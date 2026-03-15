Each year, after the Oscars, I make a promise to myself to watch more films. Some people find it easy to dedicate their time to the silver screen, but with a busy to-do list, a phone glued to my hand, and a short-lived attention span, it's not always a resolution I keep.

What I think would help is a cinema room. It's one of those sorts of rooms you'll see in high-end interior design projects — sprawling homes with huge budgets, sure, but I don't just love them for their luxurious connotations. They're also spaces where people go bold with design, turning them into wow-factor moments.

So yes, I understand we're not all going to have a home with a cinema room, but not only are they just good design inspiration for your TV wall in general, they also offer lessons to make your viewing experience better, no matter which room you host movie night in.

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1. This Dublin Home's Artistic Take on a Media Room

An Edra sofa gives a cinematic experience, even without cinema-style seating. (Image credit: Ruth Maria Murphy/Living Inside)

"This is the 'head-in-the-clouds' room, especially with the full wall-wrap velvet curtains," designer Róisín Lafferty says of the cinema room in this Dublin home. It doesn't play the part of a usual cinema room, despite the theatrical curtains running around and blocking light from the room. But while it doesn't have rows of seating all facing the screen, it creates a dramatic, comfortable, and uncluttered space that gives you the space and attention for cozy movie nights.

Róisín Lafferty Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Róisín Lafferty is an interior designer and the founder of Dublin-based design house, Róisín Lafferty. Since 2010, Róisín Lafferty has strived to create captivating environments with uncompromised, deliberate detail focus in their interior architecture. Róisín's project range from high-end residential and hotels to members clubs, installations, and restaurants. Her designs make the unimaginable intimately real with experimentation in material, color, and craftsmanship.

2. This Color-Drenched Green Home Cinema

"The Verde Foresta silk paneling, sculptural roll-top seating, and tonal carpet all contribute to a unified visual narrative," Peter Mikic says. (Image credit: Kate Martin. Design: Peter Mikic)

As I've already explained, a room like a home cinema is crying out for something dramatic, and this color-drenched design is no shrinking violet.

"In this home cinema, I wanted to create a cocooned, enveloping atmosphere the moment you step inside," says London interior designer Peter Mikic, who designed this space. "Monochromatic spaces are enriched through layered, complementary textures. Here, they bring both depth and a sense of intimacy to the interior," the designer adds.

3. This Cinema Room in London That Plays With Sheen

"The client loved Tiger Beat by Dedar so we used that as our starting point and we had an existing sofa reupholstered in this fabric and a velvet," says Tabitha Image credit: Genevieve Lutkin. Design: Tabitha Isobel As well as a bar, the room also houses a hidden bar and DJ desk. Image credit: Genevieve Lutkin. Design: Tabitha Isobel

Cinema rooms lend themselves to being a little glamorous, and it's not just the color palette of this space in a London home that gives it that sense — it's the textures, too.

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"This cinema room is in the basement with little natural light," says designer Tabitha Isobel. "We wanted the space to have a members club feel, as the client loves to host parties. We went for the silk moire as we loved the movement in the wallcovering, making it a dynamic finish."

"The ceiling is in a gloss finish, allowing the light to bounce off it and around the room — also gives it that clubby feel and makes the ceiling height feel a bit taller."

4. This Atmospherically Lit Cinema Room

"Curtains surround the whole room with generously sized seating and speakers arranged at optimum angle in terms of acoustics," Ester Corti explains. (Image credit: Stale Erikson. Design: Mitchell + Corti)

Yes, this cinema room is dynamic, luxurious, and beautiful in its furnishings and fixtures, but it's the lighting scheme that feels particularly appropriate for a good home cinema room. After all, you'll want to balance comfortable lighting with something that doesn't interfere with your viewing pleasure of a large screen or projector.

"There are three different modes of lighting that can be used: overhead, wall, and indirect/concealed," designer Ester Corti of Mitchell + Corti, explains. "We incorporated three types of lighting to be able to create different moods. The concealed, indirect lighting can be left on at all times and does not interfere with the use of the cinema," she explains.

5. This Cinema Room in a Harpenden Home That Does Double Duty

The modular sofa can be re-arranged for the different functions of the room. (Image credit: Rachael Smith. Design: Owl Interior Design)

A retractable screen in this cinema room isn't just a nice design detail, surfacing a wall of decorative treasures when not in use, it was a key part of the brief for design studio Owl Design.

"This room needed to work hard for two very different uses, a playroom by day and a cinema room by night," explains designer Sophie van Winden, co-founder of Owl Design. "It's also a 'link room', connecting two parts of this Grade II listed mid-century modern home, so it is frequently walked through and always on show. This means it needs to feel joyful and playful, but with enough sophistication to hold its own at all hours."

"We wanted the screen wall to be a real design feature rather than an afterthought, something that felt intentional even when the screen wasn't in use. Making it retractable allows the room to fully transform; shelving on show by day, screen lowered and sofa rearranged by night, so the whole family can lounge together for movie night."

