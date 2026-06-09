Let's be honest, there's never been anything particularly chic about adjustable shelving. Convenient? Sure. But stylish? Not so much. So, when I saw this intriguing and intentional take on the handy design feature, my attention was piqued.

Eagle-eyed readers may already be familiar with it, as this clever trick has been appearing in designers' work more and more, but if you aren't yet clued up, picture your average kitchen storage with adjustable shelves — I bet there are visible pin supports or those little holes drilled all the way up the side (which instantly makes it look off-the-shelf and cheaper). Well, instead of those cluttering eyesores, these cabinet 'steps' make the adjustable mechanism part of the design an intentional decision that adds texture and movement to your storage.

It can come in various forms, like little 'teeth' protruding out, or a zig-zag pattern that runs across. The stepped levels offer flexibility and a level of customization to your kitchen, allowing you to switch up your shelving to suit your needs while looking stylish, too.

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So, What Are Shelving 'Steps'?

"Fixed shelving makes a strong architectural statement, but it commits you to a specific arrangement," explains Jourdan. "These clients are a growing family, and I anticipate their needs will change over time," says Jourdan. (Image credit: Lissa Gotwals Photography. Design: Jourdan Fairchilds)

While it might not seem common, detailed joinery like this has actually been around for longer than you might expect. Furniture brand Neptune incorporates a similar zig-zag adjustable shelving design into its storage furniture, and creative director Fred Horlock explains that he was inspired while thrifting.

"We originally came across the idea for our zigzag shelving whilst visiting an antiques market in Eastern Europe," he shares. Before the Industrial Revolution introduced the ability to mass-produce furniture, 'sawtooth' shelving was a common design feature, which saw individual grooves hand-carved into the wood, creating various 'steps' for a shelf to sit on.

Neptune Borough Oak Kitchen Wall Cabinet £995 at Neptune The zig-zagged sawtooth adjustable shelving has become a signature feature in Neptune's cabinetry.

For interior designer Jourdan Fairchild, the inspiration for the living room shelving pictured above was far more sentimental. "We were drawing a direct reference to the merlons — those distinctive tooth-like shapes along the top of a castle — depicted on a Spanish carved wood chest that had belonged to the client's grandmother," she explains. "That piece carried so much personal history, and the notches became a way to weave that story into the architecture of the room in a subtle, meaningful way."

Whether square in shape or more zig-zagged, the essence of this design feature remains the same: it makes your storage look more expensive, elevating what could otherwise have been a distraction into a feature. "The idea is simple: easily adjustable shelving that feels part of the product, not an afterthought," says Fred.

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Jourdan Fairchild Founder of Jourdan Fairchild Design In her first career as a lifestyle magazine editor in New York City, Jourdan absorbed the world of art and design as she interviewed expert interior designers, stylists, and tastemakers. She worked for Oprah, produced and appeared in national TV segments, and this is where she first really fell in love with interior design. After a move with her husband to Chicago, she worked as a freelance creative consultant at Crate & Barrel, CB2, Trunk Club, and NBC. In 2017, they moved again to Durham, North Carolina, where she launched a small-scale design firm focused on helping people spruce and style their own spaces.

Why Are Cabinet 'Steps' Trending Right Now?

The zig-zag effect is a subtle but elegant way to improve the functionality of your kitchen cabinetry. (Image credit: Neptune)

When it comes to home storage, the best ideas are those that combine functionality and style in equal measure. The true crème de la crème, however, comes from ideas that not only offer higher design value but also improve upon the functionality, and this shelving feature does exactly that.

In traditional adjustable shelving, pin supports are used as a purely functional solution; however, as Fred notes, "We find the holes loosen over time, and the visual of multiple holes across the kitchen cabinet interior is unsightly and lacks refinement."

In contrast, this stepped system improves both the usability and visual appearance of your shelving. It's more durable and has a sense of permanence that's often lacking from the structural pin approach. Plus, it still maintains the convenience of classic adjustable cabinets. "The zigzag design allows our shelf supports to be moved to any level and changed around as many times as you need," says Fred.

Unlike with fixed kitchen shelves, this style brings a degree of customization into your kitchen or living room, allowing your home to grow and adjust as you do.

"Because the notches are structural and visible, they give you a tremendous amount of flexibility — you can adjust the shelves to accommodate whatever you're displaying, and evolve that over time as a collection grows or changes," says Jourdan.

And while this has been offered by other adjustable shelving styles previously, "The key distinction here is that it's done in a sophisticated way," says Jourdan. "We're not talking about those utilitarian metal bracket systems from the 80s. The notches are the design. They're intentional and refined, so the functionality never compromises the aesthetic."

Shop the Look

Neptune Suffolk 1100 Full Height Freestanding Larder £4,550 at Neptune Not only does this generously-sized larder hide a surprising pop of green within, but it also boasts Neptune's signature zig-zag shelving style, for an adjustable and stylish piece of kitchen storage. Sawtooth Shelf Brackets Sawtooth Shelf Bracket and Cleat System £15.60 at Amazon UK Turn any cabinet into a stylish, chic piece of adjustable storage with these clever sawtooth shelf brackets and cleat system. If you want to make a real statement, paint them a contrasting shade to the rest of your cabinetry. West Elm Finn Adjustable Shelf Storage Unit £1,899 at West Elm UK This beautiful storage unit offers the most elegant take on adjustable shelving, with a sculptural finish that elevates the design. With five shelves and four hidden cabinets beneath, this one piece has all the storage you could need in your living room.

Kitchen storage trends for 2026 prove that a kitchen can only ever be as beautiful as its storage, and with this stylish shelving design under your belt, you're practically guaranteed a beautiful space.

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