Certain color palettes go with the different seasons: mocha browns in autumn, bright greens in summer, and when springtime rolls around, we all suddenly reach for pastels. But after seasons of pulling out the same old colors, sometimes fresh inspiration is not a want, but a need. To properly shower you in exciting seasonal shades, I asked interior designers to share the spring colors they're using right now.

Of course, some remained loyal to the more typical spring color palette, like soft blues and earthy greens (if it ain't broke, and all that), but some on the list dive a little deeper into uncharted territory. There are punchy lime greens, pink-y terracottas, and deep denim blues. And sometimes, that unexpectedness is what gives a space a design edge that makes seasonal decorating feel so much more elevated.

So, whether you are making spring table-setting plans or simply starting your seasonal clean and refresh, below I've shared eight interior designers' favorite spring colors to help you start decorating with color this season.

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1. Denim Blue with Coral Pink

Image 1 of 2 This combination feels familiar yet exciting. (Image credit: Jasper Fry. Design: Duelle Studio) You can play with the different tones fo both coral and denim. (Image credit: Jasper Fry. Design: Duelle Studio)

Interior designer Melanie Liaw of Duelle Studio says her favorite color for spring is actually a specific combination. "I can't get enough of denim blue with coral pink," she shares. "It's like a new take on the familiar pink and blue pairing that feels both playful and sophisticated."

As for how to use this unexpected color combination, Melanie explains, "This pairing works well to complement interiors that have natural oak timber and even with exposed brick." Keep things soft and try this as a bedding color combination, or introduce pops of denim and coral throughout your living room.

"It's a color combination that feels familiar and new again," she adds.

Melanie Liaw Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Melanie Liaw is an interior designer and the co-founder of DUELLE, a boutique Interior Design studio working internationally from bases in London and Milan. The studio's approach has been honed after years in the industry, a unique distillation of the duo's mixed Italian and Canadian-Chinese-British heritage, and their shared expertise designing hotel and restaurants for iconic global brands. Transforming stories into spaces, their interiors are nostalgia-rich and tactile.

2. Pops of Soft, "Swan" Blues

This modern pastel is a bit brighter, almost like our color crush, Soft Celeste. (Image credit: Dean Hearne. Design: Ecru Studio)

Jin Chen, founder of Ecru Studio, says, "Recently, I've been drawn to soft swan blue. There's something quietly chic about this color for spring — it carries a sense of time."

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From the Neoclassical period to early modern interiors, decorating with light blue has long been associated with a refined, relaxed elegance. "Today, as the language of Art Deco re-emerges, these tones feel relevant again — but in a softer, more nuanced way," explains Jin.

Rather than using them as bold statements, introduce swan blue through soft furnishings — upholstery, curtains, or textile layers. "This allows the palette to settle into the space with subtlety, creating an atmosphere that feels both composed and effortless," says Jin.

Jin Chen Social Links Navigation Founder of Ecru Studio Ecru Studio, based in Taipei, Taiwan, was founded in 2018 by Jin Chen. The firm is equally fluent in traditional and contemporary design idioms. Using a minimalistic decorative style, Ecru strives to achieve a perfect blend of primitive and modern in each and every project.

3. Mixing Shades of Green

For this sunroom, Robin drenched the space in Blue Grey by Farrow & Ball, and added accents of neon greens and florals as unexpected pops. (Image credit: Amanda Archibald. Design: Surrounded by Color)

"When we think of springtime, especially here on the East Coast, everything is so green and abundant and fresh — the grass is very lush, and the daffodils and tulips are in full bloom," says Robin Hellow, lead designer at Surronded by Color. So naturally decorating with green in a multitude of shades feels so right for the season.

"We like to lean into that with unexpected touches of bright green, sprinkled with pops of reds and yellows together. Think of the room like the landscape: grounded in greens and decorated with color pops and florals, and you're good to go!" Robin adds.

Robin Heller Robin Heller is the co-founder of interior design studio Surrounded by Color, with her business partner, Jen Levvy. Robin launched Surrounded By Color in 2022 after returning to their hometown of Baltimore. Robin designs homes for families who want their spaces to feel full of life, comfortable, and approachable, while exuding uniqueness and thoughtful design.

