If you dream of a slick, seamless kitchen, where there's a place for everything, and everything is in its place, no clutter or mess to be seen, this is going to be the design for you.

Set in South East London's Grove Park, this minimalist kitchen captures exactly what we mean when we talk about the minimalism of today. Gone are the days of high-gloss cabinets and all-white everything — in 2026, we're searching for a way to blend the softness and warmth we all value so much with that pared-back simplicity that makes this style so appealing to begin with. It's part of our ever-evolving view of kitchens — no longer simply a place of pure functionality, these spaces have taken on a whole new meaning, and how we design them reflects this change.

"In the modern luxury home, the kitchen has evolved far beyond a place for mere food preparation. It is the heart of the home, a sanctuary of order, and a canvas for architectural expression," explains Jayne Everett, creative director of Naked Kitchens, and the mind behind this design. It's this shift, this evolved vision, that led the way in this design, says Jayne. "Our recent project at Grove Park exemplifies this shift, proving that a kitchen can be both a minimalist masterpiece and a highly practical workspace."

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Explaining exactly how she found that balance and the design tricks that got her there, this is how to create a minimaluxe kitchen of your own.

Jayne Everett Creative Director of Naked Kitchens Nestled on an old RAF base in Norfolk, Naked Kitchens is a family-run business that creates beautiful, bespoke rooms that don't cost the earth. After moving to Norfolk in the early 2000s, Jamie & Jayne Everett set out to renovate their kitchen. With three young children, they wanted great value, something that would survive family life, but they weren't willing to compromise on style. Naturally, when they couldn't find anything that fit the bill, the only logical (albeit slightly mad) thing to do was to make their own oak kitchen worktop and tables. 20 years on, they're still dedicated to making the type of kitchens they love, but it's no longer only for their family home.

The Brief

The curved island and textured, natural finishes counteract the cool, modern architecture. (Image credit: Naked Kitchens)

Minimalist design with maximum practicality, this kitchen renovation project was all about finding the perfect balance between these two pillars. Forming the basis of the design, the desire for a sleek, seamless space brimming with storage was what informed Jayne's decision-making throughout the process.

It always helps to step into a project with a thorough understanding of what you're looking for, and that was certainly the case with Jayne's clients for this home. "The initial brief for Grove Park was clear: create a space that felt integrated into the home’s existing architecture while providing a calm, uncluttered environment," says Jayne.

Reflecting the growing trend for kitchens that step beyond our rigid ideas of what a traditional kitchen should look like, Jayne says, "The clients wanted a kitchen that would disappear when not in use — a 'living kitchen' where the lines between utility and relaxation were blurred."

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This idea undoubtedly gained popularity in open-plan kitchens, where creating a sense of fluidity and unity across your floor plan is all the more important, but now we're seeing a desire for kitchens that pass as living spaces, or bars spreading across homes of all layouts.

One of the most effective ways to achieve this is by limiting the heavy, harsh forms that typically dominate in function-first rooms, such as kitchens and bathrooms. Instead, designers opt for earthy color palettes and curved edges, helping to soften the fundamental harshness of these spaces.

This, however, was just one of three priorities that Jayne's client had for this project. The list was as follows: "Maximum storage, a clean, unobstructed aesthetic, and the introduction of soft, organic forms to contrast with the home’s sharper structural lines," all of which came together to form the design we see today.

There was also, of course, a focus on how the clients intended to use this space, taking their lifestyle and routines into account, and adapting the design to support these habits. As in other aspects of the design, balance was key. "The design needed to cater to a lifestyle that values entertaining and daily family life equally, requiring an open layout that still offers dedicated zones for different activities," says Jayne.

What Makes a Kitchen Look Minimalist?

Describing the sleek, handleless design, Jayne says, "This design choice strips away visual noise, emphasizing material choice over clutter, beautifully simple." (Image credit: Naked Kitchens)

Despite what you may think, designing a super slick, minimalist kitchen isn't always easy. It's not just a matter of doing less; it's about knowing how to build character and depth while still keeping things pared back. There's a difference between a kitchen that looks bare or sterile and one that looks seamless. And it's in that balance that the magic lies.

"Creating a seamless kitchen that remains practical is a delicate balancing act," explains Jayne. You'll need to find ways to remove visual clutter while maintaining optimal practicality. Luckily, Jayne knows a fair few ways to achieve exactly that. "Our favorite techniques involve integrating appliances behind custom push-to-open and pocket doors," she says.

A combination of an appliance garage and a pocket door breakfast station, this kitchen storage trend is a must-have for any storage-heavy, seamless kitchen, and is something practically every organized kitchen will have in some form. The ultimate clutter-minimizer, this style of cabinetry hides bulky appliances and keeps your kitchen worktops nice and clean. And it doesn't have to be custom-built either; something as simple as this Bamboo Appliance Slider on Amazon can instantly add more structure and organization into your kitchen.