6. This Brooklyn Home's Cinema With All the Amenities

This bold marble was used throughout the house as a connecting thread. Image credit: Gieves Anderson. Design: Barker Architecture Office A tray ceiling offers an opportunity for recessed ceiling lighting. Image credit: Gieves Anderson. Design: Barker Architecture Office

In this Brooklyn townhouse, the cinema room is at the back of the house, so quick trips to the kitchen for snacks and drinks are far from ideal. "A full wet bar was a pre-requisite for this space," designer Alexandra Barker of Barker Architecture Office explains. "Not only is there ample storage, but a faucet and sink, too."

The room also connects to an adjacent downstairs bathroom, too, so your pause breaks only need to be short-lived.

7. This Dark Blue Cinema Room With a Horseshoe Sofa

"The central ottoman then adds another layer of flexibility," Marcina says. "It features a wooden table on hidden castors, which means it can be easily repositioned to suit different layouts - used as additional seating, a footrest, or simply as a surface." (Image credit: Aaron Hargreaves. Design: Project London)

You might think the heart of a cinema room is the screen, but I'd argue it's the sofa.

"For a cinema room, the sofa needs to work harder than almost any other piece of furniture in the house — it has to be deeply comfortable for long stretches, practical enough for a family, and visually anchoring within the space," agrees Marcelina Janiszewska, head of design at Project London. "The secret, in my opinion, is prioritizing configuration and comfort over everything else."

"Here, we went with a custom horseshoe shape, which was really the only solution that made sense," Marcina adds. "It wraps the room, maximizes seating without interrupting the sightlines, and creates that sense of everyone being gathered together - which was especially important given this room was designed with three teenage sons in mind, as a space for gaming, films, and spending time with friends."

Marcelina Janiszewska Head of design Marcelina Janiszewska is head of design at Project London, where she leads the creation of thoughtfully crafted residential interiors across the capital. Known for balancing refined aesthetics with practical, family-focused design, her work blends natural materials, layered textures and bespoke detailing to create homes that feel both elegant and deeply liveable.

8. This Perfect-for-Hosting, Glamorous Cinema Room

Sometimes footrest, sometimes snack table, an ottoman is a must for any good cinema room. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Design: Amy Stoddart)

How's this for glamour? "We color-drenched the whole space and leaned into deep plummy tones to create a cocooning atmosphere," explains Amy Stoddart, the designer behind this elegant cinema room. "It's the perfect backdrop for a space designed to feel immersive, cozy, and indulgent."

It's a space that showcases the importance of the ottoman in a cinema room set-up — after all, the at-home cinema experience doesn't come with cupholders and popcorn buckets, so you'll need somewhere to place your cocktails and canapes.

9. This Cinema Room in a Home's Loft

(Image credit: Nick Smith. Design: Brian Woulfe)

I don't know about you, but I always imagine a cinema room in a home's basement, but designer Brian Woulfe saw the potential in this home's loft conversion for the family's entertaining space, wrapping it in a bold floral wallpaper, and a particularly social-friendly sofa.

"We chose bold motifs with the Artemis wallpaper from House of Hackney, creating instant visual drama upon entering the room," Brian says. "With walls and ceiling drenched in the floral wildflower pattern, the print balances cozy cocoon and traditional elegance."

"A burnt orange Noelle modular sofa from Soho Home injects vibrant energy and comfort for film nights or video-game marathons. Behind it, a bespoke built-in stained oak unit with marble countertop and splashback doubles as an after-hours bar for adults," Brian adds.

Brian Woulfe Social Links Navigation Interior designer Irish-born and London-based, Brian Woulfe is an award-winning interior designer and LSE Real Estate Economics and Finance graduate. He began his career as a concert pianist before turning his disciplined musical focus to design. In 2009, he founded Designed by Woulfe, building a global portfolio across five continents. His ethos is luxurious yet liveable interiors that reflect each client’s personality, aspirations, and lifestyle.

10. This London Home Which Goes From Open Plan to Cozy Cinema

(Image credit: Project London)

One thing you'll notice in a lot of the cinema rooms in this list is a good set of curtains. They set the tone for these theatrical spaces and make the movie-watching experience more immersive, as well as blocking out unwanted light that can disrupt the screen or projector.

This space, designed by Project London, is a good example of how curtains become a feature in these cinema spaces, in this instance, framing an internal glass room divider. "The key was thinking about the space as a whole rather than treating blackout as a purely practical afterthought," Marina says. "We wrapped the walls and ceiling in midnight blue limewash, which gives a soft, velvety finish that naturally absorbs light and instantly sets a cocooning, atmospheric mood."

"The plush velvet curtains do the heavy lifting in terms of blackout, fully enclosing the space when drawn and adding another layer of that rich, tactile quality we were after. The curtain track is recessed so that when closed, the finish is completely seamless. The velvet also absorbs sound, which makes a real difference to the acoustic quality of the room — something that is so often overlooked in a cinema space," the designer adds.

If you loved this, why not check out this round-up of design-forward cinemas to visit round the world, as well as signing up to the Livingetc newsletter.