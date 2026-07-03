Hydrangeas are known to be a part of summer gardens. Even on screen, the iconic Cousins beach house in The Summer I Turned Pretty, the gardens on Desperate Housewives' Wisteria Lane, and the idyllic Dragonfly Inn from Gilmore Girls feature thriving bushes of these beloved blossoms. But I hate to say, this is not as close to reality as I'd like.

In fact, planting hydrangeas front and center is a summer garden design mistake many landscape designers avoid. Purely because these flowers tend to lose water quickly, and the leaves are prone to scorching. So, what you're left with are sad, droopy blooms.

Which is why designers recommend going for a less traditional and more heat-friendly alternative in the form of verbena. These dainty purple flowers offer texture, height, and color. Plus, they are especially summer-friendly. Here's why designers recommend it instead.

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Why Is Verbena the Best Alternative to Hydrangeas?

With traditional aesthetics fading for more playful designs, these verbena flowers fit right in. (Image credit: Sarah Raven)

"If you love the idea of a hydrangea's color but not the upkeep, verbena is a brilliant swap for a low-maintenance garden in the summer. It's remarkably drought-tolerant once established and is happy in full sun and even quite poor soil, so there's no need to fuss over watering," says Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies.

"Where hydrangeas give you that dense, rounded mophead look, verbena offers something much lighter and more dynamic. Slender stems rise and hold clusters of small purple-violet flowers, creating a delicate, see-through layer of colour above everything else. It adds height and movement without blocking the view, which makes it brilliant for layering in front of or behind other plants."

Jo also recommends verbena as it flowers from early summer right through to the first frosts. "So you get far more longevity than most hydrangea varieties," she adds. "And it's one of the best plants for wildlife, especially popular with bees and butterflies, making it a lovely choice if you're gardening with fauna in mind."

Also, hydrangeas are famously garden plants that lack scent. In contrast, verbena boasts a fresh, zesty fragrance that feels just right for summer. This Verbena Bonariensis from Sarah Raven and this Verbena Hastata 'Rose' from Crocus are two of my favorite options.

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Jo Lambell Social Links Navigation Founder Jo, the founder of Beards & Daisies and author of The Unkillables, discovered her passion for houseplants in 2001 after transporting a six-foot Monstera home on public transport. This sparked the idea for a business that makes plant delivery more accessible. As Beards & Daisies approaches its 10th anniversary, it offers a carefully curated selection of indoor plants, from prayer-plants to palm trees. Jo and her Plant Folk team are all about spreading plant love and sharing expert tips with both budding and seasoned plant enthusiasts. And with their 100% recyclable or compostable packaging, they’re keeping things green in more ways than one.

More Alternatives to Planting Hydrangeas Outdoors

Another textural alternative to hydrangeas in the summer is charming Russian sage. (Image credit: Crocus)

"Vitex agnus castum, also known as chaste tree, is a hydrangea alternative that offers beautiful periwinkle spires of flowers on silvery foliage," says landscape designer Kat Aul Cervoni. "It looks like a butterfly bush and Russian sage had a baby." This Vitex Agnus-Castus 'Delta Blues' from Thompson & Morgan is a pretty option if you favor blues in your garden color palette.

Speaking of Russian sage, Kat tells me something like Perovskia 'Blue Spire' from Crocus is another beautiful addition to summer backyards. "It's incredibly tough and tolerant of heat, cold, drought, poor soil, and whatever else you throw at it as long as it's full sun," she notes.

"I also recommend planting crepe myrtle for its vibrant flowers, fragrance, and unique bark. Or water-savvy caryopteris for its gorgeous blue flowers that add cool late summer color amidst the more common yellows of the season."

This Lagerstroemia 'Pink Velour' from Thompson & Morgan is ideal if you want a tall flowering tree with a pop of color. Or, you can plant this Caryopteris × clandonensis Pink Perfection from Crocus for a more understated, space-conscious flowering feature.

Kat Aul Cervoni Social Links Navigation Landscape Designer Landscape designer, Katherine 'Kat' Aul Cervoni, is the founder and principal of Staghorn Living. Kat creates outdoor spaces that become natural extensions of a home’s interior. A member of the Ecological Landscape Alliance and the Association of Professional Landscape Designers, she also mentors young plant enthusiasts and upcoming designers.

Stylish Outdoor Planters

Another beautiful way to inject your garden with some summer personality? The potted citrus trend? It's too good to pass up. And for more ideas to dress up your outdoor space, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.