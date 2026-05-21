Growing up in South Carolina, I've been surrounded by coastal interiors my entire life. Seashell motifs lined every surface, jute rugs were always underfoot, and white and light blue were classic color choices. And while I hold no contempt for this style (it can absolutely look timeless when done well), more often than not, in 2026, a coastal aesthetic reads as expected, stagnant, and a little bit dated.

Again, the problem with coastal interior design is not the elements themselves, but rather the rinse-and-repeat application. "It's been a 'copy-paste' look for roughly 15 years," agrees South Carolina-based interior designer, Alexandra Clark, who specializes in coastal homes. "You see the same color palette, the same rugs, and the same wall treatments," she adds. Rather than reminding you of nostalgic summer holidays, it starts to feel inauthentic.

Blend this desire for nuance with today's interior design trends, however, and coastal-style interiors can feel incredibly fresh again. Rich pops of color, natural lived-in materials, and layering different textures and patterns can (and should) all exist within the seaside aesthetic. Below, designers share how to make this classic design style feel much more modern.

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Where Coastal Interiors Have Previously Gone Wrong

You can still recognize many traditional coastal-inspired elements in this space, but the application feels more personal and contemporary. (Image credit: Lillie Thompson. Design: Clo Studios)

"Coastal design definitely gets a reputation for feeling dated or overly theme-driven because people often associate it with the same expected elements, like the coastal blues, rope details, shells, wicker, anchors, and overly literal nautical references," explains interior designer Blair Moore of Moore House Design.

Indeed, when every element in a space leans on the same visual language, it can start to feel more like a formula or duplication than a lived-in home. To curate a successful coastal interior in 2026, it's necessary to move beyond simply relying on those clichés and focus instead on atmosphere, texture, and materiality. What feels right for your specific space? Layered design will be your guiding light in this process.

"Layering natural materials like aged woods, linen, plaster, stone, leather, antique metals, and patinated vintage pieces creates depth and tension within a space," adds Blair. You're still pulling elements that connect a home to its surrounding environment, just without feeling overly decorative or themed.

Blair Moore Social Links Navigation Founder and Principal, Moore House Design Blair Moore is an award-winning interior designer across residential and commercial projects based in New York and Rhode Island, and her firm is influenced by her Aussie/American team. Blair works to create cohesive interiors that focus on function while layering organic and sustainable elements that bring depth and sculpture into a space.

Antique elements are a fabulous way to introduce more character to a modern coastal design. (Image credit: Nantucket House Antiques & Interior Design Studios)

Living by the sea is a beautiful thing, so lean into the atmosphere associated with coastal living. "There is an inherent invitation to a slower pace to life, more openness, and natural light," describes Australian-based designer Chloe Tozer. Let these characteristics influence your design.

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"There is an opportunity to experiment with scale through oversized furniture, larger artworks, and sculptural pieces, allowing interiors to feel more curated and expressive," she adds. Coastal living room decor, for example, doesn't have to feel cliché.

Chloe Tozer Social Links Navigation Interior Designer With fine art training and a background in extensive interior design experience, Chloe Tozer is the founder and creative director of Australian-based interior design studio, CLO Studios. With a history of bespoke interior design projects, CLO has had the privilege of working on treasured interiors for clients across Australia.

How to Make Coastal Design Feel Modern

Pops of darker colors have a beautiful effect in coastal-inspired spaces when paired with soft linens, and natural hues like in the bedroom above. (Image credit: Lillie Thompson. Design: Chloe Tozer, CLO Studios)

So, what does modern coastal design look like in practice? Obviously, texture and natural materials are key players, but there is room to get creative with accent colors and decor. "Think outside the box with coastal color palettes, and look at what nature surrounds the project and pull those colors into the home," says interior designer Alexandra Clark.

Rather than defaulting to decorating with light blue, "a deep green or a pluff mud brown feels exciting in contrast," she adds. Even an unexpected pop of red (or another bold color) can work well, so long as it fits within your scheme. Alexandra even suggests opting for colorful wood stain cabinetry in a kitchen or bathroom for a relaxed, coastal-inspired effect.

White might be the go-to in coastal interiors, but your space will come alive with a little contrast. "I would say that moody, dark colors are somewhat our identifier, and we hope this sticks around for a while," adds Alexandra.

Alexandra Clark Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Alexandra is a Charleston, South Carolina-based interior designer and the co-founder of Ashdown Studio. Alexandra attended George Washington’s Corcoran School of the Arts Graduate program for Interior Architecture. With over 10 years of experience working alongside some of the notable firms in the industry, she has gained invaluable experience from custom furniture design to pattern matching and layering textiles.

Chloe Tozer says coastal interiors should feel sun-aged, collected, and colorful. "The beauty comes from patina, natural materials, faded linens, tumbled stone that feels nice underfoot, timber that has softened over time, handmade ceramics, and a relaxed elegance that doesn’t try too hard," she adds. There is a plethora of ways to capture that easy-going, seaside aesthetic.

That said, don't shy away from the classics. Rattan and bamboo decor are the cornerstones of coastal design, but they will feel more contemporary when used sparingly or in interesting iterations. "Case pieces, lighting, and accent furniture (bonus points for vintage!) are the perfect coastal touch of bamboo and rattan without being kitschy," says Alexandra.

And if you want something a little more creative, she adds that "Terrazzo is a favorite element to use in modern coastal design!" The speckled finish reads like seashells lining the shore, and is a durable choice if your home is actually by the sea.

As for decor, look for pieces that feel unique and lived-in. The hand-drawn decor trend fits perfectly in modern coastal design, as well as details such as embroidered tablecloths, skirted furniture, and playful sardine decor motifs. Opt for soft and nostalgic, but refined.

This bedroom has darker pops of contrast, while still capturing that relaxed feel. The rope lamp becomes the star of the scheme. (Image credit: Lillie Thompson. Design: Clo Studios)

However, one classic coastal material is really leading the 2026 comeback. "Rope has always been tied to coastal interiors, but I think the way it's being used now feels much more refined and architectural rather than overly nautical," says Blair Moore. It's now more of an 'ah-ha' moment than a true nod to a ship at sea — a tasteful wink.

Chloe explains, "Modernist designers such as Adrien Audoux and Frida Minet, along with Charlotte Perriand, experimented with rope throughout the 1950s and mid-century modern design, embracing it as a sculptural material that could be woven, moulded and softened by hand." Which is where today's designs find their influence.

Rope as a material introduces texture and a relaxed, tactile quality that feels nostalgic yet contemporary — "reminiscent of vintage craft, summer holidays, dancing sunlight and breezy interiors," says Chloe. Through lighting, furniture, or sculptural detail, it adds a playfulness to spaces that feels less formal. "The key is balancing those elements with cleaner lines, richer materials, and a more restrained palette so the home still feels elevated and timeless," adds Blair.

Though more traditional, this coastal-inspired bathroom feels very refined. (Image credit: Jared Kuzia. Design: Moore House Design)

Modern coastal design is all about balancing traditional materials and motifs with a more contemporary style. There are ways to make more on-the-nose looks feel elevated (like with the seashell decor trend), but tried-and-true details like rope in unique iterations are still the perfect way in.

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