People Who Display a Lot of Books in Their Homes Tend to Also Have These 3 Traits in Common

I'd never dare to look in anyone's sock drawer, but you will absolutely find me by your bookshelf. Considering I fashion my shelves with all of my latest reads and special classics that have a permanent place in my bookcase, I'm always intrigued to read between the lines of someone else's literary stylings.

So, I spoke to psychologists to better understand people who display lots of books at home. And it turns out that people who style a bookcase with abundance tend to share some traits.

From designing homes to function as an extension of their identity and valuing curiosity to fostering an emotional relationship with meaningful design, here's what they had to say.

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1. Their Homes Function as an Extension of Their Identity

You can tell a lot about a person from a quick peek at the books on their shelves. (Image credit: Erik Bernstein Photo. Design: Jessica Gould)

"People with large collections of books will likely view their homes in a much broader sense than just as places to rest," says Dr. Shannon Franklin, licensed psychologist at Element Q Healing Center.

"Their homes may tell people about them and what type of person they are. Books can symbolize our hobbies, beliefs, experiences, and periods of time. In this way, a fully stocked bookcase is an expression of that individual's own autobiography in his or her home."

Whether it's the introspective nature of Arundhati Roy, the social exploration of Yomi Adegoke, or the influence of imperfection from Coco Mellors, a person's bookshelf wealth pulls the curtain back.

Dr. Shannon Franklin Social Links Navigation Psychologist Dr. Shannon Franklin is a black and queer-identified licensed psychologist specializing in working with the LGBTQIA+ population, gender identity/gender affirming care, multiculturalism/anti-racism, and trauma. Dr. Shannon is deeply committed to serving historically marginalized communities. She aims to work collaboratively with clients to empower them in various capacities —including individual therapy work and group therapy. She believes a person’s unique identity profoundly impacts how they interpret and experience the world.

2. They Value Curiosity and Ongoing Discovery

You can tell what phase of life a person is in by the books that have been freshly stacked. (Image credit: Lemon. Design: Yaniv Chen)

"Environmental psychology research has found that we leave 'footprints' in our living environments," says licensed psychologist Dipesh Patel. "These footprints become cues that reflect our identities. And my observation from this is that someone who has lots of books on display might be very open to learning new ideas or having new experiences."

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Shannon also finds that a big library represents a desire for lifelong learning as well as an opportunity to find new ways to look at and learn about things. "Some people may have many more books than they could read in their lifetime," she notes.

"However, simply having them available and accessible in beautiful book storage will help create an environment that fosters curiosity and encourages individuals to pursue the study of other topics and areas."

Dipesh Patel Social Links Navigation Psychologist Dipesh Patel is a licensed psychotherapist and couples therapist specializing in high-conflict relationships, cross-cultural and first-generation couples, LGBTQ+ couples and family building, the transition to parenthood, IVF and surrogacy, and relationship stress among high-achieving professionals.

3. They Have an Emotional Attachment to Meaningful Design

Forget performative reading, these shelves are decorated with literary mementos with connection. (Image credit: Colin Way. Design: mera Studio Architects)

"Household objects such as books are special in the way they may represent both intellectual and emotional connections to the past," Shannon explains. "A specific book for one person could be associated with their childhood, a relationship, a vacation, or a significant stage of personal development."

She also tells me that some people see books on display as being a source of familiarity and continuity, thus creating a home feeling when they visit. It's an integral part of lore-building interiors that read like a wall of memories.

The way we design our homes and how often we do so says so much about the way we live in them. And it turns out there are some shared habits between people who frequently rearrange their furniture, too.

To learn more about your interior design personality and how it impacts your life at home, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.