4. Muted Reds

The soft pink and red tones make this neutral space feel fresh and airy for spring. (Image credit: Arne Bru Haug. Interior Architecture: Gudbjørg Simonsen)

"For spring 2026, I find myself drawn to softer, warmer tones — particularly muted reds," says interior architect Gudbjørg Simonsen. These are not overly vibrant shades, but rather slightly desaturated hues and muted colors that feel calm, tactile, and easy to live with.

"These colors resonate right now because many of us are moving away from cooler, more minimal palettes, and instead looking for spaces that feel warmer and more emotionally engaging — without becoming overwhelming," the designer adds. Nuanced or muted reds bring a sense of quiet energy and softness, especially when layered into neutral interiors.

Though Gudbjørg explains that she tends to use color quite sparingly, you can still quite naturally add these bolder accents. "Build a calm, neutral base — often with warm beige tones — and then introduce color through smaller elements such as textiles or objects," she explains. The red bedding trend is the perfect example.

"A muted red can completely transform a space when used in this way, adding depth and a subtle sense of life while maintaining an overall sense of balance and restraint," Gudbjørg adds.

Gudbjørg Simonsen Social Links Navigation Interior Architect Gudbjørg Simonsen is a detail-focused interior designer, concerned with how the individual components play a role in a larger story. Gudbjørg believes that room layout, colors, material selection, and furnishings should work together, and contribute to the interior and architecture harmonizing in the best possible way.

5. Acid Green

This bathroom shows how even energetic colors can feel perfectly placed when used in the right setting. (Image credit: Michael Sinclair. Design: Golden)

Punchy greens and chartreuse shades have definitely been making their rounds in contemporary color trends, and interior designer Nicola Crawford of Finch Interiors is deeming this energetic tone the shade of the season.

"Acid green is the ultimate spring punctuation mark for interiors — vibrant, optimistic, and just a little bit rebellious," says Nicola. "Used sparingly, at around a 10 percent accent, it has the power to completely lift a scheme, injecting freshness and energy without overwhelming the space."

And I must agree, acid greens bring that unexpected zing that makes a room feel alive again — playful, modern, and unmistakably seasonal.

Nicola Crawford Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Nicola Crawford is a London-based interior designer with a background in property development and training at KLC in interior design. Nicola has gained over 10 years of experience in home renovations and understands the importance of creating beautiful spaces that are both practical and functional.

6. Soft Blue Greens

Earthy greens with subtle and soft blue undertones create a serene environment for spring. (Image credit: Silverwing Interiors)

"For spring 2026, I believe light and medium blues and earthy greens will dominate the color palette," says interior designer and founder of Silverwing Interiors, Crystal Maki.

"I love that we are shying away from the whites and neutrals we once needed in an overwhelming digital landscape and craving a return to nature," she adds. Green and blue are both calming, restorative earth tones, and when used together (or even combined as a blue-green), they have a serene effect in any space — just what a home needs for spring.

"I used Farrow and Ball's Green Smoke for the kitchen (pictured above); it's timeless yet full of personality," says Crystal. Blue-greens are completely versatile and can be used in almost any room, but Crystal adds, "they look especially good when paired with warm wood millwork."

Crystal Maki Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Specializing in sophisticated designs that embrace moments of whimsy, Crystal Maki leads her New Jersey studio with an aesthetic influenced by her past lives in New York and London, a lifelong love of storytelling and the belief that your home should be a joyful place that's a clear reflection of you and your loved ones.

7. Muted Pinks

Pink feels especially right for brighter, sunnier days. (Image credit: Design: Laura Stephens)

Decorating with pink is making a comeback in interior design. But the bright, cheery shade is being used in more muted variations, and Crystal says, "I predict various tones of earthy pink will grace the walls and ceilings of many contemporary homes this spring."

If you are looking for specific pink inspiration, Farrow & Ball's pink paint collection covers this new wave of pink quite well. In fact, Crystal says, "Farrow and Ball's Peignoir and Sulking Room Pink complement each other wonderfully."

As homes move toward more distinctive interiors, "colors with personality will increasingly be woven into our homescapes, particularly gaining momentum this spring and for years to come," adds Crystal.