its color scheme was inspired by the "nostalgic yet playful palettes associated with Wes Anderson," says Sophie. (Image credit: Felix Speller. Design: Owl Design)

Decorating with turquoise is fun and unexpected, but to bring this nostalgic hue to a modern home, it's important to consider your whole scheme. Warm accents like pink will add warmth and balance, while black and white bring structure and a modern twist.

"Warm pink sheer curtains were layered over the original yellow brickwork, allowing the architecture to remain visible while introducing a more theatrical, immersive quality to the space," explains Sophie van Winden of Owl Design. "The dusky pink softens the solidity of the brick and adds a warm contrast to the cooler tones of the carpet and joinery, while the translucent fabric adds depth and texture."

"A useful approach when decorating with mid-century-inspired colors is to combine earthy materials such as timber or brick with muted pastels or smoky tones, creating a balance that feels both playful and refined," she adds.

Sophie van Winden Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Sophie van Winden is the co-founder of Owl, an interior design studio known for creating thoughtful, characterful spaces with a strong focus on craftsmanship, materiality, and sustainability. With a background in interiors and product design, Sophie brings a warm, considered approach to residential and commercial projects, balancing timeless design with playful, contemporary details.

Once you'd mastered your mid-century color palette, choosing the right furniture and decor to continue the look is key. And for that, our Design Lab by Livingetc stylist has sourced the coolest mid-century modern living room furniture to shop.

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