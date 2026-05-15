When was the last time you walked into a room painted in a simple beige or a space with all-gray walls, and really thought ‘wow’? Don’t get me wrong, these neutrals definitely have a time, and they absolutely have a place — but they’re not the only option for a nuanced color scheme.

When decorating with neutral colors, interior designers are now embracing quiet shades of mineral blue. "This watery hue sits somewhere between a color and a true neutral, bringing softness and atmosphere without shouting for attention," explains Sam Grigg. This chameleon-like color is versatile but has just enough depth to make your space feel elevated and more atmospheric.

So, why are interior designers choosing this quiet color over more tried-and-tested neutrals? And how can you decorate with it in your own space? Pick up your paintbrush and read on…

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Why Is Mineral Blue Trending Right Now?

"The color has an ethereal, misty quality that feels connected to the natural world," says Sam Grigg. "There’s something instinctively soothing about it." (Image credit: Pure & Original. Design: Studio Deense Zomer)

One of the most obvious problems with painting a room in gray or beige is that your space often ends up looking relatively anonymous. These basic neutrals often feel cold and even (dare I say it?) lifeless, whereas shades of mineral blue introduce much more softness. There’s color, yes, but decorating with this blue doesn’t overwhelm the senses — it behaves almost like a neutral, just as if your go-to gray or beige had some personality.

"This blue brings enough character to stop a space feeling flat or predictable, while instantly making it calmer and more atmospheric," believes Venetia Rudebeck from Studio Vero. "People are moving away from cooler grays and harshly minimalist beige schemes and are instead looking for colors that are easier to live with emotionally. This pale blue is fresh and light, but there’s real warmth and depth there too."

"There’s something very emotionally reassuring about gentle blue tones, and people are now favoring them over colder, flatter neutrals," agrees Dulux’s Marianne Shillingford. "The beauty is that the color whispers rather than shouts, creating mood and sophistication in a very effortless way. It has a fluid, airy quality but still brings depth and subtlety."

Marianne Shillingford Social Links Navigation Creative Director, Dulux Responsible for setting the agenda at one of the world’s most important paint brands, Marianne sits at the very forefront of color. She is also the founder of The Colour in Design Award.

Why Do Designers Use Mineral Blue as a “New Neutral”?

"Pale blues can feel cold quite quickly if everything around them is too hard-edged, so we always introduce warmth through timber, lighting, and texture," explains Venetia Rudebeck. (Image credit: Simon Brown. Design: Studio Vero)

What makes mineral blue so successful as a new neutral is that the color brings depth and mood in a way that most gray or beige tones simply can’t. "This is a quiet color, but not an empty one," explains interior designer Sam Grigg. "What makes this kind of blue appealing is that it’s a move toward color, but without taking a huge leap."

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"Opting for pale blue as a neutral is far more considered than automatically defaulting to beige or gray," agrees Venetia Rudebeck. "This shade never dominates, but still shapes the mood."

Color-drenching in a subtle variety of mineral blues gives a space greater complexity. "This type of blue has a much clearer decorative identity than beige or gray," says Laura Stephens. (Image credit: Dean Hearne. Design: Laura Stephens)

The designer recommends the color as a softer, more interesting neutral that works just as well alongside contemporary pieces as it does antiques. "It never feels overpowering, allowing everything from lighting and artwork to timber and fabrics to feel more layered and inviting," says Venetia.

Mineral blue also creates a successful contrast against a room’s unique features, but without stripping them of their character in the way blander neutrals often do. "The color draws attention to a room’s architecture and makes its ‘bones’ feel much more prominent," says interior designer Laura Stephens. "Gray or beige, on the other hand, would simply make them recede into the background."

How Should You Decorate With Mineral Blue?

"Here, the cloudscape wallpaper creates a sense of whimsy overhead without breaking up the tonal palette," says interior designer Carina Raymond. (Image credit: Boz Gagovsk. Design: Studio Raymond)

Color temperature is key. “These softer, more complex blues are having a real moment, but design success comes from making sure they feel warm enough, particularly in spaces that don’t receive strong natural light,” explains Carina Raymond, founder of London-based design practice Studio Raymond. “Choose a paint shade with gray-green undertones to stop your room from feeling too cold or overly sweet.”

How do you know if one version of mineral blue is better than another for your space? “Light makes a huge difference,” explains Studio Vero’s Venetia Rudebeck. “Colors like this shift enormously throughout the day, so test them properly in both natural and artificial light before committing to them across your whole room.” For more information, read our guide on how to use paint samples.

Venetia Rudebeck Social Links Navigation Co-founder, Studio Vero Venetia leads a design studio she founded alongside her lifelong friend Romanos Brihi. The pair work on high-end residential projects and are respected for their bold, confident approach to design.

The color has a timeless quality that translates well into contemporary and more traditional spaces. "The shade is design-forward, but there’s something familiar about it," says Sam Grigg. (Image credit: Sarah Griggs. Design: Studio Duggan)

As with more traditional neutrals, balance is important to stop the colors from seeming a bit flat or one-dimensional. Think of the color as your backdrop. "The key to using softened blues successfully is balancing their coolness with plenty of warmth and texture," says Marianne Shillingford. "Contrast stops the color from ever feeling flat, so really consider your material choices."

"Pair this type of blue with warm woods, textured fabrics, and materials like aged brass and tactile wool to stop your space feeling flat or overly clinical," instructs Sam Grigg, for inspiration of colors to go with this light blue. "For complementary colors, look to deep ochres, tomato reds, and even emerald greens, which can look incredible beside these softer mineral blues."

Which Paint Shades Do Interior Designers Recommend?

Mineral blue is fast becoming the go-to nuanced neutral for interior designers in the know, so whether you’re doing a full-scale remodel or simply refreshing just one room, why not consider this intriguing shade rather than instinctively reaching for a tin of gray or beige paint?

Before you do that, though, you’ll want to read up on the painting mistakes to avoid. For more color inspiration and design expertise, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.