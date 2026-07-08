I don't know about you, but I love the idea of treating each of my living spaces to a touch of good luck. And while many focus these efforts indoors, why not bring it outdoors for the season (and well after) through some intentional garden design?

According to experts, Japanese maple, star jasmine, olive trees, peonies, citrus, marigolds, and bamboo are some of the most auspicious plants you can introduce into your modern garden.

Now, there are three things I recommend looking at as you start the process of choosing a lucky plant to bring home. First, consider its stylistic value against your own garden. Second, think about whether it's the kind of plant you can sustain. And third, select a lucky plant that aligns with your desires. Here are seven lucky garden plants to choose from.

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1. Japanese Maple

These feathered trees are a staple in Japanese stroll gardens that are rich in luck. (Image credit: Fumio Ueda)

"People often think of lucky plants as an indoor element, but most of the traditions actually started outdoors," says Mirela Bajic, senior garden designer at House Designer. "In Japanese culture, Acer palmatum is associated with peace."

She explains that these maples work very well in small gardens, housed in large pots. So if you're exploring Japanese garden design and want to involve some luck, these plants are a beautiful way to begin.

This Acer Palmatum Dissectum 'Firecracker' from Gardening Express will add a pop of red. Or you can go for this Acer Palmatum 'Seiryu' from Crocus for a leafier, more verdant green corner.

Mirela Bajic Social Links Navigation Senior Garden Designer Mirela Bajic is a senior garden designer at House Designer, with formal horticultural training including RHS Level 2 qualifications and further advanced studies in garden design and horticulture. She works with homeowners across the UK, creating planting-led gardens that balance beauty, functionality and sustainability. With a particular passion for biodiversity, wildlife-friendly planting and environmentally conscious design, Mirela enjoys helping clients create outdoor spaces that feel connected to nature while remaining practical for everyday living. Her expertise spans planting design, garden layouts, seasonal planting, outdoor living spaces and sustainable landscaping.

2. Star Jasmine

Star jasmine for beautifully scented gardens and a dash of luck? Count me in. (Image credit: Crocus)

Shane Kingsbury, landscape architect at Inspired Exteriors, tells me that star jasmine is another lucky garden plant to consider. "It's a staple in many modern gardens for good reason," he says.

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"Small white flowers are paired with a big, bold fragrance," he describes. "And star jasmine climbs a trellis beautifully, turning a dull wall into a lush feature. Plus, it represents love and good fortune across many cultures, too."

This Star Jasmine from Crocus will give you a classically pretty flourish of flowers. Or, you can plant this Trachelospermum Jasminoides 'Star of Toscana' from Crocus for yellow blooms.

Shane Kingsbury Social Links Navigation Landscape Architect Shane Kingsbury is a registered landscape architect and director of Inspired Exteriors, a Sydney-based landscape architecture studio known for transforming residential and commercial outdoor spaces into considered, liveable environments. With over a decade of experience across Sydney's most distinctive properties, Shane brings together rigorous design thinking and deep horticultural knowledge to deliver landscapes that are both beautiful and built to last. As a member of The Landscape Association (TLA), he regularly works alongside architects, developers, planners, and local councils on projects ranging from intimate garden designs to complex development applications. Shane is a trusted voice on outdoor living, planting design, sustainable landscapes, and the future of residential outdoor space in Australia and beyond.

3. Olive Tree

You can never go wrong with a lucky olive tree adding romance to your outdoor garden. (Image credit: Patch Plants)

If you adore the vibe of a Mediterranean garden, then you'll be pleased to know that olive trees are another famously lucky outdoor plant. "These trees are an ancient symbol of peace, longevity, and prosperity," says Mirela.

"And if that wasn't enough, it's also drought-tolerant and low-maintenance, making it a lovely option for hotter climates and spaces that require less frequent care," she adds.

This Olive Tree in a Hessian Gift Bag from M&S is a wonderful gift for your fellow green-thumbed friends. But it's also too good to pass up for your own home. And if you want to add an element of intrigue, this Olive Tree with Spiral Stem from Thompson & Morgan is worth checking out.

4. Peonies

Sitting outdoors against a backdrop of peonies in bloom will already have you feeling like you're in luck. (Image credit: Crocus)

"Another outdoor lucky plant that's not popularly talked about is peonies," says Mirela. "It's typically a symbol of good fortune, honour and romance, especially in Chinese tradition where they are known as the king of flowers."

She goes on to add that peonies possess large, generous blooms that make a garden feel fuller and more alive, too. So, if you want to go this floral route, this Peony 'Double Pink' from Thompson & Morgan is a pretty choice.

I also spotted this Paeonia 'Yankee Doodle Dandy' from Crocus that combines the best traits of herbaceous and tree peonies into one gorgeous plant.

5. Citrus

Even in a small container, citrus has an unavoidable energy that perks up the dullest of spaces. (Image credit: Patch Plants)

If you know how to Feng Shui a patio with plants, then you're probably already in the know about the lucky side of potted citrus plants. These bright specimens add a burst of color and visual energy to any space.

And when it comes to auspiciousness, citrus plants are known to attract wealth and prosperity when styled outside. As for which citrus exactly, there are a couple you can choose from. This Orange Tree from Thompson & Morgan or Kai the Kumquat Tree from Patch Plants would be great choices, and I also love the idea of Vivi the Lemon Tree from Patch Plants.

6. Marigolds

These abundant ruffled blooms are a bright way to bring luck into your garden. (Image credit: Crocus)

"Marigolds are one of my favourite lucky plants that really pop in a garden," says Shane. "A very reliable border plant with a long flowering time and a burst of color that gives off a happy, bright feeling."

Culturally, he explains that they're associated with good fortune across a lot of traditions. "And aesthetically, it's pretty hard to feel flat walking past a well-planted marigold border," he adds.

These Tagetes Patula 'Strawberry Blonde' from Crocus are a bushy, dwarf variety that will work even in smaller lush zones. Or you can plant these Verve French Boy Orange Marigold Flower Seeds from B&Q.

7. Bamboo

Tall and strong bamboo plants offer a sense of privacy and bless your garden with prosperity. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

"Bamboo has long been associated with luck, resilience, and growth in East Asian traditions," says Mirela. "From a design point of view, it visually adds height, movement, and a soft screening quality to an outdoor space."

So, whether you're on the hunt for plants to add privacy or you're simply looking for some green luck, bamboo is a lovely option. This Fargesia Rufa Bamboo from Crocus and this Campbell Bamboo from Beards & Daisies should be on your radar.

If You're Potting Your Lucky Plants

Now, your lucky plants can only offer auspiciousness if they are in good health. So, I recommend a mid-summer garden reset to ensure your plants thrive through the hot weather.

And for more design tips to enrich your indoor and outdoor spaces, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.