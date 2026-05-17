Comfy, cozy and really quite flexible, snugs have enjoyed a boost in popularity over the last couple of years, as designers wise up to the design opportunities this room can offer. As we spend more time in our homes, and demand more from them in the way they support our comfort, wellbeing and lifestyle, this versatile room — often doubling as a home cinema, family room or chill-out space — is finally reaching its full design potential.

As a result, we're spotting fun new interior design trends tailored to this space that capitalize on its capacity for dark schemes, rich materiality and the potential to experiment — after all, a snug is less on display to visitors than a living room, and so ripe for your boldest ideas.

From playful scale to buildable texture and patterned ceilings, these are the snug trends we're loving right now.

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1. Theatrical Curtains

An olive green snug with textured walls and rich velvet by Meraki Design. (Image credit: Simon Bevan. Design: Meraki Design)

The goal of a snug is coziness — and what better route to that than by color-drenching the space and adding coordinating curtains? Maria Kachramanoglou, co-founder of Meraki Design, drenched this room in deep olive tones, with limewash walls and plenty of velvet.

"It creates a cocooning atmosphere that feels both intimate and refined," Maria says. "The velvet curtains introduce softness while offering flexibility to divide the space when needed." The beauty of the look? "The weight and richness of the curtains add a quiet theatricality."

Pottery Barn Velvet Twill Blackout Curtains in Moss £139 at Pottery Barn UK Pottery Barn's velvet twill curtains add just the right level of luxury — with a bit of sheen.

2. Textured Walls

Grasscloth wallpaper and velvet upholstery in a snug by Peter Mikic. (Image credit: Kate Martin. Design: Peter Mikic)

Applying texture to the walls of a snug adds a layer of subtle and sophisticated tactility. Coordinating the color of upholstery with the wallcovering vamps up the look even further.

Interior designer Peter Mikic created the ultimate cosseting scheme in this project. "The walls, seating, and floor are wrapped in rich navy, with every texture and tone part of the same design language," he says. "It creates this uniquely enveloping and intimate atmosphere."

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3. Curated Collections

Claude Cartier Décoration incorporated shapely niches into this snug. (Image credit: Guillaume Grasset. Design: Claude Cartier Décoration)

A shelving display is a cue for relaxation: whether it’s an artful collection of intriguing objects or a proverbial library of literature, this nook of detail and interest creates a "linger for a while" atmosphere in the snug. In this design by Claude Cartier Décoration, shapely niches built into the wall keep the scheme minimalist.

4. Scaled-Up Ottomans

An oversized ottoman in a scheme by Hommeboys. (Image credit: Bess Friday. Design: Hommeboys)

An oversized fabric-covered ottoman that doubles as a coffee table or storage is a great addition in a snug. In this scheme by Hommeboys, overscaling the ottoman is a clever design trick that makes a smaller room feel immediately more sumptuous.

"This living space is actually quite small, so we decided to lean into that, creating a cozy and inviting nook," says co-founder Austin Carrier. "The rich colors and mix of textures create a jewel-box effect."

Soho Home Elowen Ottoman in Velvet Grey Blue £1,695 at Soho Home Less keen on pattern? This fringed ottoman from Soho Home is a fun alternative that feels a little more minimalist — but keeps that flourish.

5. Talking-Point Ceilings

OWN LONDON used Christopher Farr wallpaper for this ceiling pattern. (Image credit: Dean Hearne. Design: OWN LONDON)

Smaller spaces offer an opportunity to think laterally — or, in this case, vertically. Alicia Meireles of Own London applied an Anni Albers-inspired wallpaper on the ceiling of the snug TV room in this family home.

"We wanted to embrace an expressive and playful approach above, allowing us to be a little more daring without overpowering the space," she says. "Our research led us to a wonderful wallpaper with a soft, fabric-like quality, which felt appropriate for a cozy room designed for relaxation."

Jane Clayton Chess Game Wallpaper by Casadeco £84 at janeclayton.com The wallpaper in the image above is from Christopher Farr Cloth — but we also love this alternative by Casadeco.

6. Cinema-Style Sofas

Banda created a cinema room out of this terracotta-colored snug. (Image credit: Jake Curtis. Design: Banda)

Curate a space that ensures rest and relaxation by opting for a large, sprawling cinema-style sofa. Choose a design that is as long, deep and plush to touch as the room will allow.

"We evolved this sofa design by adding ottoman elements and deepening the color," says Edo Mapelli Mozzi, CEO of Banda. "It creates warmth and weight, the kind of comfort that makes you want to lie down, switch off and stay a little longer."

7. Wall-to-Wall Wood

Rich wood paneling adds coziness to this snug by Portia Fox. (Image credit: Richard Pickavance. Design: Portia Fox)

The plush wall-to-wall carpet and wood paneling — let’s take a moment for the ceiling detail — give this snug created by Portia Fox something of a "smoking room in an upscale members’ club" vibe, but with less residual smoke and far more contemporary design choices that add edge.

Note the stone fireplace, the rounded corners of the shelving, and the oversized ring chandelier. Now this is how you create a sumptuous space that envelops, inspires, and fosters conversation.

If you want to see how these snug design trends compare to the latest living room trends, then we explore what designers are using for this main space in the home, too.

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