"By planning every inch of the internal storage — from bespoke cutlery dividers to dedicated appliance cabinets — we ensure that everything has a home," comments Jayne. This is, arguably, the most crucial element to designing a kitchen that always looks tidy: "A seamless aesthetic is only as good as the internal organization behind it; if the drawers are messy, the illusion of minimalism fails," she says.

Not only do these generously sized kitchen cabinets provide plenty of space to store all your kitchenware, helping to keep your kitchen looking as organized and seamless as possible, but the push-to-open mechanism removes the distracting kitchen hardware from the equation, leaving you with a crisp, blank canvas that opens up to reveal a generous amount of hidden storage.

Explaining the thought behind this choice, Jayne says, "We opted for a fully handleless design to emphasize the architectural beauty of the cabinetry itself. By removing hardware, we allow the eye to glide across the surfaces, creating a seamless, monolithic effect that elevates the kitchen from a utilitarian space to a piece of bespoke furniture."

The Most Common Mistakes in 'Seamless' Kitchens

Bringing in a few pieces of kitchen decor and some houseplants helps to add more character to the space without cluttering it. (Image credit: Naked Kitchen)

"The most common problem people run into with seamless kitchens is the risk of the space feeling cold or sterile," shares Jayne.

It's an unfortunately easy trap to fall into when designing a kitchen that's intentionally minimalist; there's such a fine line between what looks slick and seamless and what looks sterile. It's something you often see in modern white kitchens, where the bright color and straight lines combine to create something that feels straight out of a hospital.

Luckily, it's not too hard to avoid this error. "The key to overcoming this is introducing warmth through material choices and kitchen lighting," says Jayne.

You'll want to look for ways to introduce texture, warmth, and softness into your design without detracting from the fundamental minimalism at its core. For Jayne, this often takes the form of materials rich in natural texture, like in this kitchen, where "natural walnut combined with our earthy Wild Heather color, tactile stone worktop, and layered lighting schemes" creates an inviting atmosphere without busying the space, and still maintaining a lovely, seamless effect.

But this can be done in smaller, more subtle ways, too. Even something as simple as this Wooden Cutting Board from H&M can help to warm up your space.

The Best Tips for Designing a Seamless Kitchen

Bi-fold pocket doors keep all kitchen appliances concealed when not in use, for the ultimate seamless finish. (Image credit: Naked Kitchens)

But it's not just about adding warmth and texture; in this design, there were countless little tricks and clever decisions that came together to create the end result.

Perhaps most crucial of all was the way in which the kitchen storage was designed. To create a space that is both seamless and super-practical, storage is everything, and this is something Jayne knew heading into the project.

Explaining how she did it, Jayne says, "To maximize storage within a seamless, handleless aesthetic, we moved away from standard cupboards in favor of deep, oversized drawers." In doing this, Jayne was able to maximize the usable storage in the kitchen, removing the 'dead space' issue you typically find with deep cabinets, where the back part is almost entirely inaccessible — unless you bring in something like these Expandable Pull-Out Cabinet Organizers from Amazon.

By swapping out cabinets for kitchen drawers, Jayne was able to introduce more structure to the organization, while ensuring no storage space went to waste.

"However, the true secret to this design lies in 'hidden functionality'," adds Jayne. "We curated the internal landscape of every unit with precision, utilizing bespoke inserts, tailored cutlery dividers, and dedicated areas for small appliances." In this careful consideration, mapping out what goes where and kitchen drawer planning for each and every inch of space, ensuring every item had a home, Jayne was able to eliminate the stress of trying to organize the kitchen post-renovation.

This is perhaps the most useful tip of all when mapping out your kitchen renovation timeline; by designing your storage with a fully formed idea of what will go where and planning it accordingly, you can guarantee a well-organized finished space.

"By integrating all major appliances behind custom joinery fronts, we were also able to preserve the clean, monolithic lines of the room while reclaiming the full vertical height of the cabinetry for pantry storage," says Jayne. "Essentially, we treated the internal space as a precision-engineered workspace, ensuring that the kitchen remains a serene, uncluttered canvas while functioning with high-capacity, high-efficiency organization."

Peak Prime Bamboo Silverware Drawer Organizer £27.99 at Amazon UK This expandable bamboo drawer organizer is the perfect addition to your kitchen drawers, helping to bring more structure and organization to your storage setup. Claybrook Studio Berry Smoothie £0.50 / Sample Swatch at Claybrook Studio If you want to get the same look as Naked Kitchens' Wild Heather shade, Claybrook's Berry Smoothie is an excellent choice. It has that same muted, dusty purple color that looks so beautiful paired with warm woods. nkuku Madrisana Acacia & Rattan Bar Stool £262.50 at nkuku Woven rattan barstools do a great job of adding more texture and warmth to a kitchen, and these from Nkuku would be a perfect fit in a minimalist kitchen.

After being, hopefully, filled with inspiration for creating your own minimalist kitchen, these are the minimalist kitchen decor pieces a stylist recommends for adding subtle character to a pared-back space.

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